Biden in Yonkers: President speaks at Sarah Lawrence Hochul voting rally tonight

President Joe Biden is expected to speak this evening at Sarah Lawrence College in Yonkers, at a Democrat campaign event in as Election Day approaches.

The event, in support of Gov. Kathy Hochul, began at 5 p.m. Biden began speaking around 6:30 p.m.

Biden addressed several areas on which Republicans have attacked Democrats, including laying blame for inflation on the president and the Democrat administration's policies.

"Were the ones bringing down the deficit, (Republicans) are the ones raising it," Biden told the crowd.

Republicans have seized on the presidential visit as a sign of how competitive major races have become in the generally blue Hudson Valley.

This article will be updated throughout Sunday and continues below.

Elections in the Hudson Valley: Five things to know before heading to the polls

Flowing: National committees make huge investments in Maloney-Lawler race

More: Biden visits New York as IBM announces $20B program; what to know about Poughkeepsie trip

Hochul responded to that assertion in her remarks ahead of Biden taking the stage: "Don’t question why someone wants to come to New York. Everyone wants to come to New York. It’s the greatest place to be."

Kathleen Panov, a Spring Valley resident, said the last time she saw a president in person was George W. Bush's inauguration in 2001. “It’s been fun,” she said, adding the crowd at the rally seems hopeful. “Very good, positive energy. Not as doom and gloom.”

Westchester residents Niambi Murray, 43, and Susan Schwimmer, 68, said they attended the rally because they feel passionate about the issues at stake in the midterm elections.

Parking on campus is at capacity and students and other visitors filled the outdoor area where the Democrats were expected to make their push to elect Hochul over Republican Lee Zeldin. Some Republican supporters also attended, and interrupted Biden with their own cheers early in his address.

Sen. Chuck Schumer who is also on the ballot Tuesday, running for reelection against Republican Joe Pinion, spoke to the crowd early in the event, followed soon after by state Sen. Andrea Stewart-Cousins.

Letitia James, the Democrat attorney general running for reelection against Republican Michael Henry appealed to the students to visit the polls, while pushing her party's line of candidates.

Biden was scheduled to travel to the Yonkers campus after landing at Westchester County Airport at 4:35 p.m.

Students concerned

Sarah Lawrence students thronged the lawn, some holding Holchul-Delgado placards while others affixed stickers promoted state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli. Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado is on the same ticket with Hochul, while Alison Esposito is Zeldin's lieutenant governor running mate.

Sarah Lawrence student Kyla Buss, 19, of San Diego, California said she'd already voted absentee back in her home state. Saturday, she volunteered with other Sarah Lawrence students in a voter registration drive to yielded about 20 new voters, including one who registered on his birthday.

She said the future of reproductive rights were on the minds of many of her college friends. She recalled sitting in a dorm room the night that the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. It didn't affect her directly, with abortion rights remaining strong in both New York and California. But one of her friends lived in Florida, which has restricted abortions rights in the wake of the Dobbs decision.

"It was a weird mix," she said. "I was OK. But she wasn't."

How is traffic impacted?

Because of Biden's visit, Yonkers police are advising residents and commuters in the Lawrence Park section of the city that there would be intermittent and temporary street closures in that area on Sunday and to plan accordingly.

A slow reopening of streets is expected sometime after 10 p.m. Sunday. Kimball Avenue will be closed for the duration of the event.

Race: How Pat Ryan, Colin Schmitt differ on abortion, economy, crime in 18th Congressional clash

Voting: Appeals court upholds NY's new absentee ballot law. What ruling means for voters

Invited guests were advised to find legal street-level parking south of the Cross County Parkway. Police said event parking is limited, and drivers in the area should expect delays.

Police also said all traffic and parking information is subject to change.

What's happening in the elections?

In addition to the gubernatorial race, there are key Congressional races on the ballot, as well as other statewide positions, state Senate and Assembly spots, and other local races. The gubernatorial and Congressional races have been polling closer than many expected as Tuesday's Election Day approaches.

In a statement, New York Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy called it "an act of pure desperation" to have Biden visit New York.

Republican: Tough on crime, silent on gun control: What to know about Lee Zeldin

Democrat: Abortion rights champion as concern over crime is growing: What to know about Kathy Hochul

Issues: Crime, abortion, economy: We asked NY voters what's on their minds as elections near

"New York Democrats are smashing the glass and pulling the fire alarm,” Langworthy said. “But calling in Biden to try and save Kathy Hochul is like bringing in the captain of the Titanic to save your sinking ship. I should say 'thank you' because it’s the perfect message to voters who are clamoring for a change from the failed Biden-Hochul agenda."

A recent national NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Poll detailed that, but also showed a general enthusiasm to visit the polls. With nearly 1,600 adults responding overall between Oct. 24 to 27, Republican respondents were more motivated to vote, with 88% stating they would "definitely" vote, compared to 82% of Democrats and 73% of Independents. Of all respondents in the northeast region, 73% said they would "definitely" vote.

This is Biden's second trip to the Hudson Valley in a month, and third visit to New York. On Oct. 6 he spoke at IBM's facility in Poughkeepsie , where he discussed the company's technology investment and hope for the country's future in manufacturing. He then, on Oct. 27, traveled to Syracuse , where Micron recently announced a $100 billion plan to build a semiconductor facility.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Biden in Yonkers: President speaks at Sarah Lawrence Hochul voting rally tonight