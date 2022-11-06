ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis basketball season forecast: Tigers with something to prove

By Parth Upadhyaya
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lec8X_0j0z9ImQ00

As Penny Hardaway has acknowledged, this was the quietest Memphis basketball offseason in his five years as head coach.

TIGERS BASKETBALL

Teams: Tigers at Vanderbilt

Time: 7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 7

Place: Memorial Gym, Nashville

TV: SECN+

Radio: 98.9 FM The Roar of Memphis

That, according to Hardaway, was by design. The Tigers’ results haven’t quite matched the hype the program generated going into the past four seasons, so Hardaway decided his team would try to go prove itself on the court this year “instead of just talking” about it.

That quest begins Monday, Nov. 7, with a season-opening showdown against in-state foe Vanderbilt in Nashville.

Here’s The Daily Memphian’s forecast for the 2022-23 Tigers basketball season:

Two big storylines

Can Memphis overcome its shooting woes?

In case you haven’t heard by now: the Tigers aren’t going to be the greatest 3-point-shooting team this year.

On a roster loaded with veterans, the only reliable shooter is star transfer Kendric Davis. The 6-foot reigning AAC Player of the Year shot 37.2% from deep on 207 attempts last season at SMU. But it’s hard for a team’s No. 1 ball-handler to also be its lone threat from 3-point territory. Redshirt senior Jayden Hardaway shot 46.2% from beyond the arc a season ago but did so on just 26 attempts. No other Tiger shot higher than 32% from 3 in 2021-22.

At least one other player will have to become competent in the 3-point-shooting department for Memphis to keep defenses honest.

Will Penny Hardaway’s new method of roster construction be deemed successful?

Through Hardaway’s first four seasons, Memphis has relied on youth with highly touted freshmen often leading the charge. Not this season. Eleven of the Tigers’ 16 players have at least four years of experience.

In a method that was clearly intentional, Hardaway didn’t land a single recruit in the 2022 class. The fifth-year coach instead brought in six veterans via the transfer portal. At least four of those six — maybe five, pending Damaria Franklin’s eligibility clearance — will be key parts of the team.

Talent has never been an issue at Memphis under Hardaway, with No. 1 recruiting classes having come through the program in 2019 and ’20. Chemistry certainly has been, though. Maybe a more mature team will yield better results.

Three players to watch

PG Kendric Davis (2021-22 per game stats: 19.4 points, 4.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds): Coming off a campaign in which he won AAC Player of the Year and led SMU to a second-place regular-season finish in the conference, expectations are even higher for Davis this season. The Houston, Texas, native was tabbed a preseason All-AAC first-teamer and preseason second-team All-American by CBS Sports — which were just two of an array of preseason honors for the 6-foot scoring guard. The Tigers will go as far as Davis takes them.

PF DeAndre Williams (2021-22 per game stats: 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists): The 26-year-old DeAndre Williams is the oldest player in Division I college basketball this season. While some have made jokes about his age, the 6-9 big man’s experience and familiarity with Hardaway’s system will be key on a team full of newcomers. He joins Davis on the preseason All-AAC first team after being named to the All-AAC second team at the end of last season. In his first season playing with a point guard the caliber of Davis, the Tigers will need even more production from Williams this season.

PF/C Kao Akobundu-Ehiogu (2021-22 per game stats: 4.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.6 blocks): The UT Arlington transfer wasn’t super productive offensively the past two seasons in the Sun Belt, but his reported 47.5-inch vertical makes him a walking highlight reel. He’ll be by far Memphis’ best rim protector and interior defender. And by all accounts, the 6-10 Lagos, Nigeria, native has made significant strides on his offensive game since working out for NBA teams this past summer. A late bloomer who didn’t start playing basketball until he was 13 years old, Akobundu-Ehiogu might surprise some people this season.

Projected rotation

Disclaimer: This projection is not for the team’s Nov. 7 opener at Vanderbilt. This assumes Damaria Franklin will eventually be deemed eligible and takes into account player development throughout the season.

Starting five:

  • G Kendric Davis
  • G Damaria Franklin
  • G Keonté Kennedy
  • F DeAndre Williams
  • F/C Kao Akobundu-Ehiogu

Key players off the bench:

  • G Alex Lomax
  • F Chandler Lawson
  • F Malcolm Dandridge
  • G Elijah McCadden
  • G Jayden Hardaway OR G Johnathan Lawson

Predicted AAC finish

1. Houston

2. Memphis: There are plenty of question marks surrounding these new-look Tigers. But there’s no shortage of experience in their locker room. Combine that with a hunger to get to the NCAA Tournament for the bulk of a roster that’s never been dancing and Hardaway’s trademark elite defense? Now you’ve got a team that will find its way on the right side of the bubble come Selection Sunday.

Projected regular-season record: 21-10

Projected postseason finish: Loss in NCAA Tournament’s Round of 32 (seed in 10-12 range)

3. Cincinnati

4. Tulane

5. Temple

6. UCF

7. SMU

8. Wichita State

9. South Florida

10. Tulsa

11. East Carolina

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vucommodores.com

Dores Fall in Opener

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt men’s basketball team opening the 2022-23 season on Monday night with a 76-67 defeat to Memphis at Memorial Gymnasium. Tyrin Lawrence scored a team-high 14 points while Myles Stute added 12 in front of an announced crowd of 10,380. Memphis (1-0) held a...
NASHVILLE, TN
southerntrippers.com

12 Best Places For Breakfast In Memphis TN You Must Try

While planning out any trip, it’s especially important to plan where you will eat, which is why it’s important that you find the best places for breakfast in Memphis before you take off!. Memphis is known for being the birthplace of Rock-n-Roll, housing the ever-famous Graceland, and being...
MEMPHIS, TN
ballparkdigest.com

Fall NCAA baseball a hit in Jackson

Fall NCAA baseball play is usually more akin to a sparsely attendance scrimmage on a college practice field, but that wasn’t the case at The Ballpark at Jackson, where a sellout crowd saw the University of Tennessee and the University of Memphis face off Sunday. It was a pretty...
MEMPHIS, TN
Covington Leader

Munford remains perfect with first round win vs. Northeast

As was the case in three of Munford’s last four games, a Cougar opponent put up some resistance. And, just like those three other games, Munford finished strong to remain undefeated. The latest opponent attempting to hand Munford its first loss of the season was Northeast, which traveled from...
MUNFORD, TN
Pitchfork

MEMPHIS MASSACRE III

Ever since his 2019 breakout “Crunk Ain’t Dead,” Memphis rapper Duke Deuce has been leading seminars in Southern rap history, laying claim to the mystic styles developed in his city and bringing its history into the present. He’s not resentful that so many people have dipped into his hometown’s creative well, but he wants credit where it’s due: “Shout out to Migos for bringing it back, but the triplet flow comes from Memphis,” as he puts it bluntly on the opening track of his new tape, MEMPHIS MASSACRE III, a return to the mixtape series that started his career.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

TN prosecutors urge AR voters to support marijuana measure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas’ recreational marijuana measure is getting support from some district attorneys across the river in Tennessee. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy organized a press conference in Memphis on Monday, urging voters in Arkansas to vote yes Tuesday on Amendment 4. The ballot measure would allow adults to possess marijuana for recreational […]
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

Pastor Vance appears on Let’s Make A Deal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man will appear as a contestant on Let’s Make A Deal. Wednesday, Pastor Vance Starks will bring his wisdom to the show. He said that serving 20 years in law enforcement helps him raise awareness for male breast cancer. “What’s pink ain’t what you think, I see a sign back […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Why the One Beale Project is on Hold?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The One Beale project is once again on hold, and on Monday, we got more clarity from the developer and the city as to why. “Look I get it, every company, individual, government, they make mistakes, they happen. The city government, in this instance, made one mistake too many,” said developer Chance Carlisle.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Mayor races decided for 3 Shelby County cities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The results are in for the next mayor of Bartlett, Germantown and Lakeland!. For Bartlett, Tennessee’s 11th largest city, David Parsons is selected to replace Keith McDonald after serving 20 years in the mayor’s chair. For Germantown, Mayor Mike Palazzolo has been re-elected for...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Thrillist

Sleep Inside a Working Train Station at This Funky Memphis Hotel

There’s something alluring about train travel. Sure, it could be the chance to sit and watch the world go by, but it’s hard to overlook the way each railroad journey invokes that bygone era before cars became ubiquitous. If you wish to seek out vestiges of train rides past, you can hop aboard an American scenic train line or look for old-fashioned passenger cars like those on the Orient Express. Or you can opt to simply stay at the train station—specifically, at Memphis’s historic Central Station Hotel, a stylish accommodation situated inside a former rail hub where you can still catch a train.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy