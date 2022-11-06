Memphis basketball season forecast: Tigers with something to prove

As Penny Hardaway has acknowledged, this was the quietest Memphis basketball offseason in his five years as head coach.

Teams: Tigers at Vanderbilt

Time: 7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 7

Place: Memorial Gym, Nashville

TV: SECN+

Radio: 98.9 FM The Roar of Memphis

That, according to Hardaway, was by design. The Tigers’ results haven’t quite matched the hype the program generated going into the past four seasons, so Hardaway decided his team would try to go prove itself on the court this year “instead of just talking” about it.

That quest begins Monday, Nov. 7, with a season-opening showdown against in-state foe Vanderbilt in Nashville.

Here’s The Daily Memphian’s forecast for the 2022-23 Tigers basketball season:

Two big storylines

Can Memphis overcome its shooting woes?

In case you haven’t heard by now: the Tigers aren’t going to be the greatest 3-point-shooting team this year.

On a roster loaded with veterans, the only reliable shooter is star transfer Kendric Davis. The 6-foot reigning AAC Player of the Year shot 37.2% from deep on 207 attempts last season at SMU. But it’s hard for a team’s No. 1 ball-handler to also be its lone threat from 3-point territory. Redshirt senior Jayden Hardaway shot 46.2% from beyond the arc a season ago but did so on just 26 attempts. No other Tiger shot higher than 32% from 3 in 2021-22.

At least one other player will have to become competent in the 3-point-shooting department for Memphis to keep defenses honest.

Will Penny Hardaway’s new method of roster construction be deemed successful?

Through Hardaway’s first four seasons, Memphis has relied on youth with highly touted freshmen often leading the charge. Not this season. Eleven of the Tigers’ 16 players have at least four years of experience.

In a method that was clearly intentional, Hardaway didn’t land a single recruit in the 2022 class. The fifth-year coach instead brought in six veterans via the transfer portal. At least four of those six — maybe five, pending Damaria Franklin’s eligibility clearance — will be key parts of the team.

Talent has never been an issue at Memphis under Hardaway, with No. 1 recruiting classes having come through the program in 2019 and ’20. Chemistry certainly has been, though. Maybe a more mature team will yield better results.

Three players to watch

PG Kendric Davis (2021-22 per game stats: 19.4 points, 4.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds): Coming off a campaign in which he won AAC Player of the Year and led SMU to a second-place regular-season finish in the conference, expectations are even higher for Davis this season. The Houston, Texas, native was tabbed a preseason All-AAC first-teamer and preseason second-team All-American by CBS Sports — which were just two of an array of preseason honors for the 6-foot scoring guard. The Tigers will go as far as Davis takes them.

PF DeAndre Williams (2021-22 per game stats: 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists): The 26-year-old DeAndre Williams is the oldest player in Division I college basketball this season. While some have made jokes about his age, the 6-9 big man’s experience and familiarity with Hardaway’s system will be key on a team full of newcomers. He joins Davis on the preseason All-AAC first team after being named to the All-AAC second team at the end of last season. In his first season playing with a point guard the caliber of Davis, the Tigers will need even more production from Williams this season.

PF/C Kao Akobundu-Ehiogu (2021-22 per game stats: 4.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.6 blocks): The UT Arlington transfer wasn’t super productive offensively the past two seasons in the Sun Belt, but his reported 47.5-inch vertical makes him a walking highlight reel. He’ll be by far Memphis’ best rim protector and interior defender. And by all accounts, the 6-10 Lagos, Nigeria, native has made significant strides on his offensive game since working out for NBA teams this past summer. A late bloomer who didn’t start playing basketball until he was 13 years old, Akobundu-Ehiogu might surprise some people this season.

Projected rotation

Disclaimer: This projection is not for the team’s Nov. 7 opener at Vanderbilt. This assumes Damaria Franklin will eventually be deemed eligible and takes into account player development throughout the season.

Starting five:

G Kendric Davis

G Damaria Franklin

G Keonté Kennedy

F DeAndre Williams

F/C Kao Akobundu-Ehiogu

Key players off the bench:

G Alex Lomax

F Chandler Lawson

F Malcolm Dandridge

G Elijah McCadden

G Jayden Hardaway OR G Johnathan Lawson

Predicted AAC finish

1. Houston

2. Memphis: There are plenty of question marks surrounding these new-look Tigers. But there’s no shortage of experience in their locker room. Combine that with a hunger to get to the NCAA Tournament for the bulk of a roster that’s never been dancing and Hardaway’s trademark elite defense? Now you’ve got a team that will find its way on the right side of the bubble come Selection Sunday.

Projected regular-season record: 21-10

Projected postseason finish: Loss in NCAA Tournament’s Round of 32 (seed in 10-12 range)

3. Cincinnati

4. Tulane

5. Temple

6. UCF

7. SMU

8. Wichita State

9. South Florida

10. Tulsa

11. East Carolina