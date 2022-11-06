Read full article on original website
Jimmy Hall
2d ago
Wonder if this can be tracked back to the Tuskegee Experiment?? Funny how that part of history isn’t talked about….
Reply(1)
3
Stephanie Croy
2d ago
God told us one man one woman then marriage, we suffer when we do obey God!!!
Reply(1)
7
Related
wvtm13.com
Tracking Hurricane Nicole and impacts to Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Hurricane Nicole will bring showers and gusty winds to central Alabama later this week. Hurricane Nicole moves into Florida overnight into Thursday morning. It will weaken as it crosses Florida and into the Gulf of Mexico. A sharp turn to the north will move the storm into the Big Bend region of Florida on Thursday and then quickly through Georgia and into the Mid-Atlantic on Friday and through the weekend.
Tropical Storm Nicole: What should Alabama expect?
Tropical Storm Nicole was buffeting the Bahamas with wind and rain on Wednesday and was nearly at hurricane strength, according to the National Hurricane Center. Nicole was forecast to move through the northwestern Bahamas today and approach Florida’s east coast tonight. It could make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane in southeast Florida on Thursday.
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you also love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Alabama that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
This Is The Most Violent City In The State Of Alabama
I've done lots of research on the scariest places and cities in Alabama, as well as America. I wish violent crimes were not an everyday occurrence in Alabama. Wish in one hand, and, well, you-know-what in the other hand....and see which one fills up first. As we get ready for...
Safest Cities in Alabama
Alabama is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. Helena, AL town historical marker sign.By Bmbufalo - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
Alabama's Most Dangerous Highway
Alabama is a state with many highways. But one, in particular, is much more dangerous than the others. U.S. Highway 431 shield.By Fredddie, originally SPUI - 2004 MUTCD Standard Highway Signs, Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Alabama’s midterm election turnout worst in at least 36 years
A lack of competition from the Democratic Party and little-to-no TV campaign advertising in the weeks leading up to midterm election meant that Alabamians overwhelmingly stayed home on Tuesday. The turnout was the lowest in Alabama during a statewide general election in at least 36 years, according to data compiled...
WOKV.com
Alabama: What you need to know
Alabama: What you need to know Alabama is an American country music band formed in Fort Payne, Alabama, in 1969. (NCD)
Walmart forced to pay millions after Alabama lawsuit settlement, AG
A major multi-million dollar settlement has been reached between Walmart and almost 300 Alabama towns, cities, and counties after a lawsuit was filed accusing the major retailer of contributing to the opioid crisis in the state, per the Alabama Attorney General.
Help West Alabama Kids: Toys for Tots Donation Box Locations
The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation has been delivering hope to children for 75 years. Over the years the program has distributed 627 million toys and supported 281 million kids, according to the foundation's website. Unfortunately, there are children in our communities that might not receive a single toy this...
Jeff Cook, cofounder of superstar country band Alabama, has died
In the early ‘70s, guitarist Jeff Cook started a band called Wildcountry with his cousins, and five years later the band changed their name to Alabama. Under that second appellation, the Fort Payne founded group became one of country-music bands of all-time. On Nov. 8, the band confirmed on social media Cook had died the previous day. He was 73.
Man And A Woman Dressed As Vampire Accused Of Kidnapping Alabama Teen
This is a seriously messed up world. We survived Halloween without any dangerous fentanyl showing up, but now this. According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and RadarOnline, a young teen girl was allegedly kidnapped in Alabama and then taken across state lines. According to WDHN, the young girl reportedly...
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, Alabama, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Birmingham, Alabama, skyline at night from atop the City Federal Building;By Amcannally - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
Five Things to Know For Your Week in Tuscaloosa
1) One day before voters go to the polls, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox will join the mayors of Birmingham and Hoover this morning to voice support for state constitutional Amendment 1, otherwise known as “Aniah’s Law.”. The constitutional amendment would allow judges to deny bond to those who...
LIVE COVERAGE: Latest updates on Alabama midterm elections
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The latest developments in Alabama elections, including results from gubernatorial, senate and local races. All times are local (CT). ——– 10:15 PM | Republican Young Boozer is expected to win re-election as Alabama Treasurer, according to AP. ——– 10:05 PM | AP projects Steve Marshall reelection as state attorney general, as well […]
$21M verdict, aging officials, Twitter cussing: Down in Alabama
A study found that Alabama’s elected officials (on the federal level) and residents have the fifth-highest age gap in the nation. Another study showed Alabama to be the 7th most prolifically cussing state on that social-media platform. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it...
WSFA
Two temperature drops incoming
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s another day of very warm temperatures across central and south Alabama, but a rush of cooler air arrives later on tonight! Montgomery broke the record high Monday and came within one degree of a record on Sunday... both days got to 87°. So far, Tuesday has been slightly less warm with the Capital City hitting 85°, just shy of the 87° record. Regardless of whether or not we see a record, this has been some impressive November heat; our sky will continue to be mostly sunny, and there will be a bit of a breeze for the rest of the day.
WAAY-TV
1 dead, 3 hurt at Alabama high school
It happened at Selma High School on Tuesday. A cause is not yet clear.
thebamabuzz.com
11 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Nov. 7
We’ve got the inside scoop on 11 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the Gateway Village project in Athens, Alabama. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Gateway Village | Athens, AL. Project: Gateway Village Apartments. Project...
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama mayors to come together Monday to show support for Aniah's Law
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox and Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato will hold a press conference Monday to urge Alabamians to support Aniah's Law on election day. This law, passed unanimously by the state legislature in April 2021, was named in memory of 19-year-old...
92.9 WTUG
Tuscaloosa, AL
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 15