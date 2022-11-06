ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Indiana Daily Student

Granger, McKinney, Sensenstein elected to Bloomington Township Board, Feferman elected Trustee

Voters elected three Democrats, Dorothy Granger, Barbara McKinney and Elizabeth Sensenstein to the Bloomington Township Board and elected Democrat Efrat Feferman as Township Trustee. As Township Board members, Granger, McKinney and Sensenstein will advise the Trustee. They’ll also approve the township budget, tax rate, Trustee report, appropriations and borrowing of...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

LIVE UPDATE: Scenes, news around Monroe County on Election Day

The Indiana Daily Student will bring you news, updates and scenes all day at the polls as well results after they close. We have you covered so you know who's on your ballot and whether your candidates are in the lead. Check out the IDS's midterm elections landing ﻿page for...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Jones, Swain, Browne, Sharpe win county positions

Local Monroe County Democrats easily won their races Tuesday night, including politicians who have held their seats for many years. Democrat Elizabeth (Lee) Jones has been re-elected as Monroe County Commissioner, beating Republican opponent Perry Robinson with 58% of the vote. Jones is no stranger to public office, having served...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
Indiana Daily Student

COLUMN: Where to enjoy the best fall flavors in Bloomington

November is finally here, which means there’s only so many days left to enjoy fall’s best dishes. Hurry to these local spots for their fall options before it’s too late:. The Elm is a great place for a nice family dinner or romantic date night. I started my meal off with some of their small plates, such as the Fall Burrata, Squash Tart, and the Butternut Squash Soup. Out of all the small plates I tasted, the Fall Burrata was my favorite. The bread was toasted perfectly, as I topped it with the burrata, apple confiture, honey, pecans and cranberries. I recommend the Goodnight Bolognese and Maple Leaf Farms Duck for the main course. I liked the vegetables in the bolognese, though it didn’t fill me up. The duck’s portion was much bigger, served with sweet potato purée and lacinato kale. Not only does the menu celebrate the season, the inside of the building is filled with fall colors and scented candles.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Planting bulbs in fall for spring blooms

INDIANAPOLIS — After clearing all the leaves that blew down this weekend, but your head fills with Thanksgiving thoughts and your task list for the winter holidays, Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden has one last landscaping task this fall that he promises will pay off big this coming spring.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Controlled burn, deer hunts planned at Griffy Lake

The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department plans to conduct a controlled burn and host deer hunting events at Griffy Lake to promote plant diversity in the area. The Parks and Recreation Department will conduct a 5.5- acre burn on Nov. 9, according to a press release. The burn will allow...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Fire destroys house on North 4th Street

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews were on the scene of a structure fire at 729 North 4th St. on Monday evening. According to Battalion Chief Scott Dalton with the Terre Haute Fire Department, the call came in just after 7:00 pm. He said the home appeared to be unoccupied. Crews were able to contain […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHR

'It felt like a death' | Brown County voters reject school referendum

NASHVILLE, Ind. — Eight Indiana school districts had issues on the ballot Tuesday and voters in three of those communities rejected referendums to support their schools. In Brown County, school leaders warned of major cuts if the levy failed. Voters narrowly rejected the referendum by 333 votes. Now parents and school leaders are worried about what's next.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
WTHR

10 Powerball tickets sold in Indiana won thousands in Saturday's drawing

INDIANAPOLIS — The Hoosier Lottery reported Monday that 10 Indiana tickets purchased for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing are worth between $50,000 and $150,000. The single $150,000-winning ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen, located on U.S. 20 in Goshen. The nine winning tickets worth $50,000 each were...
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Unassuming Indiana Road Has a Grave in the Middle of It

If you blink, you just might miss it. In the midwest (specifically the Indiana/Kentucky region) we are no strangers to graves with interesting placement and backstories. For instance, there's the grave of Squire Boone Jr. which is located inside of Squire Boone Caverns. In Louisville, you can go shopping at a Bed Bath & Beyond, and pay your respects to the Burks Family at their cemetery plot on the way to your car (seriously their family cemetery is in the middle of a parking lot).
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 31 - November 4

Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for June 27, 2022 thru July 1, 2022. October 31, 2022 – November 4, 2022. Baesler’s Market, 2900 Poplar St. (2 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found excessive build-up of carbon & grease on baking sheets, bread pans & speed racks in bakery. Found knife sharpener & scissors with accumulated debris in bakery area.

