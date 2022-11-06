Read full article on original website
Dubbed Indiana’s Stonehenge, Browning Mountain is the Hoosier State’s Best Kept Secret
Did you know Indiana has its very own version of Stonehenge?. First off what exactly is Stonehenge? We've seen photos online, and maybe you have even been lucky enough to travel to England to see Stonehenge for yourself, but do you know what exactly Stonehenge is?. Stonehenge is a prehistoric...
Indiana Daily Student
Monroe County will have 28 polling places open on Election Day. Find yours here.
Tuesday, Nov. 8 is election day. Monroe County will have 28 polling locations open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. tomorrow. Voters must vote at the location that is assigned to them via their address. This information can be viewed in the voter registration portal at Indiana Voters. The Academy.
Indiana Daily Student
Granger, McKinney, Sensenstein elected to Bloomington Township Board, Feferman elected Trustee
Voters elected three Democrats, Dorothy Granger, Barbara McKinney and Elizabeth Sensenstein to the Bloomington Township Board and elected Democrat Efrat Feferman as Township Trustee. As Township Board members, Granger, McKinney and Sensenstein will advise the Trustee. They’ll also approve the township budget, tax rate, Trustee report, appropriations and borrowing of...
Person shot dead near Massachusetts and 34th on Indy's NE side
A person was killed in a shooting early Tuesday on the city's northeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Indiana Daily Student
LIVE UPDATE: Scenes, news around Monroe County on Election Day
The Indiana Daily Student will bring you news, updates and scenes all day at the polls as well results after they close. We have you covered so you know who's on your ballot and whether your candidates are in the lead. Check out the IDS's midterm elections landing page for...
Indiana Daily Student
Jones, Swain, Browne, Sharpe win county positions
Local Monroe County Democrats easily won their races Tuesday night, including politicians who have held their seats for many years. Democrat Elizabeth (Lee) Jones has been re-elected as Monroe County Commissioner, beating Republican opponent Perry Robinson with 58% of the vote. Jones is no stranger to public office, having served...
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Where to enjoy the best fall flavors in Bloomington
November is finally here, which means there’s only so many days left to enjoy fall’s best dishes. Hurry to these local spots for their fall options before it’s too late:. The Elm is a great place for a nice family dinner or romantic date night. I started my meal off with some of their small plates, such as the Fall Burrata, Squash Tart, and the Butternut Squash Soup. Out of all the small plates I tasted, the Fall Burrata was my favorite. The bread was toasted perfectly, as I topped it with the burrata, apple confiture, honey, pecans and cranberries. I recommend the Goodnight Bolognese and Maple Leaf Farms Duck for the main course. I liked the vegetables in the bolognese, though it didn’t fill me up. The duck’s portion was much bigger, served with sweet potato purée and lacinato kale. Not only does the menu celebrate the season, the inside of the building is filled with fall colors and scented candles.
Person shot at McDonald's at 38th and Keystone
A person was shot Monday afternoon at a McDonald's at 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
WTHR
Pat Sullivan: Planting bulbs in fall for spring blooms
INDIANAPOLIS — After clearing all the leaves that blew down this weekend, but your head fills with Thanksgiving thoughts and your task list for the winter holidays, Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden has one last landscaping task this fall that he promises will pay off big this coming spring.
wbiw.com
Monroe Fire Protection District hazmat crew focuses to remove grease in creek
BLOOMINGTON – Monroe Fire Protection District hazmat team members were called to assist Bloomington City Fire Monday on a grease spill around College Mall Road. A truck picking up used grease at restaurants in the area developed a leak spilling its truck load on the roadway including a nearby creek.
Indiana Daily Student
Controlled burn, deer hunts planned at Griffy Lake
The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department plans to conduct a controlled burn and host deer hunting events at Griffy Lake to promote plant diversity in the area. The Parks and Recreation Department will conduct a 5.5- acre burn on Nov. 9, according to a press release. The burn will allow...
Man shot dead at trailer park on Indy's southwest side
A person was shot to death near a trailer park Tuesday afternoon on the city's southwest side, police say.
Fire destroys house on North 4th Street
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews were on the scene of a structure fire at 729 North 4th St. on Monday evening. According to Battalion Chief Scott Dalton with the Terre Haute Fire Department, the call came in just after 7:00 pm. He said the home appeared to be unoccupied. Crews were able to contain […]
Former area paramedic confesses to molesting 9-year-old girl
An area paramedic is facing seven counts of child molestation after a 9-year-old told a school teacher that she was inappropriately touched by the man.
20 residents displaced in apartment fire on Indianapolis' southeast side
The occupants of at least 16 apartments were displaced after a fire early Tuesday at the Emerson Village Apartments complex on the city's southeast side, officials say.
'It felt like a death' | Brown County voters reject school referendum
NASHVILLE, Ind. — Eight Indiana school districts had issues on the ballot Tuesday and voters in three of those communities rejected referendums to support their schools. In Brown County, school leaders warned of major cuts if the levy failed. Voters narrowly rejected the referendum by 333 votes. Now parents and school leaders are worried about what's next.
10 Powerball tickets sold in Indiana won thousands in Saturday's drawing
INDIANAPOLIS — The Hoosier Lottery reported Monday that 10 Indiana tickets purchased for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing are worth between $50,000 and $150,000. The single $150,000-winning ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen, located on U.S. 20 in Goshen. The nine winning tickets worth $50,000 each were...
WIBC.com
Fire at Apartment Complex on Indy’s SouthEast Side Forces People to Evacuate
INDIANAPOLIS--There was a fire Tuesday morning at an apartment complex on the southeast side of Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) says it happened at the Emerson Village Lake Apartments around 4:15. That is near the intersection of Emerson Avenue and Shelbyville Road. “We found heavy fire pushing from the...
Unassuming Indiana Road Has a Grave in the Middle of It
If you blink, you just might miss it. In the midwest (specifically the Indiana/Kentucky region) we are no strangers to graves with interesting placement and backstories. For instance, there's the grave of Squire Boone Jr. which is located inside of Squire Boone Caverns. In Louisville, you can go shopping at a Bed Bath & Beyond, and pay your respects to the Burks Family at their cemetery plot on the way to your car (seriously their family cemetery is in the middle of a parking lot).
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 31 - November 4
Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for June 27, 2022 thru July 1, 2022. October 31, 2022 – November 4, 2022. Baesler’s Market, 2900 Poplar St. (2 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found excessive build-up of carbon & grease on baking sheets, bread pans & speed racks in bakery. Found knife sharpener & scissors with accumulated debris in bakery area.
