Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
Flavor to Savor at Southern Roots BBQJ.M. LesinskiCharleston, SC
This South Carolina Diner Has Been Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenCharleston, SC
This City in SC Was Named the #1 City in the U.S.Kennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
Charleston Metro, SC, Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCharleston, SC
This City Was Named the “Best Place To Live in South Carolina” for 2022
This city was named the "Best Place To Live in South Carolina" for 2022.Travel Lens. There are a plethora of great places to live in the state of South Carolina and all of them have certain things about them that are unique. Whether you want to live in a metropolitan area that is a little more fast-paced or a small quaint town, the state of South Carolina has something for you. However, one major national publication has named one city as the "Best Place to Live in South Carolina" for 2022. In this article, we will take a look at which city that is, as well as other cities in the state that made the list.
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the State
Two SC cities were named the "Best Places To Retire" in the state.Only in Your State. South Carolina is popular for a lot of things. People enjoy the great weather, beaches, BBQ, and too many other things to name. It's no surprise that the state is one of the most popular vacation destinations in the country. However, one of the biggest reasons people fall in love with the state is because they feel it is a great place to retire. One major national publication just released an article named, "The Best Places To Retire In Each State" for 2022, and they named two places in South Carolina that they feel would be a good fit for people to live after retirement. In this article, we will take a look at which two cities the publication named and why they think those places are the best fit for retirees.
4 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Dangerous Cities in South Carolina
South Carolina has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of South Carolina, USA.By Government of the United States. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
WLTX.com
Tracking Nicole, Possible Impacts for South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to affect South Carolina's weather this week, bringing a chance of rain and even some severe weather by Thursday into Friday. Dry, breezy, and cooler weather is expected today as a strong area of high pressure builds in from the north....
power98fm.com
One Of Best Places To Live In South Carolina Is Not Surprising To Us
Forbes magazine named Myrtle Beach, South Carolina one of the best places to live in South Carolina. The article pointed to affordability, jobs and miles of beach as reasons for inclusion on the list. Writer Josh Patoka also mentioned the area’s industries of aerospace, health care and technology as positives. Also, restaurants, attractions and mild winters helped move Myrtle Beach to the number two spot. With a population of just over 37,000, median home prices less than $400,000 and average income more than $40,000, Myrtle Beach scores points. We spend a lot of our time there in summers. And, our son attends school at nearby Coastal Carolina University. In fact, he just told me last night he could see himself living there after college.
WYFF4.com
Ellen Weaver wins race for SC Superintendent of Education in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Republican candidate Ellen Weaver has won the race for the superintendent of education in South Carolina, according to The Associated Press. Weaver beat out Democratic candidate Lisa Ellis. Weaver is the founder of Palmetto Promise Institute. She touts her decades of experience in business, managing a...
This SC Beach Was Named the Best in the State
This beach was named the best in the state of South CarolinaConde Nast Traveler. One thing is for certain, the state of South Carolina does not have a shortage of beautiful beaches. Whether you want to visit one of their private beaches or somewhere that is more commercialized, the state is guaranteed to have a beach just for you! One national publication just recently named the best beach in the state, and let's just say it was not the typical pick that most publications choose! In this article, we will take a look at which beach was chosen as the best as well as other beaches in South Carolina that made the list.
Here’s when Tropical Storm Nicole could begin impacting Charleston
NOTE: This story is no longer being updated. Click or tap here for the latest information. — MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall in Florida this week. The storm is then expected to make a northern turn toward Georgia and South […]
mytjnow.com
Winthrop’s Association of Black Journalists shares opinion on Gentrification in South Carolina
According to PBS, gentrification is a general term for “the arrival of wealthier people in an existing urban district, a related increase in rents and property values and changes in the district’s character and culture.”. Gentrification has been a problem that the United States has faced for centuries....
WJCL
What's cancelled, rescheduled in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry due to Tropical Storm Nicole?
Below is a list of events that have been delayed, canceled or rescheduled in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole's impact on Coastal Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Want to share your event's plans? Email us at news@wjcl.com. Thursday:. Fort Pulaski...
WRDW-TV
South Carolina suffers as one of the worst-hit states for flu
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - The Southeast is seeing higher flu numbers than the rest of the country right now, with South Carolina getting hit worse than most. “The flu season came early this year. It came about six weeks earlier than what we would usually expect,” said Dr. Andrew Krieger, an emergency medicine physician.
Rocket launch seen over the Carolinas
WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. — When Northrop Grumman and NASA launched a rocket Monday from Wallops, Virginia, the burst of light and trailing vapor cloud could be seen across the morning sky along the east coast. Where clouds and fog didn't obscure the view, the vapor trail of the rocket...
WJCL
South Carolina Election Results: Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton counties
Voters decided many races in Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton counties in the 2022 midterm election. Major seats up for grabs included mayor, school board and county council.
furman.edu
Brent Nelsen comments on incoming South Carolina Superintendent of Education
Before polls opened Nov. 8 for the general election, Furman University’s Brent Nelsen spoke to WYFF News 4 about the candidates running for South Carolina Superintendent of Education, a post currently held by Molly Spearman. Nelsen, a politics and international affairs professor, said the two candidates, Republican Ellen Weaver, and Democrat Lisa Ellis, represent the core beliefs of their respective parties. Weaver is focused on school choice, while Ellis wants to enhance the overall working conditions for teachers in the public school system.
WTGS
South Carolina cake shop named one of Oprah's 'Favorite Things' for 2022
Oprah Winfrey's "Favorite Things" list was released last week and among the tech, trinkets and cosmetics is a South Carolina business. Oprah called out Spartanburg-based cake shop Caroline's Cakes and their new sweet potato cake:. I’ve highlighted some of the other goodies from this bakery in years past, but lately...
counton2.com
USCG sets Port Condition X-Ray for Charleston ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) on Tuesday set Port Condition X-Ray for ports in Charleston as impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole are expected to reach the Lowcountry as early as Tuesday evening. X-Ray means that ports and facilities remain open to commercial traffic and transfer...
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in South Carolina
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new supermarket location in South Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the fast-growing supermarket chain Publix opened its newest South Carolina location in Myrtle Beach.
This South Carolina Diner Has Been Named One of the Best in America
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Here are the key election results from South Carolina
View live election results for key contests in South Carolina. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
