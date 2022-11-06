ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Kennardo G. James

This City Was Named the “Best Place To Live in South Carolina” for 2022

This city was named the "Best Place To Live in South Carolina" for 2022.Travel Lens. There are a plethora of great places to live in the state of South Carolina and all of them have certain things about them that are unique. Whether you want to live in a metropolitan area that is a little more fast-paced or a small quaint town, the state of South Carolina has something for you. However, one major national publication has named one city as the "Best Place to Live in South Carolina" for 2022. In this article, we will take a look at which city that is, as well as other cities in the state that made the list.
Kennardo G. James

Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the State

Two SC cities were named the "Best Places To Retire" in the state.Only in Your State. South Carolina is popular for a lot of things. People enjoy the great weather, beaches, BBQ, and too many other things to name. It's no surprise that the state is one of the most popular vacation destinations in the country. However, one of the biggest reasons people fall in love with the state is because they feel it is a great place to retire. One major national publication just released an article named, "The Best Places To Retire In Each State" for 2022, and they named two places in South Carolina that they feel would be a good fit for people to live after retirement. In this article, we will take a look at which two cities the publication named and why they think those places are the best fit for retirees.
Terry Mansfield

Dangerous Cities in South Carolina

South Carolina has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of South Carolina, USA.By Government of the United States. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
WLTX.com

Tracking Nicole, Possible Impacts for South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to affect South Carolina's weather this week, bringing a chance of rain and even some severe weather by Thursday into Friday. Dry, breezy, and cooler weather is expected today as a strong area of high pressure builds in from the north....
power98fm.com

One Of Best Places To Live In South Carolina Is Not Surprising To Us

Forbes magazine named Myrtle Beach, South Carolina one of the best places to live in South Carolina. The article pointed to affordability, jobs and miles of beach as reasons for inclusion on the list. Writer Josh Patoka also mentioned the area’s industries of aerospace, health care and technology as positives. Also, restaurants, attractions and mild winters helped move Myrtle Beach to the number two spot. With a population of just over 37,000, median home prices less than $400,000 and average income more than $40,000, Myrtle Beach scores points. We spend a lot of our time there in summers. And, our son attends school at nearby Coastal Carolina University. In fact, he just told me last night he could see himself living there after college.
Kennardo G. James

This SC Beach Was Named the Best in the State

This beach was named the best in the state of South CarolinaConde Nast Traveler. One thing is for certain, the state of South Carolina does not have a shortage of beautiful beaches. Whether you want to visit one of their private beaches or somewhere that is more commercialized, the state is guaranteed to have a beach just for you! One national publication just recently named the best beach in the state, and let's just say it was not the typical pick that most publications choose! In this article, we will take a look at which beach was chosen as the best as well as other beaches in South Carolina that made the list.
WRDW-TV

South Carolina suffers as one of the worst-hit states for flu

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - The Southeast is seeing higher flu numbers than the rest of the country right now, with South Carolina getting hit worse than most. “The flu season came early this year. It came about six weeks earlier than what we would usually expect,” said Dr. Andrew Krieger, an emergency medicine physician.
WCNC

Rocket launch seen over the Carolinas

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. — When Northrop Grumman and NASA launched a rocket Monday from Wallops, Virginia, the burst of light and trailing vapor cloud could be seen across the morning sky along the east coast. Where clouds and fog didn't obscure the view, the vapor trail of the rocket...
furman.edu

Brent Nelsen comments on incoming South Carolina Superintendent of Education

Before polls opened Nov. 8 for the general election, Furman University’s Brent Nelsen spoke to WYFF News 4 about the candidates running for South Carolina Superintendent of Education, a post currently held by Molly Spearman. Nelsen, a politics and international affairs professor, said the two candidates, Republican Ellen Weaver, and Democrat Lisa Ellis, represent the core beliefs of their respective parties. Weaver is focused on school choice, while Ellis wants to enhance the overall working conditions for teachers in the public school system.
