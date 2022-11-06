Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Pedestrian injured by vehicle in Huntsville
A pedestrian suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries from a collision with a vehicle in Huntsville on Monday afternoon. Huntsville Police said the pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The incident happened near the intersection of Blue Spring Road and Sparkman Drive. Huntsville Police are investigating. Stick...
Person sent to hospital after being hit by car in Huntsville
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says a person was transported to the hospital after an incident involving a pedestrian.
Pedestrian injured after responding to 2 vehicle accident
Officers with Huntsville Police Department say that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Monday evening.
WAAY-TV
Pedestrian struck by vehicle while responding to crash in Huntsville
A pedestrian who was trying to help the victims of a two-vehicle crash ended up injured themselves Monday night, according to reports from first responders. Huntsville Police said the pedestrian was struck by an oncoming vehicle and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Don Webster, spokesman for Huntsville...
WAFF
Fire continues to grow in Marshall Co.
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A fire in Marshall County has nearly doubled in size since being reported by a pilot Tuesday night. According to Jason Dockery with the Alabama Forestry Commission, the fire was reported near Morgan’s Cove Tuesday night and was about 75 acres. Due to dry...
WAFF
Suspects identified in Athens Walmart parking lot shootout
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Athens Police Department responded to shots fired called at 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday night. The call was in reference to shots being fired in a Walmart parking lot. According to the Athens Police Department, an argument started inside the store between two people...
Man hit by train in Cullman
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is being treated at UAB Hospital after being hit by a train in Cullman Monday morning, the Cullman Police Department reports. Jarod Moon, 33, of Warrior was hit by a train at the corner of 1st Ave and 4th Street SE around 10:38 a.m. According to the CPD, Moon […]
Athens Police investigate shooting at local Walmart
Authorities are investigating what led to a shooting incident at the Walmart in Athens Tuesday night.
Town Creek man dead after hit-and-run
A Town Creek man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 29-year-old Corey D. Maxwell died when he was struck by an unknown car that left the scene of the crash.
WAAY-TV
I-65 southbound ramps at Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road to close each day this week
Drivers who typically use Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road to get to Interstate 65 southbound are encouraged to find an alternate route this week. The Alabama Department of Transportation announced it will close the ramps to and from I-65 southbound at Exit 347, or Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, in Limestone County from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Student found with handgun at Hazel Green High School
A Hazel Green High School was "removed" from campus after authorities say they had a handgun in their possession.
WAAY-TV
Renovated Scottsboro Boys Museum officially reopens in Scottsboro
In 1931, nine Black teens were falsely accused and convicted by an all-white jury of raping two white women. Their case led to two major Supreme Court rulings and more than a century's worth of time spent in prison between them despite overturned verdicts and the truth eventually winning out.
ALDOT to close I-65 exit at Huntsville Brownsferry Road for paving
Drivers on I-65 trying to get off on Exit 347 at Huntsville Brownsferry Road will need to find an alternate route this week.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: I-65 closures in Cullman, Blount counties Nov. 8-10
DECATUR POST — From Tuesday, Nov. 8, through Thursday, Nov. 10, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will close the right northbound lane of Interstate 65 from the Cullman County-Blount County line to the 295 mile marker, a few miles south of Exit 299 at Dodge City, for roadway maintenance. This work will take place from about 8:30 a.m. to about 3:30 p.m. daily. Please expect a lane closure and delays. Reduce speed and be prepared to merge. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates accordingly.
WAAY-TV
Marshall County Christmas Coalition kicks off annual toy drop
Now through Dec. 12, the Marshall County Christmas Coalition welcomes the community to help families in need by donating toys for distribution ahead of the Christmas holiday. Toys can be donated in the boxes provided at any of the following locations:. Albertville Chamber of Commerce, 316 E. Sand Mountain Drive,...
WAFF
Hazel Green High School student in custody after allegedly having gun on campus
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - A student at Hazel Green High School was taken into custody on Wednesday after allegedly having a gun on campus. According to the principal at Hazel Green High School, Dr. Quinn Headen, a student told administrators that another student had a gun on campus. The School Resource Officer quickly placed the student in custody.
Scottsboro Police Department asking for public’s help in identifying 2 suspects
Scottsboro Police Department is looking for two people in connection to a theft.
WAAY-TV
Town Creek man dead after being hit by vehicle that left the scene
A Town Creek man is dead after being struck by a vehicle. ALEA says the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:15 Saturday morning on Alabama 184. That's about three miles east of Muscle Shoals, in Colbert County. 29-year-old Corey D. Maxwell was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene...
WAAY-TV
Hazel Green High School student arrested after being found with loaded gun
A Hazel Green High School student was arrested early Wednesday after being found with a loaded gun. He was arrested about 9:40 a.m. by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. The gun was found in the student’s bookbag, according to the Madison County School System. In a statement, Hazel...
Overturned vehicle on I-565 WB near Greenbrier caused delays
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) reported a crash that is causing some traffic delays on I-565 westbound near Greenbrier Road in Huntsville.
