ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Aaron Rodgers throws 3 INTs, lets Lions beat Packers 15-9

By LARRY LAGE
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VwrNR_0j0z8bJu00

DETROIT — (AP) — Aaron Rodgers matched a career high with three interceptions and threw an incomplete pass on fourth down from the Detroit 17 in the final minute, letting the Lions hold on for a 15-9 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in a matchup of slumping teams.

The Lions (2-6) ended a five-game losing streak.

The Packers (3-6) have lost five straight for the first time since 2008 when Rodgers, their four-time NFL MVP, was a first-year starter.

Detroit tried to seal the victory late in the fourth when coach Dan Campbell went for it on fourth-and-3 from the Green Bay 43. Jared Goff’s pass was incomplete.

Rodgers failed to take advantage. He did convert a fourth-and-2 with an off-balance lob to Samori Toure, who fumbled out of bounds at the Detroit 17.

Rodgers, the two-time reigning NFL MVP, threw four straight incomplete passes to end a lousy game overall. He was 23 of 42 for 291 yards with a TD and had three interceptions for the fifth time in his career.

Goff was 14 of 26 for 137 yards with touchdown passes to Shane Zylstra and James Mitchell, a pair of tight ends that took advantage of an increased role after Detroit dealt standout tight end T.J. Hockenson to Minnesota.

Campbell desperately needed the win. The gambling coach made some calls that worked out and some that didn't.

He went for it on fourth-and-1 from the Packers 7 on the opening possession and turned it over on downs after Goff was hit as he tried to complete a pass.

Rodgers threw interceptions in the end zone on his first two possessions. Kerby Joseph picked off the first one on a deflected pass and Aidan Hutchinson intercepted the next on a fourth-down pass toward left tackle David Bakhtiari.

Campbell made a call on Green Bay's next possession that panned out, winning a challenge that overturned a Green Bay catch on fourth down.

Detroit took advantage, breaking a scoreless tie with Goff's 1-yard touchown pass to an elevated Zylstra early in the second quarter. Jamaal Williams ran for a 2-point conversion after a running-into-the-kicker penalty.

Goff threw an interception early in the third quarter and Rodgers gave it back two snaps later, getting picked off at the Lions 3 by Joseph again.

Rodgers responded with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Allen Lazard, but his 2-point conversion pass to him was broken up by Jeff Okudah, allowing the Lions to lead 8-6.

Goff gave Detroit a nine-point lead with his second touchdown pass, a 3-yard throw to rookie tight end James Mitchell.

Green Bay stalled at the Lions 7 on the ensuing drive and had to settle for Mason Crosby's 25-yard field goal that cut its deficit to six midway through the fourth quarter.

INJURIES

Packers: The banged-up team took more hits: WR Romeo Doubs (ankle), RB Aaron Jones (ankle), CB Eric Stokes (knee, ankle), DE Rashan Gary (knee) WR Christian Watson (concussion) and LB Krys Barnes (concssuion) were injured during the game. Starting LB De'Vondre Campbell (knee) was inactive.

Lions: Joseph was briefly evaluated on the field after he and CB Jeff Okudah collided with a helmet-to-helmet hit early in the fourth quarter. RB Craig Reynolds (ribs) was hurt during the game and starting WR Josh Reynolds (back) was inactive.

UP NEXT

Packers: Host Dallas on Sunday, and Tennessee four days later.

Lions: Play at Chicago on Sunday.

___

AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

How bad have things gotten in Green Bay? They're eye level with the Lions — who arguably have a brighter future

What a turn of events for the NFC North. After years of the Green Bay Packers dunking on the Detroit Lions and generally being on different planes of competition, the Lions beat the Packers soundly at home this weekend and held them to just nine points — the fewest amount of points an Aaron Rodgers-led Packers team has scored against the Lions since 2014. Neither team is having a stellar season, the Lions are 2-6 now while the Packers fell to 3-6, but for the first time in a long time it felt like they were on similar playing fields.
GREEN BAY, WI
WSOC Charlotte

Bills QB Josh Allen 'day-to-day' with elbow injury, HC Sean McDermott unsure if he'll play vs. Vikings

The Buffalo Bills may have to face the formidable Minnesota Vikings without their franchise quarterback Josh Allen. Bills head coach Sean McDermott addressed the elbow injury of Allen's throwing arm during a news conference on Wednesday, and said that he's currently "day-to-day." As for playing against the Vikings on Sunday, all McDermott would say was "we'll see." He also assured the media and fans that they would be using "common sense" about whether Allen will take the field.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WSOC Charlotte

Fantasy Football: Every NFL team's passing-game situation heading into Week 10

A couple of weeks ago, we audited all the NFL backfields for fantasy purposes. Today, let's take the same approach for the 32 passing games. Sometimes Kyler Murray plays like he's never been coached, but working with Kliff Kingsbury might be the same thing. At least the passing game is offering three playable pass catchers in DeAndre Hopkins (a monster ADP win), Zach Ertz and Rondale Moore. The Cardinals are the only club without a pass play over 40 yards, and they're dead last in YPA. Nothing is easy here.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSOC Charlotte

LA Rams QB Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — (AP) — Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is in the concussion protocol, and coach Sean McVay is uncertain whether the Super Bowl winner will be ready to play Sunday against Arizona. Stafford entered the protocol Tuesday afternoon after consultation with the Rams' medical...
ARIZONA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Colts owner Jim Irsay called Jeff Saturday before he fired Frank Reich

The timeline of how Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay hired Jeff Saturday is murky. In his first solo news conference since being named interim head coach, Saturday admitted that Irsay called the former Colts center and ESPN analyst twice on Sunday. The first call came during Indianapolis' Week 9 loss to the New England Patriots, though Saturday denies the two spoke about a job offer during that conversation, while the second call sometime late Sunday night before Irsay officially fired Frank Reich. That second call was the job offer, but Saturday didn't accept until he called Irsay back in the very early hours of Monday morning after consulting with his wife.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
116K+
Followers
133K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy