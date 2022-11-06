Read full article on original website
Oodles of Noodles
2d ago
they had a good interim coach last year and ditched him for something glamorous ... they had the gay pass rusher released and picked up by the Dolphins. he played well but also dumped. no sympathy for this team
Josh McDaniels Is a Failure
The Las Vegas Raiders have now had two embarrassing losses in a row. Last week they got shut out by the New Orleans Saints and this week they blew a 17 point lead against the Jaguars. Ben Maller points out that what the Raiders thought they were getting from Josh McDaniels was just a lie.
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Odell Beckham Jr. names 4 potential free-agent landing spots: 2 NFC East teams in the mix
Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. talked to Complex Sports about his impending plans as he returns from that torn ACL. In a video clip posted Sunday on Twitter, Beckham Jr. named names. Per NESN:. “Whether it’s Buffalo, whether it’s Green Bay calling, Cowboys, reunion with the Giants, I want...
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play
The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
Veteran NFL Quarterback Released After Team's Loss
A former college football star quarterback turned NFL journeyman has been released on Monday morning. The Panthers fell to the Bengals on Sunday afternoon in blowout fashion. Following the contest, the NFC South team has parted ways with third-year quarterback Jacob Eason. He had been with the team since the start of the season.
Josh McDaniels Raiders firing rumblings get cold water dumped on them
The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled in 2022 without question. They are 2-6 on the season and are facing a number of questions in reference to their roster. However, head coach Josh McDaniels’ job is reportedly not in jeopardy, per Josina Anderson. “League source on the status of the...
What Titans said after Week 9 loss to Chiefs
The Tennessee Titans lost a hard-fought battle to the Kansas City Chiefs on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 9, falling in overtime, 20-17. While we’d like to call this a moral victory for the Titans, who put up much more of a fight than anyone expected, the fact that Tennessee should have won this game makes it a bit more difficult to look at it that way.
Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 10 game?
The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 10 schedule. NFL Week 10 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 7:30 a.m. MST on NFL Network. The Buccaneers are a 3-point favorite in the game. For subscribers:NFL...
The Jeff Saturday Hiring Is a Crushing Defeat for Many Coaches
Colts owner Jim Irsay must reckon with what it means to push aside and pass over so many more qualified candidates just to get his guy.
Carolina Panthers make huge quarterback move
The Carolina Panthers certainly had a rough game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, falling behind 42-7 in the fourth quarter before eventually scoring two garbage-time touchdowns to make the final score 42-21. The loss was so bad that Panthers head coach Steve Wilks fired multiple assistant coaches on Monday, and it looks like the team is making a big move at the quarterback position in preparation for next season.
Raiders will sign Eagles draft bust, report says
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports “Former Seahawks CB Sidney Jones, the Eagles’ 2017 second-round pick from Washington, is expected to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders pending his physical, per source.”. Seattle waived Jones last week after it couldn’t find a trade partner for him ahead of Tuesday’s...
There's Now 1 Heisman Trophy Favorite Following Week 10
The betting lines for the Heisman Trophy continue to go back and forth like a seesaw. Going into last week, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was the top favorite until he had a bad performance against Georgia. Combine that with C.J. Stroud playing well against Northwestern, and it's no surprise that Stroud is now the favorite to win the award.
Black NFL coaches disrespected by Jeff Saturday hiring
The Indianapolis Colts made a big decision on Monday to fire head coach Frank Reich as the team continued to struggle on offense even despite making a change at quarterback and firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. The Colts’ decision to fire their head coach wasn’t really all that controversial, but the decision to bring in former Colts player Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach certainly was.
NFL World Reacts To Raiders Cutting Former 1st Round Pick
The Las Vegas Raiders have released yet another former first-round pick. On Tuesday, the team announced the release of 2019 No. 27 overall pick Johnathan Abram. The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news. "Wow. What a disaster," one fan wrote. "Ahhh man. I was hoping they'd...
Tony Dungy Blasts Officials for Missed Call on Rams’ Jalen Ramsey
The NBC analyst wants to see consistency from officials in regard to penalizing players for removing their helmets.
Cooper Kupp has interesting comments after Rams’ loss
The Los Angeles Rams have been struggling with the dreaded Super Bowl hangover this year, and one of their best players made some interesting comments about the poor play after Sunday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom Brady threw a touchdown pass to tight end Cade Otton with...
Former Raiders Bust Is Outplaying Top Free Agent Signing
Following the trade of Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts for Rock Ya-Sin, the Las Vegas Raiders were left without a defensive end to play opposite of Maxx Crosby. Many believed the Raiders would be among the strongest pass-rushing teams when they signed free agent Chandler Jones to a three-year, $51 million contract. The Jones deal has been largely a disappointment just nine weeks into the 2022 NFL season. To make matters worse, the Raiders are still among the league’s worst pass-rushing units. Another storyline from Sunday revolves around a former draft bust who was sent packing by the Raiders after failing to live up to expectations as a third-round selection in 2021. Well, what if I told you that he outplayed Jones on Sunday? We’re referring to Arden Key, now a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense.
Chiefs’ Chris Jones slammed Fox Sports’ Shannon Sharpe after KC beat the Titans
The Chiefs defensive tackle was in no mood to hear criticism from the Fox Sports talk host.
