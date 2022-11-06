ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OR

75-year-old woman arrested after 112 mph freeway chase in Oregon

By Jeff MacDonald, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HvX8B_0j0z8LOO00

ASHLAND, Ore. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were called to action just before midnight Friday after a car traveling 112 mph failed to stop for Sheriff’s deputies.

According to The Mail Tribune, Elizabeth Katherine Essex, 75, was clocked by a Josephine County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Interstate 5 in southern Oregon.

The suspect allegedly didn’t stop when the deputy attempted to pull her over. Deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office took over the pursuit after she crossed county lines.

During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle was spiked by deputies at least seven times and eventually drove without tires. The chase ended in Ashland when deputies successfully used a maneuver to stop Essex’s vehicle.

She was taken into custody and later booked in the Jackson County Jail on charges of eluding and reckless driving.

In a Facebook post, The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said that multiple agencies, including Oregon State Police and officers from surrounding towns, assisted in the pursuit that spanned two counties and over 40 miles.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
WTGS

75-year-old woman going 112 mph leads deputies on wild interstate chase

ASHLAND, Ore. (KTVL/TND) — A 75-year-old woman was taken into custody after deputies said they tried to pull her car over for going 112 mph on an Oregon interstate. After officers with the Josephine County Sheriff's Office were unable to pull her over late Friday, Nov. 4, along Interstate 5, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they took over and spiked the tires on the car once it crossed the county's line.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
Washington Examiner

75-year-old Oregon woman takes officers on 112 mph high-speed pursuit

A 75-year-old Oregon woman was arrested after traveling at speeds greater than 100 miles per hour this weekend, according to police. Law enforcement agencies, including Oregon State Police, responded after a Josephine County Sheriff’s Office deputy clocked a car driving at 112 mph. Elizabeth Essex, 75, was arrested early...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Search Warrants Served in Southern Oregon, Nov. 8

On November 2, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team with assistance from the Josephine County Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) of the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, executed search warrants at two (2) separate locations in Cave Junction, Josephine County; the 8600 block of Caves Hwy and 3700 block of Holland Loop Rd. Located at the Caves Hwy property and seized were approximately 960 pounds of illegal, processed marijuana, seven firearms, approximately eight pounds of illegal THC extracts, and one cargo trailer. Additionally, evidence of illegal marijuana exportation from Oregon was discovered on-scene. James Rossi (30) was arrested and subsequently lodged in the Josephine County jail on the charges of 475C.337 Possession of Marijuana-Persons>=21-Over 8 lbs. usable (Fel C) and 475C.349 Manufacture of Marijuana-Over 12 Plants. Located and seized at the Holland Loop road property were a firearm, 916 illegal marijuana plants, and approximately 2,000 pounds of dried, processed illegal marijuana products in the form of flower buds, concentrates, and extracts. Five individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and later released. The illegal marijuana seized at both locations was ultimately destroyed. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available for release.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Medford I-5 sideswipe put a construction worker in a hospital

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon State Police report today that I-5 in Medford is the location of a construction worker getting hit by a large truck. Oregon State Police (OSP) information shows a crash with injury occurred around 10pm Sunday near mile post 29 for Interstate 5 southbound in Medford. OSP...
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR PUBLIC DEFECATION

Roseburg Police cited a man for public defecation on Monday afternoon. An RPD report said at 4:20 p.m. an employee at the Public Safety Center witnessed the 29-year old California man pull his pants down near the front doors of the building, then walk west on Southeast Douglas Avenue. When officers went outside, they saw a large pile of human feces on the ground where the suspect had pulled his pants down.
ROSEBURG, OR
KDRV

Drugs and guns seized with Josephine County search warrants

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- More than a ton of processed marijuana and several guns are among the results of two Josephine County search warrants this month. Oregon State Police (OSP) report today that the warrants also brought an arrest. OSP says 30-year-old James Rossi was arrested and lodged in the...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED, ALLEGEDLY FOUND IN STOLEN VEHICLE

A Roseburg man was jailed, after allegedly being found in a stolen vehicle on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said at 2:50 p.m. a victim called in and said his pickup had been stolen from his driveway. Later in the day, dispatch received a call about the vehicle being in the parking lot at Safeway in the 1500 block of Northeast Stephens Street. Officers responded and contacted 35-year old Nicholas Giordano who was sitting in the driver’s seat. Giordano was taken into custody without incident.
ROSEBURG, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon woman, 75, led police on 112-mph chase down Interstate 5, sheriff’s office says

A 75-year-old woman was arrested early Saturday morning after a driver led police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 5 from Merlin, north of Grants Pass, to Ashland. Josephine County Sheriff’s Office deputies clocked the car traveling at 112 mph on the interstate near Merlin just before midnight Friday. The driver failed to stop when deputies sounded their sirens, and when she passed into Jackson County, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office took over the chase.
ASHLAND, OR
oregontoday.net

Hostage Standoff in Douglas Co., Nov. 7

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A police pursuit turned into a several hour standoff hostage incident on Saturday night. Shortly after 9:00 pm on Saturday, November 5, 2022, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2500-block of Strickland Canyon Road. The driver attempted to flee from law enforcement. The driver drove out Lookingglass Road before turning onto Happy Valley Road. Spike strips were successfully deployed before the driver turned onto Rolling Hills Road. The passenger, identified as Carlos Bernal, fled from the vehicle on foot and then fired at law enforcement officers. The officers, returned fire. Bernal entered an unsecured residence in the 100-block of Bunting Court. Bernal held two people as hostages as law enforcement attempted to negotiate and defuse the situation. One of the hostages, a minor, was later able to escape on their own. Shortly before 2:30 am, Bernal was taken into custody. The second hostage, an adult female, was located alive and determined to have been suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported by ambulance for treatment. Bernal was transported to Mercy Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound to his leg. At this time, the Douglas County Major Crimes Team has been activated and is currently processing the scene. No further details will be released at this time.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/7 – Suspected Hunting Accident on Lake Creek Road, 75-year-old Woman Arrested after 112 mph Pursuit on I-5 from Merlin to Ashland

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Responding to Suspected Hunting Accident, Victim in Hospital, Suspect Left Scene. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to a...
ASHLAND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED ON 43 CHARGES FOLLOWING WEEKEND STANDOFF, VICTIM HOSPITALIZED

A man is jailed on 43 charges following a weekend standoff that left a victim hospitalized. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said Saturday night at 9:00 p.m. deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2500 block of Strickland Canyon Road. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said the driver attempted to flee from law enforcement. O’Dell said the driver went out Lookinglass Road before turning onto Happy Valley Road. Spike strips were successfully deployed before the driver turned onto Rolling Hills Road.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED BURGLARY

Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged burglary incident on Friday. An RPD report said Anderson’s Market in the 1000 block of West Harvard Avenue is currently being rebuilt, and the owner had moved most of the merchandise to a vacant building next door. At 10:50 a.m. a witness observed a man allegedly leaving the storage building with property belonging to the store. An officer responded to the scene and made contact with Sean Shoemaker as he was allegedly leaving with an extensive amount of stolen property. It exceeded $1,000 in value.
ROSEBURG, OR
KRON4 News

Missing North Bay woman now located

UPDATE: Police confirm Markovich has been located. COTATI, Calif. (KRON) — The Cotati Police Department reported Monday that a woman went missing while driving to Oregon. Camille Rose Markovich, 26, was last heard from in the area of Eureka, CA. Markovich was driving from Cotati to Selma, OR on Highway 101 and was last heard […]
COTATI, CA
kqennewsradio.com

IN-N-OUT BURGER IN ROSEBURG OPENS THURSDAY

Nearly twenty months after filing a development application with the City of Roseburg, In-N-Out Burger has announced that its Roseburg location will open on Thursday. The company began initial discussions with city staff regarding the property in October of 2020. The outlet is on Northwest Aviation Drive, just south of...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SEVERAL HOUR HOSTAGE INCIDENT LEADS TO TWO SHOT, ONE ARREST

A police pursuit turned into a several-hour standoff hostage incident, on Saturday night. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said shortly after 9:00 p.m. deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2500 block of Strickland Canyon Road. O’Dell said the driver attempted to flee from law enforcement. The driver went out Lookingglass Road before turning the vehicle onto Happy Valley Road. Spike strips were successfully deployed before the driver turned onto Rolling Hills Road.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Rogue Valley cities and counties put psilocybin therapy back to the test

Voters in Southern Oregon on Tuesday will have the chance once and for all to re-affirm or deny their support for psilocybin therapy's use in clinical settings. As part of Measure 109, passed two years ago, cities and counties were given the option to be able to opt back out and send the issue back to the voters. Psilocybin is now back on the ballot in 75% the state's counties, including all of Southern and Eastern Oregon.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN WAS CHARGED WITH FELONY ASSAULT, FOLLOWING ALLEGED INCIDENT

A Roseburg woman was charged with felony assault, following an alleged incident on Saturday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 11:50 p.m. officers responded to a report of a disturbance between two people in the 100 block of Northeast Northpark Lane. After an investigation it was learned that 39-year old Debi Morey allegedly grabbed an elderly victim, punched her in the face and threw her to the ground. The victim had large wounds on each of her hands and on her face, and complained of pain.
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
111K+
Followers
141K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy