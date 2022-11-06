ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seahawks getting plenty of production from trio of TEs

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — When going through the list of offensive difference-makers that have helped the Seattle Seahawks to their surprising 6-3 start, the names of Will Dissly, Noah Fant and Colby Parkinson aren’t usually the first to come to mind. Maybe Seattle’s trio of tight ends should...
SEATTLE, WA
WWD

Thom Browne Returns to Notre Dame to Launch Football Capsule

Be forewarned if you ever get an invitation to join Thom Browne for Thanksgiving dinner — there’s a good chance you’re going to get hurt. That’s because the designer and his family always preface the feast with a game of touch football that they take very seriously. “We’re a competitive Irish Catholic family so someone always got hurt. It was touch football, but ours was violent touching,” he said with a laugh. “But it’s a nice family tradition.”
SOUTH BEND, IN
SFGate

Boston 128, Detroit 112

Percentages: FG .416, FT .775. 3-Point Goals: 7-33, .212 (Ivey 2-5, Hayes 1-2, Livers 1-3, Bogdanovic 1-4, Stewart 1-4, Bey 1-6, Diallo 0-1, Joseph 0-1, Knox II 0-1, Cunningham 0-6). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cunningham, Duren, Livers). Turnovers: 10 (Bogdanovic 2, Cunningham 2, Diallo 2,...
BOSTON, MA
SFGate

Denver 122, Indiana 119

Percentages: FG .489, FT .923. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Caldwell-Pope 3-4, Hyland 3-7, Porter Jr. 3-7, Murray 1-2, Gordon 1-3, Jokic 1-3, B.Brown 0-1, Green 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 7 (B.Brown, Gordon, Green, Hyland, Jokic, Jordan, Porter Jr.). Turnovers: 20 (Gordon 5, Caldwell-Pope 3, Jordan...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
SFGate

Toronto 116, Houston 109

Percentages: FG .440, FT .839. 3-Point Goals: 9-35, .257 (Martin Jr. 2-3, Green 2-6, Smith Jr. 2-8, Nix 1-1, Gordon 1-6, K.Porter Jr. 1-6, Eason 0-2, Mathews 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Sengun 3, Garuba 2, Martin Jr. 2). Turnovers: 16 (Green 4, K.Porter Jr....

