Atlanta, GA

Citrus County Chronicle

Running game having biggest impact in decades in NFL

Derrick Henry was a bit amused by the premise of a question talking about the importance of passing in the modern NFL. “Is it a passing league?" he said jokingly. "I’m playing. But we (have) guys in the league that are running the ball well, that are efficient and been playing at a high level for an amount of years. So just credit to our RBs in the game. Just keep killing it.”
Citrus County Chronicle

Grundstrom scores just 9 seconds in, Kings top Red Wings 4-3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carl Grundstrom scored just 9 seconds into the game, Sean Durzi added two goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Saturday night. Cal Petersen made 18 saves for the Kings, who swept their four-game homestand and have won five...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

Skinner's 40 saves help Oilers defeat Panthers 4-2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Defenseman Tyson Barrie scored twice and goalie Stuart Skinner made 40 saves as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Saturday afternoon. Barrie’s second of the game came four seconds into a power play at 6:53 of the third period to give Edmonton the lead for good.
SUNRISE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Embiid scores season-best 42 points, 76ers top Hawks 121-109

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had a season-high 42 points and 10 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers turned a blistering shooting performance in the first half into a 121-109 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night. “The standards are high and I'm OK with that,” said Embiid, who...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Citrus County Chronicle

Pacers use big fourth quarter to beat Raptors 118-104

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Buddy Hield scored 22 points, Myles Turner had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers used a dominant fourth quarter to beat the Toronto Raptors 118-104 on Saturday night. Tyrese Haliburton shook off a 3-for-14 shooting night with 15 assists for the Pacers, who...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Citrus County Chronicle

Porzingis has 31, Wizards beat Jazz 121-112 for 3rd straight

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had 31 points and 10 rebounds, Kyle Kuzma added 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and the Washington Wizards beat the Utah Jazz 121-112 on Saturday night for their season-high third straight victory. Corey Kispert hit all six of his field goals, four...
WASHINGTON, DC
Citrus County Chronicle

Nets pull away late, take down Clippers 110-95

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 27 points, Seth Curry added 22 and the Brooklyn Nets broke free midway through the fourth quarter Saturday for a 110-95 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Nic Claxton had 13 points and 14 rebounds as the Nets improved to 4-1 since...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

NHL suspends Capitals' Aube-Kubel 3 games for illegal check

NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been suspended for three games by the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote. The league announced the penalty on Saturday. Under the NHL's collective bargaining agreement with its players, Aube-Kubel...
WASHINGTON, DC
Citrus County Chronicle

Jarred Tinordi's 2nd goal sends Blackhawks past Ducks 3-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks scored two early goals, dominated possession for long stretches thereafter and soundly outworked the Chicago Blackhawks in likely their best performance of a tough season. They went home with yet another loss because Jarred Tinordi turns into a scoring machine whenever the...
ANAHEIM, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

Ball plays after missing 13 Hornets games with ankle sprain

MIAMI (AP) — LaMelo Ball is finally back with the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets’ point guard — an All-Star a year ago — made his season debut Saturday night at Miami and was in the starting lineup. He was inactive for each of Charlotte’s first 13 games because of a sprained left ankle, an injury that occurred in the preseason.
CHARLOTTE, NC

