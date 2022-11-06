ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks getting plenty of production from trio of TEs

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — When going through the list of offensive difference-makers that have helped the Seattle Seahawks to their surprising 6-3 start, the names of Will Dissly, Noah Fant and Colby Parkinson aren’t usually the first to come to mind. Maybe Seattle’s trio of tight ends should...
Tipton scores 21, Bellarmine holds off Louisville 67-66

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Garrett Tipton had 21 points, Bash Wieland added 13 and Bellarmine survived a late Louisville rally to stun the Cardinals 67-66 on Wednesday night and spoil Kenny Payne’s debut as coach. Facing Louisville for the first time since 2006, the Knights trailed 15-14 before scoring 11 consecutive points for the lead. They never trailed after that and led by 14 late in the half. The Cardinals slowly fought back to within 59-55 with 6:41 remaining before Bellarmine answered with an 8-0 spurt to stretch its lead back to 12. Louisville didn’t quit and scored 11 unanswered points, including Mike James’ 3-pointer, to get within 67-66 with 1:02 left. But Louisville missed several chances to take the lead, starting with El Ellis’ missed free throw with 43 seconds left. Bellarmine couldn’t take advantage either, but the Cardinals continued to squander opportunities in the final eight seconds as Kamari Lands and Roosevelt Wheeler each missed shots.
Utah 125, Atlanta 119

Percentages: FG .468, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 17-39, .436 (Markkanen 6-8, Beasley 6-10, Horton-Tucker 2-4, Clarkson 2-7, Olynyk 1-3, Vanderbilt 0-1, Conley 0-2, Gay 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Kessler 3, Gay, Horton-Tucker, Markkanen). Turnovers: 13 (Markkanen 3, Clarkson 2, Horton-Tucker 2, Olynyk 2, Beasley,...
Boston 128, Detroit 112

Percentages: FG .416, FT .775. 3-Point Goals: 7-33, .212 (Ivey 2-5, Hayes 1-2, Livers 1-3, Bogdanovic 1-4, Stewart 1-4, Bey 1-6, Diallo 0-1, Joseph 0-1, Knox II 0-1, Cunningham 0-6). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cunningham, Duren, Livers). Turnovers: 10 (Bogdanovic 2, Cunningham 2, Diallo 2,...
Marist 73, American 69

MARIST (1-0) Cooley 3-6 0-0 8, Ingo 0-0 3-4 3, Gardner 9-16 1-2 19, Cooper 3-8 1-4 8, Harris 3-7 0-0 9, Farris 7-10 1-2 20, Daughtry 2-4 0-0 4, Brickner 1-2 0-0 2, Saint-Furcy 0-1 0-2 0, Belton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-54 6-14 73. Halftime_American 39-38. 3-Point Goals_American...
Toronto 116, Houston 109

Percentages: FG .440, FT .839. 3-Point Goals: 9-35, .257 (Martin Jr. 2-3, Green 2-6, Smith Jr. 2-8, Nix 1-1, Gordon 1-6, K.Porter Jr. 1-6, Eason 0-2, Mathews 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Sengun 3, Garuba 2, Martin Jr. 2). Turnovers: 16 (Green 4, K.Porter Jr....

