numberfire.com
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) cleared for Hornets Monday night
Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith will play Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Smith was listed questionable to play due to a sprained left ankle. However, despite the ailment, the team has given him the green light to take the court to kick off the new week.
numberfire.com
Lakers list Anthony Davis (back) as probable on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (back) is probable to play in Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. Davis is likely to play against his intrastate rivals after he was listed as probable with back soreness. In a matchup versus a Clippers' team ranked fourth in defensive rating, our models project Davis to score 44.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers starting Justise Winslow for inactive Jerami Grant (ankle) on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Charlotte Hornets. Winslow will take over the four spot after Jerami Grant was ruled out with an ankle sprain. In 23.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Winslow to score 22.5 FanDuel points. Winslow's projection includes 7.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Pistons' Alec Burks (foot) questionable on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Burks is nearing his season debut but is listed as doubtful and not expected to play against Boston on Wednesday. The Kings have a win probability of 10.6% against Boston on Wednesday, according to numberFire's...
numberfire.com
Anfernee Simons (foot) probable for Portland's Wednesday matchup
Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (foot) is listed as probable for Wednesday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. After Simons was able to play 31 minutes with recent foot inflammation, Portland's guard is probable to suit up on Wednesday. In a matchup against a Charlotte team allowing a 110.8 defensive rating, numberFire's models project Simons to score 31.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Bobby Portis starting for Milwaukee on Wednesday in place of injured Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee)
Milwaukee Bucks forward/center Bobby Portis is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Portis will get the start on Wednesday with Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined with a knee injury. Our models expect Portis to play 30.3 minutes against the Thunder. Portis' Wednesday projection includes 18.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Justise Winslow (ankle) probable for Portland on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Winslow is dealing with an ankle injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against Charlotte on Wednesday. Our models expect him to see 23.1 minutes against the Hornets. Winslow's Wednesday projection...
numberfire.com
Portland's Damian Lillard (calf) active and starting on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (calf) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Lillard will suit up on the road despite his probable designation with a right calf injury. In 35.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Lillard to score 41.6 FanDuel points. Lillard's projection includes 25.4 points,...
numberfire.com
Larry Nance Jr. (knee) out for Pelicans' Wednesday matchup
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Nance Jr. will sit out with a left knee ailment. Expect Trey Murphy to see more minutes off the bench on Wednesday night. In 143.1 minutes with Nance Jr. off the floor,...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves starting Rudy Gobert (health protocols) on Wednesday, Kyle Anderson to bench
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (health protocols) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Gobert will start at the five position after missing two games in health protocol. In 31.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gobert to score 35.8 FanDuel points. Gobert's projection includes 12.9 points, 13.0 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Ish Smith (calf) out again for Denver on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Boston Celtics on Friday. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Trae Young (shin) questionable on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (shin) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Utah Jazz. After sitting out on Monday with a right shin injury, Young's availability is current in limbo. Expect Aaron Holiday to see a boost in minutes if Young is not available against a Jazz team allowing a 109.3 defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Patrick Beverley (illness) available for Lakers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Beverley has been removed from the injury report for Wednesday's clash with the Clippers. Our models expect Beverley to play 29.0 minutes against Los Angeles. Beverley's Wednesday projection includes 10.1 points, 4.6 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Chicago's Andre Drummond (shoudler) questionable for Wednesday's matchup
Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond (shoulder) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Drummond's status is currently in the air after Chicago's center missed six games with a shoulder ailment. Look for Derrick Jones Jr. to see an increase in playing time against a Pelicans' team ranked 15th if Drummond is inactive.
numberfire.com
Spurs' Doug McDermott (ankle) available on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. McDermott has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Memphis on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 19.7 minutes against the Grizzlies. McDermott's Wednesday projection includes 10.4 points, 2.0 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Suns starting Cameron Payne for Chris Paul (shin) on Wednesday
Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne is starting in Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Payne will take over the point guard position after Chris Paul was held out with a shin injury. In 30.3 minutes, numberFire's models project Payne to score 32.4 FanDuel points. Payne's projection includes 14.0 points, 4.1...
numberfire.com
Lakers' LeBron James (foot) active and starting on Wednesday, Wenyen Gabriel to bench
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (foot) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. James is available after the Lakers' superstar missed one contest with foot soreness. In a matchup against a Clippers' team ranked fourth in defensive rating, our models project James to score 46.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Gordon Hayward (shoulder) out for Hornets on Wednesday
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Hayward continues to deal with a shoulder injury and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. He last played on November 2nd. His next chance to play will come against the Miami Heat on Thursday.
numberfire.com
Pistons' Marvin Bagley III (knee) doubtful on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III (knee) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Bagley is listed as doubtful and not expected to make his season debut on Wednesday. That said, his upgrade from out to doubtful indicates that he may be nearing a return, possibly in mid to late November.
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers' Keon Johnson (hip) questionable Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Keon Johnson (hip) is questionable to play on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets. Johnson might not be part of the rotation now that Damian Lillard (calf, probable) and Anfernee Simons (foot, probable) are both back in action. He was a DNP-CD on Monday after logging a season-high 31 minutes over the weekend.
