numberfire.com

Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) cleared for Hornets Monday night

Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith will play Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Smith was listed questionable to play due to a sprained left ankle. However, despite the ailment, the team has given him the green light to take the court to kick off the new week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Lakers list Anthony Davis (back) as probable on Wednesday

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (back) is probable to play in Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. Davis is likely to play against his intrastate rivals after he was listed as probable with back soreness. In a matchup versus a Clippers' team ranked fourth in defensive rating, our models project Davis to score 44.0 FanDuel points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Pistons' Alec Burks (foot) questionable on Wednesday

Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Burks is nearing his season debut but is listed as doubtful and not expected to play against Boston on Wednesday. The Kings have a win probability of 10.6% against Boston on Wednesday, according to numberFire's...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Anfernee Simons (foot) probable for Portland's Wednesday matchup

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (foot) is listed as probable for Wednesday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. After Simons was able to play 31 minutes with recent foot inflammation, Portland's guard is probable to suit up on Wednesday. In a matchup against a Charlotte team allowing a 110.8 defensive rating, numberFire's models project Simons to score 31.0 FanDuel points.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Justise Winslow (ankle) probable for Portland on Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Winslow is dealing with an ankle injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against Charlotte on Wednesday. Our models expect him to see 23.1 minutes against the Hornets. Winslow's Wednesday projection...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Portland's Damian Lillard (calf) active and starting on Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (calf) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Lillard will suit up on the road despite his probable designation with a right calf injury. In 35.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Lillard to score 41.6 FanDuel points. Lillard's projection includes 25.4 points,...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Larry Nance Jr. (knee) out for Pelicans' Wednesday matchup

New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Nance Jr. will sit out with a left knee ailment. Expect Trey Murphy to see more minutes off the bench on Wednesday night. In 143.1 minutes with Nance Jr. off the floor,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Ish Smith (calf) out again for Denver on Wednesday

Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Boston Celtics on Friday. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Atlanta's Trae Young (shin) questionable on Wednesday

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (shin) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Utah Jazz. After sitting out on Monday with a right shin injury, Young's availability is current in limbo. Expect Aaron Holiday to see a boost in minutes if Young is not available against a Jazz team allowing a 109.3 defensive rating.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Patrick Beverley (illness) available for Lakers on Wednesday

Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Beverley has been removed from the injury report for Wednesday's clash with the Clippers. Our models expect Beverley to play 29.0 minutes against Los Angeles. Beverley's Wednesday projection includes 10.1 points, 4.6 rebounds,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Chicago's Andre Drummond (shoudler) questionable for Wednesday's matchup

Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond (shoulder) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Drummond's status is currently in the air after Chicago's center missed six games with a shoulder ailment. Look for Derrick Jones Jr. to see an increase in playing time against a Pelicans' team ranked 15th if Drummond is inactive.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Spurs' Doug McDermott (ankle) available on Wednesday

San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. McDermott has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Memphis on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 19.7 minutes against the Grizzlies. McDermott's Wednesday projection includes 10.4 points, 2.0 rebounds,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Suns starting Cameron Payne for Chris Paul (shin) on Wednesday

Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne is starting in Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Payne will take over the point guard position after Chris Paul was held out with a shin injury. In 30.3 minutes, numberFire's models project Payne to score 32.4 FanDuel points. Payne's projection includes 14.0 points, 4.1...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Gordon Hayward (shoulder) out for Hornets on Wednesday

Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Hayward continues to deal with a shoulder injury and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. He last played on November 2nd. His next chance to play will come against the Miami Heat on Thursday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Pistons' Marvin Bagley III (knee) doubtful on Wednesday

Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III (knee) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Bagley is listed as doubtful and not expected to make his season debut on Wednesday. That said, his upgrade from out to doubtful indicates that he may be nearing a return, possibly in mid to late November.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Trail Blazers' Keon Johnson (hip) questionable Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Keon Johnson (hip) is questionable to play on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets. Johnson might not be part of the rotation now that Damian Lillard (calf, probable) and Anfernee Simons (foot, probable) are both back in action. He was a DNP-CD on Monday after logging a season-high 31 minutes over the weekend.
PORTLAND, OR

