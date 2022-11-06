Read full article on original website
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
American bison have returned to Spring Lake Park Reserve in Hastings, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCHastings, MN
Lost in the Line of Duty (June 17, 1882) : Saint Paul Police Officer Daniel O'ConnellMatt ReicherSaint Paul, MN
Professional Boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly in Coma After KO LossAMY KAPLANMinneapolis, MN
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Citrus County Chronicle
Titans hope return of Tannehill, Burks revive passing game
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans got their best signs of hope at reviving one of the NFL 's worst passing offenses Wednesday. Ryan Tannehill practiced during the portion open to reporters Wednesday for the first time since spraining his right ankle Oct. 23 and was limited.
Citrus County Chronicle
49ers' McCaffrey, Dolphins' Waddle among best bets to score
The picks this week are heavy with the usual scoring suspects of those most likely to cross the end zone in Week 10. These are the best bets to score at the WR and RB positions.
Citrus County Chronicle
Confident Vikings thriving behind letting-it-loose Cousins
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — After the Minnesota Vikings hired a head coach with a player-first approach and a quarterback-friendly background, while keeping the entire starting offense intact, the 2022 season was shaping up well for Kirk Cousins. Questions about whether Cousins would find a higher level of comfort this...
Citrus County Chronicle
2 coaches fired, several others remain on hot seat
There has already been two coaching changes halfway through the NFL season with Indianapolis firing Frank Reich this week four weeks after Carolina did the same to Matt Rhule. Based on recent history there likely will be more.
Citrus County Chronicle
Chiefs' Mahomes feels good after high pass volume vs Titans
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes said Wednesday that his right arm was feeling just fine after setting Kansas City Chiefs records for pass attempts and completions in last weekend's come-from-behind overtime win over the Tennessee Titans. That doesn't mean he wants to do it again.
Citrus County Chronicle
Rodgers says time helps him appreciate years with McCarthy
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says the passage of time has given him a greater appreciation of the seasons he spent playing for Mike McCarthy. McCarthy, now with the Dallas Cowboys, will return to Lambeau Field on Sunday to face the team he...
Citrus County Chronicle
Browns' Nick Chubb picking up yards, admirers with every run
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Nick Chubb's fan club is expanding beyond the walls of Cleveland's locker room and outside the wider circle of Browns backers. Count Tennessee's Derrick Henry as a member.
Citrus County Chronicle
Lillard scores 26, Blazers hand Hornets 6th straight loss
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers didn't need a buzzer-beater this time. Damian Lillard overcame a slow start to finish with 26 points on six 3-pointers and the Blazers pulled away to beat Charlotte 105-95 Wednesday night, handing the Hornets their sixth straight loss.
Citrus County Chronicle
Court dates for Saints' Kamara, Chiefs' Lammons delayed
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge has pushed back court dates in a felony assault case involving New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons and two other men accused of severely beating a man at a Las Vegas nightclub the weekend of the 2022 Pro Bowl.
Citrus County Chronicle
Seahawks getting plenty of production from trio of TEs
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — When going through the list of offensive difference-makers that have helped the Seattle Seahawks to their surprising 6-3 start, the names of Will Dissly, Noah Fant and Colby Parkinson aren’t usually the first to come to mind. Maybe Seattle’s trio of tight ends should...
NFL Week 10 odds: Moneylines, point spreads, over/under
Here's the betting odds for NFL Week 10 including moneylines, point spreads and over/under.
Citrus County Chronicle
49ers use bye week to get healthy for 2nd half of season
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — When San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan began his first news conference after the 49ers returned from their bye, the recitation of injuries was briefer than usual. The week off came at a good time for the banged-up Niners, who got several key players back...
Citrus County Chronicle
Magic limit Luka Doncic to 24 points, beat Mavericks 94-87
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 22 points and the Orlando Magic held Luka Doncic under 30 points for the first time this season in a 94-87 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic, the NBA's leading scorer, finished with 24 points after scoring 30 or...
Citrus County Chronicle
Chargers look to stop double-digit first-quarter deficits
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley knows the Los Angeles Chargers have defied the odds when it has come to rallying from large deficits in the first quarter. He hopes that the extra emphasis on avoiding slow starts will help turn things around for his team.
Citrus County Chronicle
Jokic overcomes foul trouble, Nuggets rally past Pacers
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 24 points in 21 minutes to help the Denver Nuggets overcome an 18-point deficit in the second half and rally past the Indiana Pacers 122-119 on Wednesday night. Jokic was in foul trouble most of the night and sat from the 11:02 mark...
Citrus County Chronicle
Suns' Chris Paul out versus Timberwolves with sore heel
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns will miss Wednesday's game at Minnesota due to right heel soreness. Phoenix coach Monty Williams said the team is being cautious with Paul, who left Monday's game at Philadelphia early and played just under 14 minutes. The Suns fell 100-88, their second loss in three games.
Citrus County Chronicle
Knight's 3rd career shutout lifts Panthers past Hurricanes
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Spencer Knight made 40 saves in his first shutout of the season and the third of his career, leading the Florida Panthers to a 3-0 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night. Nick Cousins, Aleksander Barkov and Sam Bennett scored for Florida, which handed...
Thom Browne Returns to Notre Dame to Launch Football Capsule
Be forewarned if you ever get an invitation to join Thom Browne for Thanksgiving dinner — there’s a good chance you’re going to get hurt. That’s because the designer and his family always preface the feast with a game of touch football that they take very seriously. “We’re a competitive Irish Catholic family so someone always got hurt. It was touch football, but ours was violent touching,” he said with a laugh. “But it’s a nice family tradition.”
