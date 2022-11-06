ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rumored Phillies Free Agent Target Just Opted Out of Contract

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts has just opted out of his the final year of his three-year, $60 million contract with the Boston Red Sox. Bogaerts has been a name floated recently as a potential fit for the Philadelphia Phillies and there has been reported interest in the shortstop. With Jean Segura's...
Phillies Release Six Pitchers as Offseason Begins

The Phillies offseason is already underway. The team was eliminated from the World Series on Saturday and on Sunday, six players are now free agents, all pitchers, including Kyle Gibson, Brad Hand, Corey Knebel, David Robertson, Noah Syndergaard and Chris Devenski all declared free agency. It will be interesting to...
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline

Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
Why Cubs might be early favorites to land Koudai Senga

LAS VEGAS — Free agents aren’t allowed to talk to other teams until Thursday, but the Cubs might already have a head start on one of the more prominent starting pitchers on the market. Hard-throwing right-hander Koudai Senga, a three-time All-Star in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball, has been...
MLB world reacts to Dusty Baker news

Dusty Baker is returning to the Houston Astros in 2023. The 73-year-old manager confirmed on Tuesday that he will be the team’s manager next season. Brian McTaggart, an Astros reporter for MLB.com, broke the news of Baker’s return to the team. “Dusty Baker confirms he’ll return to manage Astros in 2023,” McTaggart wrote.
Phillies questions after 2022 World Series loss to Astros

The Philadelphia Phillies not only ended the majors' second-longest playoff drought, reaching the postseason for the first time since 2011, but then went on a dramatic postseason ride that ended with a tough six-game loss to the Houston Astros in the World Series. None of that could be foreseen on June 2, when the club fired manager Joe Girardi with a 22-29 record and promoted bench coach Rob Thomson. With the core of the team intact for 2023, expectations will be high.
Report: Rizzo opts out of Yankees contract

First baseman Anthony Rizzo is a free agent after opting out of the final year of his contract with the New York Yankees, reports MLB.com's Jon Morosi. The 33-year-old hit 32 home runs and posted an .817 OPS for the Bronx Bombers last season, earning $16 million in the process.
Dodgers decline Danny Duffy’s 2023 option

The Dodgers on Tuesday declined the $7-million club option for 2023 on Danny Duffy, Andrew Friedman told reporters at the MLB general manager meetings in Las Vegas. The team hasn’t officially announced that Duffy’s option was declined, but earlier Tuesday they did decline the 2023 options on Hanser Alberto and Jimmy Nelson. On Wednesday morning, the MLB Players Association confirmed Duffy’s option was declined on Tuesday.
