Astros players were stunned to learn Dusty Baker's real name
Astros manager Dusty Baker is universally beloved by his players, but do they know his real name? Apparently not, with Christian Vazquez, Mauricio Dubon, Jeremy Peña and Kyle Tucker all learning Baker’s birth name for the first time.
Justin Verlander, Yuli Gurriel, Dusty Baker may not return to Astros after World Series win
Expiring deals and contract options appear to be in play before the Astros can even start a repeat bid. Who would you want to return the most?
Rumored Phillies Free Agent Target Just Opted Out of Contract
Shortstop Xander Bogaerts has just opted out of his the final year of his three-year, $60 million contract with the Boston Red Sox. Bogaerts has been a name floated recently as a potential fit for the Philadelphia Phillies and there has been reported interest in the shortstop. With Jean Segura's...
Two Female Houston Astros Fans Throw Hands Like There’s No Tomorrow During World Series Parade
The Houston Astros clinched the World Series on Saturday night, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 to win the best of seven series 4-2. The win marked their first World Series win since 2017, and of course, their first World Series win since the cheating accusations that surrounded the 2017 team.
Astros Owner Should Be Ashamed of His Carelessness
Jim Crane has shown a shocking amount of disrespect to two of the men who oversaw Houston’s return to the top.
Phillies Release Six Pitchers as Offseason Begins
The Phillies offseason is already underway. The team was eliminated from the World Series on Saturday and on Sunday, six players are now free agents, all pitchers, including Kyle Gibson, Brad Hand, Corey Knebel, David Robertson, Noah Syndergaard and Chris Devenski all declared free agency. It will be interesting to...
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline
Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
Chicago Cubs: 3 most likely landing spots for Willson Contreras
The Chicago Cubs extended a qualifying offer to Willson Contreras who has been one of their best players for years. He decided to decline it which will make him an unrestricted free agent. He is free to sign with any team. That is a huge development as another great player hits the market.
Why Cubs might be early favorites to land Koudai Senga
LAS VEGAS — Free agents aren’t allowed to talk to other teams until Thursday, but the Cubs might already have a head start on one of the more prominent starting pitchers on the market. Hard-throwing right-hander Koudai Senga, a three-time All-Star in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball, has been...
What if Aaron Judge leaves the Yankees? Here's what their next moves could be
Plunging into the free-agent pool, Aaron Judge’s actions will shape the course of the Yankees’ offseason and impact their future decision making.
This former Chicago Cubs superstar opted out of his contract
There are a lot of former Chicago Cubs All-Stars playing across the league for other teams. Some of them are having major success and some of them probably miss the good old days. One of them, however, is opting out of the contract that he had with an elite team.
MLB world reacts to Dusty Baker news
Dusty Baker is returning to the Houston Astros in 2023. The 73-year-old manager confirmed on Tuesday that he will be the team’s manager next season. Brian McTaggart, an Astros reporter for MLB.com, broke the news of Baker’s return to the team. “Dusty Baker confirms he’ll return to manage Astros in 2023,” McTaggart wrote.
Willson Contreras, SS Markets and Other Items on Cubs To-Do List
LAS VEGAS — If anyone doubted that the offseason has begun while clubbies are still cleaning up wet corks in Houston, Carlos Correa, Anthony Rizzo, Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Rodon and Jacob deGrom have already been added to a star-studded list of free agents after opting out of their contracts in the last 24 hours.
Cardinals: Insider Katie Woo predicts blockbuster signing for St. Louis
In a recent piece on The Athletic, Katie Woo predicted a big signing is coming for St. Louis. The Cardinals have been off to a busy start to their offseason, already revamping their coaching staff and planting seeds for big moves this winter, and Cardinals insider Katie Woo is buying into the buzz that St. Louis will make a major upgrade this offseason.
Report: Tigers Interested in Cubs Free Agent Willson Contreras
Report: Tigers interested in Cubs free agent Contreras originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Willson Contreras will be a recurring name on the rumor mill as the Hot Stove turns up in the coming weeks, and he's already linked to one team in free agency. MLB.com's Jon Morosi reported the...
Phillies questions after 2022 World Series loss to Astros
The Philadelphia Phillies not only ended the majors' second-longest playoff drought, reaching the postseason for the first time since 2011, but then went on a dramatic postseason ride that ended with a tough six-game loss to the Houston Astros in the World Series. None of that could be foreseen on June 2, when the club fired manager Joe Girardi with a 22-29 record and promoted bench coach Rob Thomson. With the core of the team intact for 2023, expectations will be high.
Report: Rizzo opts out of Yankees contract
First baseman Anthony Rizzo is a free agent after opting out of the final year of his contract with the New York Yankees, reports MLB.com's Jon Morosi. The 33-year-old hit 32 home runs and posted an .817 OPS for the Bronx Bombers last season, earning $16 million in the process.
Cubs Pitcher Declines Mutual Option, Becomes Free Agent
The Chicago Cubs have another free agent as starting pitcher Drew Smyly has declined his mutual option.
Harper, Phillies will act quickly to determine if elbow surgery is required
Two big changes in the guidelines that govern Major League Baseball contributed to the Phillies’ breaking a 10-year postseason drought and embarking on an electrifying month that ultimately ended in disappointment with a loss in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday night. The Phillies made the postseason...
Dodgers decline Danny Duffy’s 2023 option
The Dodgers on Tuesday declined the $7-million club option for 2023 on Danny Duffy, Andrew Friedman told reporters at the MLB general manager meetings in Las Vegas. The team hasn’t officially announced that Duffy’s option was declined, but earlier Tuesday they did decline the 2023 options on Hanser Alberto and Jimmy Nelson. On Wednesday morning, the MLB Players Association confirmed Duffy’s option was declined on Tuesday.
