Winter storm forecast to hit East Idaho tonight through Wednesday

A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory have been issued for East Idaho in anticipation of a snowstorm that's forecast to hit the region starting Sunday evening.

The storm is expected to even bring snow to East Idaho's lower elevation areas including Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon and Rexburg.

The storm is forecast to make for pretty slushy conditions on Election Day, bringing both rain and snow to the region Sunday night through Wednesday night. Voters on Tuesday should definitely expect wintry conditions.

The winter storm warning calling for 12 to 18 inches of snow is for the Island Park, Spencer and Dubois areas and will remain in effect from Sunday night through Monday night, according to the National Weather Service. The higher mountain peaks in those areas could possibly receive up to 2 feet of snow depending on the severity of the storm.

The winter weather advisory is in effect from Monday evening through Wednesday afternoon and is calling for up to 4 inches of snow in Albion, Almo, Arbon, Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Emigration Summit, Grace, Bancroft, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades and Victor. It's possible that the higher mountain peaks in those areas could receive up to 16 inches of snow.

The storm is also expected to bring winds of up to 35 mph to East Idaho, making driving conditions even more hazardous on the region's roads.

"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency," the weather service stated.

The weather service said additional winter weather warnings for East Idaho are likely after the storm arrives and the forecast picture becomes clearer.

The higher elevations can expect to receive more snow as well as some rain as the storm progresses.

East Idaho's lowlands including Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, American Falls, Aberdeen, Burley, Rupert, Raft River, Preston, Malad, Blackfoot, Shelley, Firth, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby and Rexburg are forecast to receive rain starting Sunday night as the storm arrives but the rain could change over to snow Monday night through Tuesday afternoon with up to 3 inches possible.

More snow could fall on the lower elevations Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon depending on the severity of the storm.

Elsewhere in the state, winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect in the central Idaho mountains including the Stanley, Arco, Mackay, Sun Valley and Ketchum areas as well as in North Idaho because of the storm.

Winter weather warnings are also in effect in all of the states surrounding Idaho.

Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest weather forecast updates.