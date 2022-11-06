ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Winter storm forecast to hit East Idaho tonight through Wednesday

By By Journal Staff
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qhloI_0j0z7rab00

A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory have been issued for East Idaho in anticipation of a snowstorm that's forecast to hit the region starting Sunday evening.

The storm is expected to even bring snow to East Idaho's lower elevation areas including Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon and Rexburg.

The storm is forecast to make for pretty slushy conditions on Election Day, bringing both rain and snow to the region Sunday night through Wednesday night. Voters on Tuesday should definitely expect wintry conditions.

The winter storm warning calling for 12 to 18 inches of snow is for the Island Park, Spencer and Dubois areas and will remain in effect from Sunday night through Monday night, according to the National Weather Service. The higher mountain peaks in those areas could possibly receive up to 2 feet of snow depending on the severity of the storm.

The winter weather advisory is in effect from Monday evening through Wednesday afternoon and is calling for up to 4 inches of snow in Albion, Almo, Arbon, Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Emigration Summit, Grace, Bancroft, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades and Victor. It's possible that the higher mountain peaks in those areas could receive up to 16 inches of snow.

The storm is also expected to bring winds of up to 35 mph to East Idaho, making driving conditions even more hazardous on the region's roads.

"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency," the weather service stated.

The weather service said additional winter weather warnings for East Idaho are likely after the storm arrives and the forecast picture becomes clearer.

The higher elevations can expect to receive more snow as well as some rain as the storm progresses.

East Idaho's lowlands including Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, American Falls, Aberdeen, Burley, Rupert, Raft River, Preston, Malad, Blackfoot, Shelley, Firth, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby and Rexburg are forecast to receive rain starting Sunday night as the storm arrives but the rain could change over to snow Monday night through Tuesday afternoon with up to 3 inches possible.

More snow could fall on the lower elevations Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon depending on the severity of the storm.

Elsewhere in the state, winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect in the central Idaho mountains including the Stanley, Arco, Mackay, Sun Valley and Ketchum areas as well as in North Idaho because of the storm.

Winter weather warnings are also in effect in all of the states surrounding Idaho.

Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest weather forecast updates.

Comments / 3

Related
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Braces For Severe Winter Weather This Morning

It's officially winter in Idaho as our portion of the state welcomes a rain/snow mix that will impact your morning commute. Other regions of Idaho have been hit with snowfall already, as Thanksgiving is just around the corner. Idaho ski resorts are rumored to be opening very soon as Bogus Basin has already accumulated many inches of snow.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Winter storm forecast to bring snow to East Idaho's lower elevations starting this evening

The National Weather Service says up to 3 inches of snow could fall on East Idaho's lowlands Monday evening through Tuesday morning. The weather service has issued a special weather alert warning the public about the incoming lower elevation snow from the storm that arrived in East Idaho on Sunday night and is not expected to exit the region until Wednesday afternoon or evening. Thus far the storm has brought...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Winter storm dumping several inches of snow on East Idaho

Snow is falling on East Idaho as a winter storm barrels through the region. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories and a winter storm warning for East Idaho calling for several inches of snow in both the higher and lower elevations. The weather service says up to 4 inches of snow could fall on East Idaho's lowlands and on some highland areas Monday evening through Tuesday morning....
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Man Busted Cooking Chickens In Yellowstone Hot Spring

This is not a new story, but we thought it was worth revisiting as everyone is getting ready to cook birds for their Thanksgiving dinners. This is the wrong way to do it. This was weird, even by 2020 standards. A group of people, including a man from Idaho Falls, was recently busted in Yellowstone National Park while they were cooking a chicken in one of the park's geothermal hot springs.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Coldest air of the season about to slam Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A slow moving trough of low pressure is currently located along the Oregon Coast. This low is going to drop into Northern California, then southeast into Nevada. Idaho will not take a direct hit from this system. But, it will pass close enough that we could see a few showers Tuesday night. This will be followed by a rain/snow chance on Wednesday morning. The mountains should see several inches of snow on Wednesday. Snow will also be a concern from Twin Falls to southeast Idaho. Here in the western part of the state, we're going to be on the edge of this Low. It can go either way, we’ll either see rain snow early Wednesday, or we get very little. It all depends on where the center of the Low tracks.
IDAHO STATE
gowatertown.net

Winter Storm Watch posted for central, northeast South Dakota (Audio)

ABERDEEN, S.D.–The first snowstorm of the system will move into our region later this week. National Weather Service forecaster Amy Parkin says precipitation will start out as rain in the Watertown area tomorrow night…. That’s also when winds kick in, creating travel issues…. Parkin says areas...
WATERTOWN, SD
98.3 The Snake

South Idaho Teen Missing Since Nov 4

A Bonneville County teenager has been reported missing. Have you seen Nivaeh Rain Marie Nielsen?. Nivaeh Nielsen, 14, is missing from southeast Idaho. Her profile has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Her last date of contact is listed as November 4, 2022, according to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
rtands.com

Second BNSF Bridge Over Lake in Idaho Almost Complete

BNSF has been working for the past few years on the construction of a second railroad bridge called the Sandpoint Junction Connector, and the installation is running ahead of schedule. During the past two months, crews completed the bridge girders, curbs, and decks and continued to lay track, as well...
IDAHO STATE
newsdakota.com

Upated; Winter Storm Advisory

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (NWS) – An early season winter storm will impact portions of the Dakotas into northwest Minnesota Wednesday night through Friday. THE FOLLOWING IS A FORECAST FROM i3G METEOROLOGIST MICK KJAR. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEAST NORTH DAKOTA FOR FREEZING RAIN. BLIZZARD WARNING TONIGHT THROUGH...
MINNESOTA STATE
buckrail.com

Teton Pass: Crash, all lanes blocked, limited visibility

WILSON, Wyo. —Just after chain law level 1 had been issued by the Wyoming Department of Transportation, WYDOT alerted travelers that all lanes are currently blocked between Jackson and Idaho state line at due to a crash milepost 10. Travelers should be prepared to stop and expect delays. Drivers...
JACKSON, WY
Idaho8.com

Brief break in snow and wind for Sunday morning before more comes next week

TONIGHT: Very windy conditions continue tonight with isolated rain and snow showers mainly across the southern highlands, SE Idaho, and western WY. Winds will be very breezy between 20-30 mph up until 9pm tonight before winds slowly calm down into the overnight hours. Most rain and snow clear out by 8/9pm with only stray showers left overnight. Low temperatures get down to the lower 20's and teens.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

What Would You Do? Moose Says ‘Good Morning’ Outside Your Door in Idaho

What would you do? What would you do if you woke up in the morning, got ready for work, went to head to your car, and found a moose standing in your driveway or on your front porch? What if you have an important flight to catch? Have to take your kids to school? What if you have an important meeting you can not miss at work? Moose are not known to be kind animals and would unlikely move by you saying please let me by. How do you handle the situation and how do you ultimately get out of your home safely and promptly, or do you? What would you do?
TWIN FALLS, ID
buckrail.com

UPDATE: Teton Pass reopened

WILSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) has announced the closure of Teton Pass from Wilson to the Idaho State Line due to winter conditions, as of 1:38 p.m. According to WYDOT, the Pass is closed in both directions due to winter conditions and crashes. The estimated...
WILSON, WY
Idaho State Journal

California hit by rain, snow, tornado on Election Day

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A powerful storm pounded California with rain and snow Tuesday, leaving one person dead and two others missing after they were swept away by floodwaters in a canal, while a tornado touched down in Sacramento County. The National Weather Service said the tornado touched down...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy