Houston Chronicle
Illinois governor eyes legislative allies after reelection
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday that his reelection a day earlier indicates that voters want Illinois “to be a beacon of hope and opportunity and caring” and declared his desire to serve the state as governor while dismissing the idea that he is eyeing the White House in two years.
Houston Chronicle
Florida lurches to the right, crushing Democrats ahead of 2024
MIAMI - The emphatic victories by Republican candidates in Tuesday's elections cemented Florida's shift to the right, sending a blaring signal that what once was the nation's bellwether swing state is firmly red and potentially slipping out of reach for Democrats in the 2024 presidential contest. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Houston Chronicle
Texas Republicans against 'critical race theory' win seats on the State Board of Education, strengthening its GOP majority
Several Republican State Board of Education candidates who ran in opposition of so-called critical race theory in public schools won their races Tuesday night, giving Republicans one more seat on the board, according to Decision Desk HQ. Most notably, Republicans successfully flipped District 2, which covers part of the Gulf...
Houston Chronicle
Gingrich ordered to appear before Georgia grand jury probing 2020 election
A Fairfax County judge rejected an attempt Wednesday by former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) to evade a summons for his grand jury testimony in Georgia, where a Fulton County prosecutor is investigating efforts by supporters of then-President Trump to overturn the 2020 election results in that state.
Houston Chronicle
Somali Americans making history in Maine Legislature
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Voters gave Democrats control of both chambers of the Maine Legislature for another two years — and made history by electing two Somali Americans to the House and the first Black woman to the Senate. The reelection of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills marked a...
Houston Chronicle
Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana
By the end of Election Day, five Texas cities have voted to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession. After Austin voters overwhelmingly approved the proposition to decriminalize carrying small amounts of marijuana in May, Ground Game Texas — the progressive group behind that effort — successfully worked with local organizations and pushed for similar measures to appear on the ballots of Denton, San Marcos, Killeen, Elgin and Harker Heights for the midterms cycle.
