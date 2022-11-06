ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenn County 4H kids collecting coats for kid

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Glenn County 4H kids are collecting coats for kids from Nov. 9 until Dec. 9. Drop off any new or lightly used coats at several locations below. All sizes are accepted. Orland:. Glenn County Cooperative Extension Office 821 E. South St. Glenn County Farm Bureau 831...
GLENN COUNTY, CA
Chico voting center experiencing intermittent power outages

CHICO, Calif. - Keaton Denlay, the Butte County Election Manager, is telling Action News Now that the voting center at First Baptist Church is experiencing intermittent power outages. Denlay is asking those who have not cast a ballot to go to the Elks Lodge at 1705 Manzanita Avenue to cast...
CHICO, CA
Crews knock down mobile home fire in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. - Firefighters are at the scene of a mobile home fire in eastern Red Bluff, according to CAL FIRE TGU. CAL FIRE said a home was burning on Belle Mill Road. The first call came in at 8:30 a.m. The fire was knocked down in about 20 minutes.
RED BLUFF, CA
Man shot near business in East Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Chico police are looking for a gunman who shot a man Monday night near a business in East Chico. The shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the1300 block of Longfellow Avenue, near the intersection with East 1st Avenue. Police said the victim was shot in the...
CHICO, CA
‘Flaming Basketball' Caught on Cam Falling From the Sky May Have Been Meteorite That Set Ablaze California Home

A possible meteorite caught on video that “looks like a flaming basketball” falling from the sky may have destroyed a Northern California man’s home last week. Dustin Procita was in his home with his two dogs Friday in Nevada County, about 60 miles northeast of Sacramento, when he heard "a big bang" in his usually quiet community, he told NBC affiliate NBC affiliate KCRA of Sacramento.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Man arrested for starting a vegetation fire in Biggs

BIGGS, Calif. - A man has been arrested for arson in connection with a fire that broke out in Biggs on Saturday. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said 57-year-old Juan Carlos Gonzalez was arrested after he was seen walking away from the fire. The fire broke out Saturday around 1 p.m....
BIGGS, CA
Section of Oro Quincy Highway closed in eastern Butte County

OROVILLE, Calif. - Oro Quincy Highway is closed at Mountain House Circle due to winter weather conditions, according to Oroville CHP. The CHP says it has received multiple calls of people stuck on the highway. There is no estimated time the highway will reopen. People are asked to use an...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Play of the Week - Week 11 - Orland

The play of the Week for Week 11 belongs to the Orland Trojan. Orland narrowly beat out Chico receiving 468 votes to Chico's 434 votes.
ORLAND, CA
Nevada County Election Results 2022

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Residents of Nevada County have two different candidates that they can vote on in the November general election.  The Nevada County Board of Supervisors District 3 seat is on the election ballot. Residents of Truckee will also be able to vote on one City Council seat.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Highway 99 metering lights scheduled for activation in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Caltrans District 3 has announced their plans to activate the Highway 99 ramp meters in Chico later this month. According to officials, the metering lights located on three of the Highway 99 on-ramps in Chico are scheduled to go live on Monday, November 14. Metering lights are activated as traffic on the highway starts to build up.
CHICO, CA
Ghost gun, fentanyl found after snowstorm burglary near Shingletown, 3 arrested

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were arrested after employees at the Mountain Meadows Bible Camp near Shingletown reported a burglary Tuesday night, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the employees reported seeing three people on surveillance cameras looking into buildings at the camp off Arrowhead...
SHINGLETOWN, CA
Many Butte County residents drop ballots off in person

CHICO, Calif. - Many people in Butte County decided to drop off their ballots in person on Tuesday. "One of the most important things that brought me here was the first proposition which was the proposition about reproductive rights to be constitutional," Fermin Valasquez said. But that wasn't the only...
Oroville softball player to represent U.S. at tournament in Dominican Republic

Oroville softball player Taylor Jones will represent the U.S. at a tournament in the Dominican Republic. The catcher was invited to play for America's team, which provides opportunities for athletes to learn about the world through sports. Oroville softball player to represent U.S. at tournament in Dominican Republic. Oroville softball...
OROVILLE, CA
More than 500 without power near Forest Ranch

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - More than 500 PG&E customers are without power, PG&E says. The outage is affecting 571 PG&E customers in the Forest Ranch area. PG&E is saying the outage was caused by weather conditions.
FOREST RANCH, CA
More than 1,000 PG&E customers without power in the Shingletown area

SHINGLETOWN, Calif. 4:13 P.M. UPDATE - Nearly 1,200 PG&E customers lost power in the Shingletown area Tuesday around noon. Just after 4 p.m., PG&E said 158 customers had their power restored. PG&E told Action News Now that a tree branch fell across a line near the 31000 block of Highway...
SHINGLETOWN, CA
Shootings at Teichert Ponds encampment alarm activists

Shootings at Chico’s Teichert Ponds has some residents worried that unhoused people are facing increasing violence -– perhaps linked to rising levels of “dehumanizing” speech targeting them. A shooting at the Ponds killed an unhoused man and left another seriously injured last year, and a shooting...
