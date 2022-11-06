Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
GloRilla Debuts Cover Art & Tracklist For “Anyways, Life’s Great”
‘Anyways… Life’s Great’ drops November 11. GloRilla season is here. The Memphis rapper is gearing up for the release of her debut project Anyways, Life’s Great and finally revealed the cover art and track list to her highly anticipated EP. On Monday, Big Glo took to Instagram to share the alluring cover art with her followers, writing, “Excited to share the official cover for my debut EP ‘Anyways… Life’s Great’ dropping FRIDAY 11/11.”
hotnewhiphop.com
T.I.’s Son Messiah Shocks Fans With Country Music Debut
Stream “When I Dream” by Buddy Red, available on all streaming platforms. The Harris family is chock full of talent. While T.I. and Tiny are known for their professional rapping and singing skills, they aren’t the only ones in the family with musical skills. The duo’s 26-year old daughter, Zonnique, followed in her mom’s footsteps as a songstress, while 21-year old Domani took the rap route like his dad.
hotnewhiphop.com
Rihanna Dishes On Life As A Mom, Why She & Rocky Haven’t Shared Son’s Name Yet
The 34-year-old admitted that, since giving birth earlier this year, she’s become more and more like her own mother. It seems like it was just yesterday that Rihanna shared the exciting news of her first pregnancy with the world, but in reality, it’s been nearly a year since the 34-year-old and her rapper beau shared the iconic photoshoot of them walking through New York’s winter streets, her budding bump on full display in a vintage Chanel coat.
hotnewhiphop.com
Cher Defends 40-Year Age Gap With New Man AE Edwards: “Love Doesn’t Know Math”
The Oakland-born music executive and the legendary singer have been causing a stir online for a few days now. Cher’s got a new beau on her arm lately, and she doesn’t care what you think about their headline-making age gap. Just a few days ago, the iconic fashionista...
hotnewhiphop.com
Fat Joe Details Private Talk With Kanye, Explains Defending Ashanti
Joe says a good friend of his questioned why he stood up for the singer & asked if he ever slept with her. We often receive unspoken tales of the industry courtesy of Fat Joe, and his visit to Red Table Talk wasn’t any different. The Rap icon has been involved in Hip Hop for decades, reaching far back to his early aspiring days in the Bronx. This week, he joined the ladies on the famed Facebook Watch series to once again speak about his lengthy career. During the conversation, he delivered plenty of gems, but it was his mentions of Ashanti and Kanye West that have social media talking.
hotnewhiphop.com
Halle Bailey Cried “Real Tears” After Getting Heartfelt Note From Pilot
While traveling, a Delta pilot slipped Halle a note about the singer being an “inspiration to little brown girls.”. Although there was controversy surrounding her appearance as Ariel, Halle Bailey has received massive support from fans. Her inclusion in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid caused a stir, but Bailey’s fans have marveled at her evolution. The Chloe x Halle songbird has been praised for her stellar vocals, and soon, we will see her in several new projects.
hotnewhiphop.com
Mustard’s Ex-Wife Chanel “Walked Away From Everything” In Divorce
She revealed she singed a prenup and suggested that Mustard wasn’t taking care of his “day 1.”. Six months ago, DJ Mustard and his estranged wife Chanel Thierry announced they were getting a divorce. The news came as a shock to the famed producer’s fans, as they grew to love Mustard and his family. It’s reported that Mustard and Chanel were together for over a decade, first meeting when they were teens. In 2018, Mustard finally popped the question, and two years later, they officially tied the knot.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jay-Z Flexes His Grammy Wins In Epic Photo
DJ Khaled, Young Guru & more shared the classic flick. Jay-Z’s success in the music industry is unlike any of his hip hop peers. The hip hop mogul went from Marcy Projects rapper to billionaire businessman right before our eyes. It’s not often that Hov flaunts his success — but when he does, it’s always an epic moment for the culture.
hotnewhiphop.com
Julia Fox Says Kanye West Relationship Impacted Her Career: “Not In A Good Way”
The “Uncut Gems” actress has been in between acting gigs since dating Ye. Kanye West has had his fair share of girlfriends since splitting from Kim Kardashian last year. His most notable relationship has been with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox, who has always been vocal about her whirlwind affair with West.
hotnewhiphop.com
Dame Dash On Kanye West: “He’s Sick. It’s Sad.”
The former Roc-a-fella founder continues to support Ye. Dame Dash and Kanye West’s relationship goes back to the heydays of Roc A Fella records. Despite Ye’ choosing to go along with Jay-Z following the infamous label spilt, the Harlemite and the Chicago native have always maintained a steady friendship.
hotnewhiphop.com
Eminem’s Mother, Debbie Mathers, Congratulates Him On Hall of Fame Induction
Eminem’s mother shared a heartfelt video congratulating her son on his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. Eminem’s mother, Debbie Mathers, shared a video on social media congratulating her son on his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. She also said that she’s proud of her granddaughter, Hailie Jade.
