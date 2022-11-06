ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

KAT Adventures

Take my breath away...Overlooks in Middle Tennessee!

Sometimes I am just in need of some air and a beautiful view. I don't want to work too hard for it and I want to just sit down, enjoy the silence and stare off for as far as I can see. Have you ever been there?! Well, look no further because below I have listed my top 3 favorite overlooks that I go to in Middle Tennesse!
SPARTA, TN
East Tennessean

Campus Recreation presents “Shadow of the Mountain” climbing competition

ETSU Campus Recreation’s Outdoor Adventure is holding a “Shadow of the Mountain” climbing competition. Sarah Williams, graduate assistant for Outdoor Adventure, explained what the climbing competition will bring to campus and what categories will be available. “There will be three categories,” Williams said, “beginner, intermediate, and advanced,...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Sullivan County, TN

While people know Sullivan County, Tennessee, as the home of country music legend Dolly Parton, there is much more to this region. Nestled in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, Sullivan County offers a wealth of outdoor activities for visitors to enjoy. From hiking and camping to whitewater rafting, there...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
East Tennessean

Restaurant week review: BURG’r & BARREL

Nov. 6 through the 12 is Restaurant Week in Johnson City. Multiple restaurants in the area are offering special discounts to draw in crowds of people to try their food. A few friends and I decided to use this opportunity to check out the new downtown restaurant BURG’r and BARREL.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Daytime’s Live Holiday Shopping Event in Downtown Elizabethton

Amy talks with Frankie Bailey, owner of The Coffee Company about their seasonal coffee drink and menu items. She also tells us about some upcoming special holiday events. Amy talks with Rita Russell, owner of Simple Blessings General Store about some of the specialty items they carry and some of the events they are hosting.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Old Boones Creek Middle School lot sold to Ingles for $2M

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The site of the former Boones Creek Middle School was sold to supermarket chain Ingles last month, county documents show. According to a document held by the Washington County Register of Deeds, the site at 4352 N. Roan St. was sold for $2M on Oct. 18 to Ingles Markets, Incorporated. […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Individual tickets on sale for ETSU Broadway season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU is celebrating its inaugural Broadway season, and select individual tickets are already on sale. Four critically acclaimed shows, “Annie,” “CATS,” “Riverdance” and “Chicago” will be taking the stage in Johnson City at the Martin Center for Performing Arts. The Broadway Season will kick off January 25th with “Annie” and […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Johnson City Restaurant Week: Freiberg’s

Freiberg’s owner Andreas Herholz, shares with us some of the great dishes that make this downtown Johnson City restaurant a favorite among diners all across the Tri-Cities!. For more information call 423-928-4106 or go to @FriebergsJC.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
american-rails.com

Tennessee Christmas Train Rides (2022)

Tennessee has held a long history with the iron horse, dating back to the Nashville & Chattanooga, which first entered service on February 11, 1854. This system later became the modern Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, the state's most well-known railroad along with the Louisville & Nashville. At its peak,...
TENNESSEE STATE
East Tennessean

ETSU welcomes new engineering club

As students settle into clubs, organizations, sports and Greek life across campus, student involvement and engagement are skyrocketing. The Engineering Club is new to this mix and is seeking to engage students under a common interest. The new organization held its first meeting on Oct. 28 at 3 p.m. in...
East Tennessean

Remembering ETSU Alum and Tennessean sportswriter, Joe Biddle

Long-time sportswriter, ETSU Communications Department Hall of Fame member, and university alum Joe Biddle, 78, passed away on Oct. 26. Biddle was a four-time Tennessee Sportswriter of the Year winner. Biddle, a Johnson City native, graduated from Science Hill High School in 1962 before serving four years in the Air...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

The Good Stuff: A super surprise

A Southwest Virginia 5-year-old was recently devastated after his bike was stolen in the middle of the night. In this weeks "The Good Stuff," find out how two Washington County, Virginia deputies stepped up to become heroes for him.

