Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Bluff City to Kick Off Inaugural Veterans Day Parade and Celebration of All Who ServedJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Former Chief of Police Provides Local Community Tips to Deal With Mental TraumasJohn M. DabbsDetroit Lakes, MN
Turkey Trot Registration Opens in Johnson City Ahead of Holiday Outing and FeastsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Regional Health Care Coalition Offers Local Mental Health Conference in Johnson CityJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Related
Take my breath away...Overlooks in Middle Tennessee!
Sometimes I am just in need of some air and a beautiful view. I don't want to work too hard for it and I want to just sit down, enjoy the silence and stare off for as far as I can see. Have you ever been there?! Well, look no further because below I have listed my top 3 favorite overlooks that I go to in Middle Tennesse!
East Tennessean
Campus Recreation presents “Shadow of the Mountain” climbing competition
ETSU Campus Recreation’s Outdoor Adventure is holding a “Shadow of the Mountain” climbing competition. Sarah Williams, graduate assistant for Outdoor Adventure, explained what the climbing competition will bring to campus and what categories will be available. “There will be three categories,” Williams said, “beginner, intermediate, and advanced,...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Sullivan County, TN
While people know Sullivan County, Tennessee, as the home of country music legend Dolly Parton, there is much more to this region. Nestled in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, Sullivan County offers a wealth of outdoor activities for visitors to enjoy. From hiking and camping to whitewater rafting, there...
East Tennessean
Restaurant week review: BURG’r & BARREL
Nov. 6 through the 12 is Restaurant Week in Johnson City. Multiple restaurants in the area are offering special discounts to draw in crowds of people to try their food. A few friends and I decided to use this opportunity to check out the new downtown restaurant BURG’r and BARREL.
East Tennessean
“Create Appalachia” grand opening supports region’s artists
Create Appalachia will officially open the doors of the new Johnson City Center for Art and Technology by holding a free community concert on Nov. 19 from 4-6 p.m. at the Tennessee Hills Brewstillery, featuring “Bill and the Belles” and ETSU’s “The Broken Down Ramblers”.
wjhl.com
Daytime’s Live Holiday Shopping Event in Downtown Elizabethton
Amy talks with Frankie Bailey, owner of The Coffee Company about their seasonal coffee drink and menu items. She also tells us about some upcoming special holiday events. Amy talks with Rita Russell, owner of Simple Blessings General Store about some of the specialty items they carry and some of the events they are hosting.
Old Boones Creek Middle School lot sold to Ingles for $2M
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The site of the former Boones Creek Middle School was sold to supermarket chain Ingles last month, county documents show. According to a document held by the Washington County Register of Deeds, the site at 4352 N. Roan St. was sold for $2M on Oct. 18 to Ingles Markets, Incorporated. […]
Individual tickets on sale for ETSU Broadway season
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU is celebrating its inaugural Broadway season, and select individual tickets are already on sale. Four critically acclaimed shows, “Annie,” “CATS,” “Riverdance” and “Chicago” will be taking the stage in Johnson City at the Martin Center for Performing Arts. The Broadway Season will kick off January 25th with “Annie” and […]
wjhl.com
Johnson City Restaurant Week: Freiberg’s
Freiberg’s owner Andreas Herholz, shares with us some of the great dishes that make this downtown Johnson City restaurant a favorite among diners all across the Tri-Cities!. For more information call 423-928-4106 or go to @FriebergsJC.
american-rails.com
Tennessee Christmas Train Rides (2022)
Tennessee has held a long history with the iron horse, dating back to the Nashville & Chattanooga, which first entered service on February 11, 1854. This system later became the modern Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, the state's most well-known railroad along with the Louisville & Nashville. At its peak,...
East Tennessean
ETSU welcomes new engineering club
As students settle into clubs, organizations, sports and Greek life across campus, student involvement and engagement are skyrocketing. The Engineering Club is new to this mix and is seeking to engage students under a common interest. The new organization held its first meeting on Oct. 28 at 3 p.m. in...
East Tennessean
Remembering ETSU Alum and Tennessean sportswriter, Joe Biddle
Long-time sportswriter, ETSU Communications Department Hall of Fame member, and university alum Joe Biddle, 78, passed away on Oct. 26. Biddle was a four-time Tennessee Sportswriter of the Year winner. Biddle, a Johnson City native, graduated from Science Hill High School in 1962 before serving four years in the Air...
BBQ dinner, benefit concert happening Thursday for Johnson City firefighter with cancer
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City firefighters will hold an event this week benefitting the family of a firefighter who has cancer. The Johnson City Professional Firefighters Local 1791 will host a barbecue dinner and concert this Thursday for firefighter Ryan Cradic, who is battling brain cancer. It will take place from 6–10 p.m. […]
Kingsport Times-News
Historic site where men from Sullivan County fought is collapsing
In 1862, Kingsport’s Jonathan W. Bachman returned home after serving on the staffs of both Gen. Stonewall Jackson and Gen. Robert E. Lee. He was here to assist in the raising of a new regiment, the 60th Tennessee. His efforts were successful as he raised a company of Sullivan...
boropulse.com
Take an Easy Hike to Great Stone Door for Spectacular View of Tennessee Scenery
The Stone Door Trail, part of the expansive South Cumberland State Park in southern Middle Tennessee, provides some spectacular views of heavily wooded Tennessee hills and valleys. Find the trailhead off of Tennessee Highway 56 in the Beersheba Springs community, between McMinnville and Altamont. Paved for the first portion, of...
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Tennessee
LoveFood found the best roadside eateries in the country, including this stop in Tennessee.
Wilson County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for races in Wilson County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
wcyb.com
The Good Stuff: A super surprise
A Southwest Virginia 5-year-old was recently devastated after his bike was stolen in the middle of the night. In this weeks "The Good Stuff," find out how two Washington County, Virginia deputies stepped up to become heroes for him.
Work beginning on Kingsport’s Main Street rebuild
Work is getting underway on Kingsport's Main Street rebuild project. The project aims to improve and beautify one of the main gateways into downtown.
High School Standouts: West Ridge’s Bryant scores TDs, serves school community
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Senior Cale Bryant is one of many Sullivan County students that has experienced great change over the last 18 months. But throughout the changing times, football has remained a constant in his life. “I’ve been playing football, basically, since I could walk,” Bryant said. From seasons in youth football to his […]
Comments / 2