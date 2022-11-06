Read full article on original website
Tropical Storm Nicole: Forecaster details latest on track, timing of impacts to NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to unleash heavy rain and wind on the northern Bahamas Wednesday before strengthening to a hurricane and thrashing the east coast of Florida beginning later Wednesday night. The storm is then forecasted to turn up the East Coast and make...
Record-high temperatures set across New York metro area Monday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An unusually-warm autumn day set records at climate sites in the tri-state area Monday as temperatures broke into the low 80s. Nearby Newark, New Jersey, hit 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, shattering the previous record for Nov. 7 previously set in 1938 at 78 degrees. Records at the Newark Liberty International Airport climate station date back to 1931.
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole
NEW YORK -- The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Yellow Alert for this Friday into Saturday, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole move through our area.At this point, the models predict .5 to 2 inches of rain, with pockets of heavy downpours possible.Localized flooding can't be ruled out, particularly north and west of New York City. The rain sticks around Saturday morning before skies clear. It will be mild with highs in the 60s.Sunday looks mostly sunny and much cooler, with highs only in the upper 40s to around 50.Stick with the CBS2 Weather Center for the latest track and timing.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Here’s how it could impact NYC later this week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Tropical Storm Nicole, a strengthening system that could become a hurricane before it thrashes Florida in the coming days, is forecasted to deliver impacts to New York City beginning on Friday, a forecaster told the Advance/SILive.com. Nicole, the 14th named system of the 2022 Atlantic...
Cold front will break NYC's heat and humidity Monday night, National Weather Service says
Autumn in New York is about to get a little less like summer. Wear a scarf to the polls Tuesday. Cooler temperatures are projected mid-week, though they’ll climb back into the mid-sixties by Thursday. [ more › ]
Report shows number of migrant students newly enrolled in Staten Island schools
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — With thousands of migrant children now enrolled in New York City public schools, a new report breaks down the number of these students attending school in each borough. Gothamist recently analyzed data released from the city Department of Education (DOE) that shows 369 schools received...
Tropical Storm Nicole: 5 maps detail impacts, path before arriving to NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Tropical Storm Nicole is expecting to strengthen to a hurricane before slamming into the east coast of Florida, bringing damaging waves and dangerous storm surge to the state ravaged by Hurricane Ian just over a month ago. After making landfall in the southeastern United States,...
How to score MTA’s limited edition Dolly Parton MetroCard
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you’re among the New York City transit enthusiasts who collect limited edition MetroCards, there’s a new one now available. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, the MTA released 50,000 limited edition MetroCards honoring the upcoming release of renowned singer-songwriter Dolly Parton’s album, “Dolly Parton - Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection,” which will be available on Friday, Nov. 18.
Republican Sam Pirozzolo wins Staten Island Mid-Island Assembly seat
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Republican candidate Sam Pirozzolo was victorious over Democratic candidate Vincent Argenziano in the race for the borough’s 63rd Assembly District covering the Mid-Island and part of the North Shore on Tuesday night. With 95.35% of the votes counted, Argenziano conceded with 45.64% of the votes...
Heavy rain possible for end of NYC workweek
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will bring rain and windy conditions to our area. The rain should arrive Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. The heaviest rain looks to be West of our area, but this could change in the next few days.
MAP: See how every NYC neighborhood voted in the governor’s race
The Statue of Liberty in front of the Lower Manhattan skyline. More than half a million New York City voters supported Republican Lee Zeldin all across the city. [ more › ]
Tracking Hurricane Nicole, and what it could mean for the NY area
Nicole strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph Wednesday as it rapidly approached the Florida coast.
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Voter Turnout Highest of all New York City Boroughs
Turnout for the midterm election was strong and steady in Brooklyn Heights, Cobble Hill and Downtown Brooklyn by midday on Tuesday. The polling site at 101 Clark St. in Brooklyn Heights was busy all morning, a poll […] Click here to view original web page at brooklyneagle.com.
Here’s when NYC’s next sunset after 6 p.m. will be
NEW YORK (PIX11) — With the change of the clock, many New Yorkers headed home from work on Monday in the dark. There are weeks and weeks of that ahead. New York last saw a sunset after 6 p.m. on Oct. 25, according to timeanddate.com. Sunsets will continue getting earlier and earlier until the earliest ones […]
pix11.com
Off-duty detective, gunman exchange fire on Queens street: NYPD
An off-duty NYPD detective exchanged gunfire with another man on a Rosedale street early Tuesday, according to authorities. Off-duty detective, gunman exchange fire on Queens …. An off-duty NYPD detective exchanged gunfire with another man on a Rosedale street early Tuesday, according to authorities. ‘We will lead with strength and...
Is New York A Best State To Live In? The Answer May Shock You
There are pros and cons to living anywhere, but apparently, there are a lot more pros than we realize when it comes to living in the Empire State. I think pretty much everywhere I have lived over the years, at some point I imagined the grass being greener elsewhere. It is human nature - we sometimes get hung up on what bothers us the most about our living situations. And full disclosure - our gripes are usually legitimate. You know, like the high cost of living here in New York.
NYPD hosts active-shooter training session on Staten Island; here’s what to expect
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD Counterterrorism Division will be hosting a free community active-shooter training session in Castleton Corners on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. The event will take place at Staten Island Chinese Christian Church, 159 Schmidts Lane. Active-shooter situations have become an increasing cause of...
Richmond University Medical Center celebrates 16th annual ‘A Night to Reunite,’ a celebration of the past, present, and a promising future
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — After experiencing some major challenges in the past, Richmond University Medical Center has undergone a monumental transformation in what’s been described as “a metamorphosis from caterpillar to butterfly” as it continues to provide expanded health care services on Staten Island. In August...
New York City Mayor Adams brings back “Dusk and Darkness” traffic measures
As Daylight Savings Time ends, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced the city will return to its annual “Dusk and Darkness” traffic enforcement measures to keep pedestrians, cyclists, and other road users safe during the evenings. The Dusk and Darkness campaign begins with the end of daylight savings time on Nov. 6. This year, […] The post New York City Mayor Adams brings back “Dusk and Darkness” traffic measures appeared first on Transportation Today.
MTA awards contract for controversial Staten Island monopole plan. Here’s what we know so far.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- MTA officials last week announced it has awarded a contract to install seven large monopoles along the Staten Island Railway (SIR), despite continued opposition from the community. During a meeting of Community Board 3 on Wednesday, the agency provided an update on the project to replace...
