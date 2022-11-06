ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Record-high temperatures set across New York metro area Monday

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An unusually-warm autumn day set records at climate sites in the tri-state area Monday as temperatures broke into the low 80s. Nearby Newark, New Jersey, hit 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, shattering the previous record for Nov. 7 previously set in 1938 at 78 degrees. Records at the Newark Liberty International Airport climate station date back to 1931.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole

NEW YORK -- The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Yellow Alert for this Friday into Saturday, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole move through our area.At this point, the models predict .5 to 2 inches of rain, with pockets of heavy downpours possible.Localized flooding can't be ruled out, particularly north and west of New York City. The rain sticks around Saturday morning before skies clear. It will be mild with highs in the 60s.Sunday looks mostly sunny and much cooler, with highs only in the upper 40s to around 50.Stick with the CBS2 Weather Center for the latest track and timing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

How to score MTA’s limited edition Dolly Parton MetroCard

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you’re among the New York City transit enthusiasts who collect limited edition MetroCards, there’s a new one now available. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, the MTA released 50,000 limited edition MetroCards honoring the upcoming release of renowned singer-songwriter Dolly Parton’s album, “Dolly Parton - Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection,” which will be available on Friday, Nov. 18.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Heavy rain possible for end of NYC workweek

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will bring rain and windy conditions to our area. The rain should arrive Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. The heaviest rain looks to be West of our area, but this could change in the next few days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Brooklyn Voter Turnout Highest of all New York City Boroughs

Turnout for the midterm election was strong and steady in Brooklyn Heights, Cobble Hill and Downtown Brooklyn by midday on Tuesday. The polling site at 101 Clark St. in Brooklyn Heights was busy all morning, a poll […] Click here to view original web page at brooklyneagle.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Here’s when NYC’s next sunset after 6 p.m. will be

NEW YORK (PIX11) — With the change of the clock, many New Yorkers headed home from work on Monday in the dark. There are weeks and weeks of that ahead. New York last saw a sunset after 6 p.m. on Oct. 25, according to timeanddate.com. Sunsets will continue getting earlier and earlier until the earliest ones […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Off-duty detective, gunman exchange fire on Queens street: NYPD

An off-duty NYPD detective exchanged gunfire with another man on a Rosedale street early Tuesday, according to authorities. Off-duty detective, gunman exchange fire on Queens …. An off-duty NYPD detective exchanged gunfire with another man on a Rosedale street early Tuesday, according to authorities. ‘We will lead with strength and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Is New York A Best State To Live In? The Answer May Shock You

There are pros and cons to living anywhere, but apparently, there are a lot more pros than we realize when it comes to living in the Empire State. I think pretty much everywhere I have lived over the years, at some point I imagined the grass being greener elsewhere. It is human nature - we sometimes get hung up on what bothers us the most about our living situations. And full disclosure - our gripes are usually legitimate. You know, like the high cost of living here in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Richmond University Medical Center celebrates 16th annual ‘A Night to Reunite,’ a celebration of the past, present, and a promising future

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — After experiencing some major challenges in the past, Richmond University Medical Center has undergone a monumental transformation in what’s been described as “a metamorphosis from caterpillar to butterfly” as it continues to provide expanded health care services on Staten Island. In August...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Transportation Today News

New York City Mayor Adams brings back “Dusk and Darkness” traffic measures

As Daylight Savings Time ends, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced the city will return to its annual “Dusk and Darkness” traffic enforcement measures to keep pedestrians, cyclists, and other road users safe during the evenings. The Dusk and Darkness campaign begins with the end of daylight savings time on Nov. 6. This year, […] The post New York City Mayor Adams brings back “Dusk and Darkness” traffic measures appeared first on Transportation Today.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
