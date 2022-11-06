Read full article on original website
Twitter May Delay Verified Badge Changes Over Election Concerns
Arguably the biggest change Elon Musk intends to make to Twitter involves how the platform's iconic blue badges are handed out. But that change may be delayed due to a major event happening in the United States. Until now, getting verified was a long process that could only be undertaken by individuals Twitter considered to be of some kind of importance. Most of the badges went to celebrities, journalists, politicians, and notable companies. The checkmark served as proof that the account actually belonged to the person tweeting from it — the logic being that it would make genuine tweets easier to spot. If someone were to make an account with a similar name, bio, and the same profile picture as someone like Elon Musk, users could quickly tell the tweets being sent from that account weren't from Musk himself due to the absent verified checkmark.
Today's Wordle Answer #509 – November 10, 2022 Solution And Hints
If today's Wordle is proving difficult despite your valiant attempts, we can help provide hints — or the answer — to help you tie two and two together.
Meta Layoffs Dwarf Elon's Twitter Woes As Metaverse Skepticism Grows
While a lot of the focus has been on Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter, his plans for Twitter Blue, and his axing of large numbers of the company's staff, there are other things going on in Silicon Valley. While Musk can argue a good portion of Twitter's layoffs would have happened anyway, other tech companies are also undergoing a restructuring as stock prices tumble. Meta, which was formerly known as Facebook, is one of them with thousands of staff being shown the door in a bid to cut costs and increase efficiency.
Twitter Blue May Backfire, And That Could Mean The End Of Free Access
Would you be willing to pay to access Twitter? That could potentially be a reality one day if the new Twitter Blue subscription doesn't work out, at least according to inside sources and the information they have leaked. Twitter isn't known for making a profit, and Musk aims to change that by radically transforming the platform in a very short period of time — not to mention laying off approximately half of the workforce to cut costs. The new CEO has repeatedly said that Twitter needs to reduce its dependency on ads, and that seems more important now than ever in light of Musk's claim that ad revenue is down substantially.
EU Kicks Off Major Probe Into Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Deal
The biggest merger in gaming history will be undergoing serious scrutiny in one of its largest markets. The European Commission just formally announced a major "in-depth" investigation into Microsoft's ongoing acquisition of Activision Blizzard. A deal in which the world's largest software maker would acquire one of the largest game...
Twitter Reveals How It'll Label Users Who Are Actually Verified
Twitter's plan to give anyone who pays a blue verified badge has proven controversial, so the company is going to use another label for actual verification.
Twitter May Look Like A Dumpster Fire, But Musk Says Usage Is Higher Than Ever
Things are looking rough at Twitter, particularly now that Elon Musk has laid off half of the company's workers. However, the new CEO claims usage is up.
Google Pixel 6a Owners Can Finally Get DIY Repair Parts From iFixit
Google's Pixel 6a, the more affordable alternative to the Pixel 6, is still a great phone, and now it is easier than ever to get replacement parts for it.
Zuckerberg Holds Emotional Meeting As Thousands Of Employees Prepare For Layoffs
The tech industry is bracing for another round of massive layoffs, and this one could be the biggest one at a single company so far. According to The Wall Street Journal, Meta is planning to start the sacking process starting tomorrow, but executives have already been informed about the internal restructuring.
SlashGear Asks: Would You Ever Purchase A Foldable Smartphone? - Exclusive Survey
In the last couple of years, sales of foldable smartphones have skyrocketed. While the South Korean tech giant Samsung leads the market by selling more foldable phones than any other company, names like Xiaomi, Vivo, and Motorola have also rolled out a few models. Although, we've also heard that Apple and Google are developing foldable devices, but the brands might take another year or so to release them.
The Bizarre Space Force Plane That Hasn't Landed In 2 Years
An unmanned space plane for the United States Space Force has been circling the Earth for over 900 days and continues operating to this day.
The Most Iconic BlackBerry Phones Of All Time
Depending on when exactly you were born, the term "BlackBerry" might conjure up images of pagers, or maybe the classic BlackBerry designed for business professionals, with a screen on the top half and a full QWERTY keyboard on the bottom. For a lucky few, BlackBerry models with a full touchscreen might be the ones you're most familiar with. Regardless of which iconic BlackBerry style defined your generation, BlackBerry phones made an impression on the public that'll last for decades.
Apple On Track To Launch Its Mixed Reality Headset By Mid-2023
The latest predictions from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Digitimes suggest that Apple's first mixed reality headset could be introduced as early as 2023.
How To Fix The Most Common Printer Issues And Errors On Windows
If your printer stops working, there are a number of tips and tricks you can use to reset it and ensure your documents print smoothly.
Bosch Deploys Quantum Computers To Find Alternative EV Materials
Bosch and IBM are on the hunt for futuristic EV engineering materials, but the biggest news might be the computers they're using to find them.
Apple Warns iPhone 14 Pro And Pro Max Deliveries Will Take Longer Than Usual
New measures to combat a spike in Covid-19 cases in China have led to slow production at a Foxconn facility. Apple says to expect iPhone 14 delivery delays.
Meta's Rumored Layoffs May Make Twitter's Look Mild
It seems Twitter isn't the only company looking to cut costs by laying off a large number of employees. According to fresh claims made by insiders, Meta may be only days away from announcing its own plan to lay off a potentially record-setting number of employees. The first round of workers may lose their jobs this week, though Facebook's parent company hasn't confirmed or denied any rumors at this time.
Futuristic Black Panther Tech That's Closer Than You Realized
The nation of Wakanda in the "Black Panther" movie series is one of the most technologically advanced in the world, with many of these technologies powered by the rare element vibranium. It's unlike anything else seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the film's creators working with a leading VFX company to ensure every gadget fitted seamlessly into the fictional tech ecosystem. While much of this tech might seem a long way from reality, a lot of it is actually grounded in real-world research and isn't quite as far away as many might assume.
Samsung's Latest Galaxy Watch 4 Update Is Bricking Devices
If you haven't updated your Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 to the latest software, maybe hold off as it could brick the device.
The 5 Best And 5 Worst Xiaomi Phones Of All Time
Smartphone brand Xiaomi has created a massive amount of devices in the past few years, some of which have been great, while others have been stinkers.
