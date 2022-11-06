Arguably the biggest change Elon Musk intends to make to Twitter involves how the platform's iconic blue badges are handed out. But that change may be delayed due to a major event happening in the United States. Until now, getting verified was a long process that could only be undertaken by individuals Twitter considered to be of some kind of importance. Most of the badges went to celebrities, journalists, politicians, and notable companies. The checkmark served as proof that the account actually belonged to the person tweeting from it — the logic being that it would make genuine tweets easier to spot. If someone were to make an account with a similar name, bio, and the same profile picture as someone like Elon Musk, users could quickly tell the tweets being sent from that account weren't from Musk himself due to the absent verified checkmark.

3 DAYS AGO