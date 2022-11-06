ATLANTA (AP) — Jane Fonda says the work of the Georgia-based nonprofit organization she founded to prevent teenage pregnancies has become “far more important” in the months since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion it guaranteed to women in the United States. The activist and Oscar winner has been an outspoken critic of the court’s decision, previously calling it “unconscionable.” While a post-Roe world will be harder on girls because they are the ones who would have to carry a baby, the work to fight teen pregnancy must also focus on...

ATLANTA, GA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO