Read full article on original website
Related
Veteran NFL Quarterback Released After Team's Loss
A former college football star quarterback turned NFL journeyman has been released on Monday morning. The Panthers fell to the Bengals on Sunday afternoon in blowout fashion. Following the contest, the NFC South team has parted ways with third-year quarterback Jacob Eason. He had been with the team since the start of the season.
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play
The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
Tom Brady live updates — Gisele Bündchen sign held up at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to taunt goat amid divorce rumors
NFL PLAYER Tom Brady has been under scrutiny for his recent marital problems with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, and things came to a head at a Pittsburgh game. According to reports, the couple has retained divorce lawyers, and Gisele is presently residing in Miami. One young Steelers...
How Colts firing Frank Reich affects Eagles this season and beyond
The Nov. 20 game between the Eagles and the Indianapolis Colts was supposed to be a reunion of mentor and mentee, with Frank Reich leading the Colts as their head coach and Nick Sirianni, the former Colts offensive coordinator and good friend to Reich leading the Eagles. However, that reunion will not happen at all.
atozsports.com
Green Bay Packers’ season gets even worse after latest news
The Green Bay Packers‘ 2022 season was already going worse than anyone could have imagined. And it managed to get worse on Monday morning. According to multiple reports, Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary tore his ACL in Green Bay’s 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. Gary will have...
Yardbarker
49ers First Half Grades: Offense
Quarterback: B- The 49ers experienced an unfortunate quarterback change in Week 2 as starter Trey Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury, leaving backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to serve as San Francisco's signal-caller for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season. With Lance, the 49ers saw some inconsistencies, as the passing...
Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers odds: NFL Week 10 point spread, moneyline, over/under
The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 10 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Cowboys are...
NBC Philadelphia
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Seemingly Cracks Top-Five in Florida Senate Race
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa seemingly cracks top-five in Florida Senate race originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Florida voters seem to think Tua Tagovailoa has a future in politics. While the Miami Dolphins quarterback is slowly creeping his way up the NFL MVP ballot, he seemingly cracked the top-five of...
Eagles’ best, worst players from first half of 2022 NFL season
The Philadelphia Eagles have been the best team in the NFL to start the 2022 season. They have raced out to an 8-0 start in the early going, and haven’t shown any signs of slowing down recently. While it’s not likely that the Eagles will be able to win every regular season game they play, they have certainly drawn the attention of the rest of the league in the early going.
Falcons-Panthers back at it less than 2 weeks after OT game
The worst division in the NFL gets a prime-time matchup when the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons meet for the second time in less than two weeks on Thursday night
Eagles will be ‘hard pressed’ to maintain pace on offense, NFL insider says
The Philadelphia Eagles sit atop the NFL halfway through the 18-week regular season with a perfect 8-0 record. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But it won’t be easy for the Eagles to run the table and become the first team to finish the regular season undefeated since...
FOX Sports
Recent history says Eagles' title chances slim despite hot start
The Philadelphia Eagles are the NFL's only undefeated near the halfway mark of the season. And while they've been firing on all cylinders en route to an 8-0 start, recent history suggests that doesn't bode well for their title hopes. On Wednesday's "The Herd," Colin Cowherd noted how several dominant...
4 Rams most to blame for Week 9 loss vs. Buccaneers
The Los Angeles Rams dropped their second straight game after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 16-13, on the road in Week 9 of the 2022-23 NFL season. At 3-5, the Rams are currently in third place in the NFC West. Here are the four players who are most to blame for the Rams’ Week 9 loss vs. the Buccaneers.
Comments / 0