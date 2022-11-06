The Philadelphia Eagles have been the best team in the NFL to start the 2022 season. They have raced out to an 8-0 start in the early going, and haven’t shown any signs of slowing down recently. While it’s not likely that the Eagles will be able to win every regular season game they play, they have certainly drawn the attention of the rest of the league in the early going.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO