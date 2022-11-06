Read full article on original website
Iowa House District 1 Rep. Elect J.D. Scholten secures first term in state legislature
J.D. Scholten, a Sioux City Democrat who previously ran for Congress in 2018 and 2020, won his unopposed Iowa House District 1 race on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. The Journal chatted with Scholten about his priorities in 2023 and asked him question about some of the biggest issues facing the area.
Democrat Mark Pocan wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin's 2nd Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Mark Pocan wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin's 2nd Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Republican Stephanie Bice wins reelection to U.S. House in Oklahoma's 5th Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Stephanie Bice wins reelection to U.S. House in Oklahoma's 5th Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Nickel beats Trump-backed Hines for N Carolina US House seat
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic state Sen. Wiley Nickel defeated Republican political newcomer Bo Hines for an open U.S. House seat in the state’s lone swing district along Raleigh’s southern border. Nickel, who has served Raleigh and nearby Cary in the state Senate since 2019,...
Morfeld demands retraction for 'complete lies' in allegations shared by GOP operatives
Sen. Adam Morfeld issued a demand for a retraction against a Lincoln radio station for posting an article claiming without substantiation he was being investigated for sexual assault. The letter from Daniel Gutman, an attorney representing Morfeld and his campaign for Lancaster County Attorney, also requests that KLIN and "Drive...
Improper bolts, lack of inspections caused Woodbury County LEC walls to fall
SIOUX CITY – Re-used and improper selection of anchor bolts as well as lack of inspections contributed to the failure of walls at the new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center. The LEC Authority discussed the incident report on Tuesday surrounding why the interior walls collapsed and what is going...
