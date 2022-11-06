Read full article on original website
What to know before heading out to the polls on the Suncoast
WSNN - After months of campaigning and political ads, Election Day 2022 is upon us. “We’ve got great poll workers, everybody is on site and we’re ready to go," said Manatee County Supervisor of Elections, Michael Bennett. Polling locations across Manatee and Sarasota Counties opened at 7AM this...
A loss for many Democrats on the Suncoast
SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - The Sarasota County Democratic Watch Party was held at Tamiami Tap Tuesday night where dozens watched as the election results rolled in. "I’m extremely disappointed, for the state turnout, obviously disappointed by Sarasota’s turnout," said Joanne Devries, Chair of Sarasota County Democratic Party. "Republicans came out today in mass and Democrats stayed home."
SNN LIVE Coverage of 2022 Midterm Elections
Tuesday is election day and SNN will begin live coverage of results at 8 pm. Our panel includes John Mousseau, president and CEO of Cumberland Advisors, a Sarasota-based investment house for individuals and institutions. John will discuss the impact of the election on our economy. Dr. Eddy Regnier is a...
3 artists selected for downtown Wellen Park murals
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Nov. 9, 2022 - Three Florida artists have been selected to paint murals in Downtown Wellen Park. Suncoast artist Laura Pommier, Christian Stanley of central Florida and Miami muralist Ivan Roque were chosen from 23 submissions to the Downtown Wellen Mural Project. The murals will be painted on-site and completed by mid-January then unveiled during Downtown Wellen’s official grand opening celebration in April.
Brunch on the Bay raises $537K for USF nursing, STEM programs
SARASOTA (SNN TV) Nov. 9, 2022 - The 28th Annual Brunch on the Bay, benefitting the University of South Florida’s Sarasota-Manatee campus, raised a record $537,000, and counting, for construction of a new Nursing/STEM building and student scholarships. A sold-out crowd, which included distinguished university and community leaders, enjoyed...
Conservation Foundation hands out annual awards
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Nov. 9, 2022 - 2 big awards given out by the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast at the Annual Conservation Reception recently. Nancy Milholland and the group 'Conserve Bobby Jones Now' received the Conservation Partner of the Year award for their integral role in the conservation of the historic 300-acre Bobby Jones Golf Club. Mary Lundeberg received the Volunteer of the Year award for her photographic contributions helping to tell the story of the land Conservation Foundation saves. Honorees received recognition at the organization’s Annual Conservation Reception.
The Crystal Classic Returns to Siesta Key
The Siesta Key Crystal Classic, a 12 year old sand sculpting event at Siesta Key beach, is this Saturday through Monday. Come watch as master sand sculptors create their masterpieces over ten feet tall, and transform the beach into an outdoor gallery. The Crystal Classic hosts 40,000 attendees. At the...
Biker Killed Near Downtown Sarasota
We are learning more about a fatal accident last week near downtown Sarasota. The accident happened Last Thursday just before 9 AM. According to Sarasota police, a bicyclist was killed when he was hit by a dump truck at the intersection of Ringling Boulevard and Pineapple Avenue. The Bicyclist was...
Venice volleyball headed to 7A State Finals
VENICE (SNN-TV) - Over the weekend, the top-seeded Venice Indians volleyball found themselves one step away from a 7A State Championship game, with only Boca Raton standing in front of them. First set, Summer Kohler receives the bump, only for senior Ashley Reynolds to set it back to Kohler, who...
Venice HS coach investigated for inappropriate touching
VENICE - A Venice High School coach is being investigated for inappropriate touching. The Venice Police Department is currently investigating assistant high school football coach, Brian Ryals for allegedly touching female students inappropriately. In the police report, the statement from the complainant says Coach Ryals seemed to be a positive...
Several Suncoast athletes sign collegiate letters-of-intent
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - Multiple Suncoast athletes announced their college intentions today, signing their letters-of-intent only confirming earlier decisions. Michaela Mattes (Swimming) - University of Florida. Jack McKinnon (Baseball) - University of South Florida. Olivia Davis (Basketball) - University of Tampa. Caity Patterson (Softball) - Florida Gulf Coast University. Charlotte High...
2 men to get life for Vape shop murder, robbery
MANATEE COUNTY (SNN TV) Nov. 7, 2022 - 2 men who killed a smoke shop employee as his own brother witnessed remotely on security video will get life in prison. State Attorney Ed Brodsky announced Monday that Amado Zeppi and Coty Paulk were convicted after jury trial of Murder In The First Degree; Robbery with a Firearm. On September 8,2019 four men wearing masks robbed the Green Galaxy Smoke shop. Both Zeppi and Paulk were carrying firearms and threatening Mohamed Hamed throughout the course of the robbery. Hamed was ordered to the back of the store and forced to open a safe at gunpoint. He did everything the killers asked, but Zeppi shot him and killed him anyway. Hamed's brother was at home and saw video of the killing but the killers were gone before authorities arrived.
