Madison, WI

Wisconsin offers 2024 three-star S LeonTre Bradford

By Dillon Graff
 3 days ago
Madison, Wis. – On Friday, Jim Leonhard and his coaching staff extended a scholarship offer to 2024 three-star safety LeonTre Bradford out of East Saint Louis, Illinois.

Per the 247Sports Composite, he’s the No. 507 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, the No. 40 S in the country, and the No. 13 player in Illinois.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound S currently holds offers from Arkansas State, Illinois, Iowa State, Missouri, Nebraska, Ole Miss, and now, Wisconsin.

Bradford, a standout at East Saint Louis High School, finished his junior season with 86 tackles, two sacks, one interception, and a touchdown as a junior, according to MaxPreps.

You can watch his HUDL film here.

The Illinois native announced his scholarship offer from the University of Wisconsin via his Twitter account:

