LSU Fans Aren’t Going To Like The Game Time Against Arkansas This Saturday
LSU fans are still reeling from their big overtime win against Alabama last Saturday night in Baton Rouge. With the win, LSU vaulted to the top of the SEC West standings and now sits in the first-place spot. That is because they have beaten Ole Miss and Alabama to take...
LSU vs. Arkansas preview, prediction: Who wins, and why?
Fresh off a statement win over Alabama, now Brian Kelly and LSU look to finish the season strong and clinch its position atop the SEC West as they take on Arkansas in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday. LSU knocked off the Crimson Tide with a one-point win overtime last week and is now ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas shows off incredible helmets ahead of LSU game
Arkansas plans to honor the military on Saturday, one day after Veterans Day, against LSU when the Razorbacks wear special helmets with the Razorback decal having an American flag inside the outline. The Razorbacks did something similar last year against Mississippi State in honor of Military Appreciation Day. The Razorbacks...
Fans Recognize Symbolism as To Where LSU Players Took a Knee on Field
Just as LSU players were about to take the field Saturday night in "Tiger Stadium," a number of players rushed to the front corner of the south endzone for a very special moment.
LSU Reveille
LSU in the '90s vs LSU in '22: What's changed over the past 30 years? What hasn't?
If you're an undergraduate student at LSU in the year 2022, you were likely born in the early 2000s. LSU has a long history stretching back to its founding in 1860. It's gone through many changes. But what was it like right before you were born? And how has it changed in comparison to the present day?
Brian Kelly Was Asked If Alabama Is His Biggest Win Ever
Brian Kelly has had a lot of big wins during his lengthy and accomplished coaching career. You could make a case that none have been bigger than Saturday's victory over Alabama, but Kelly was not willing to make that argument when asked on Monday if the victory over the Crimson Tide was the biggest he's ever had.
Watch: LSU Fires Back At Stephen A. Smith Over Smith's Old Brian Kelly Comments
LSU delivered one of the biggest results of a wild weekend in college football when it upset Alabama 32-31 in overtime. The Tigers, which had been largely written off after a 24-23 loss to Florida State in the season-opener, are now well-positioned to win the SEC West in the first season under ...
wbrz.com
Chaos in and around Death Valley after the LSU versus Alabama game
BATON ROUGE - The LSU versus Alabama game was a big night for Tiger fans. While many LSU fans were excited and even stormed the field, a number of incidents occurred on campus, causing concerns among some LSU fans. “Crazy, electrifying, kind of scary honestly,” is how LSU student Macey...
Alabama Coaches Name Six Players of the Week Following Loss at LSU
A pair of players each from offense, defense and special teams were all named to this week's list.
tdalabamamag.com
Potential missed block in the back call on LSU game-winning touchdown goes viral
The head referee for the Alabama vs. LSU game appeared to miss a block in the back call on LSU’s game-winning touchdown run by Jayden Daniels. A screenshot of the Tigers’ tight end, Mason Taylor, blocking the Crimson Tide’s linebacker, Jaylen Moody, in the back has gone viral on Twitter in the aftermath of LSU’s win. The screenshot shows the head referee having a clear view of the action.
wbrz.com
Late kickoff planned for LSU's last home game of 2022
LSU's home finale will have the Tigers' latest start of the season. The Tigers' penultimate game of the regular season, and last home game of 2022, will kick off at 8 p.m. in Tiger Stadium. LSU will play host to the UAB Blazers. #SECFB ???? ?????????????????????? ????. ?? https://t.co/rRu73AhCtv pic.twitter.com/sfyxn8Wj2w.
wbrz.com
Cheering fans caused tremors at Tiger Stadium during LSU's overtime win against Bama
BATON ROUGE - Tiger Stadium was shaking, quite literally, during LSU's thrilling win over the Crimson Tide on Saturday. LSU's College of Science reported Monday that an on-campus seismograph registered seismic activity not once but twice during the Tigers' 32-31 win over Alabama. Both came just minutes apart during overtime.
The Tide is Turning in Baton Rouge, Brian Kelly Elevating LSU Program
Kelly continues to instill a new culture, bringing football program back to the LSU standard.
Largest Bet Ever Made at L’Auberge Baton Rouge Pays Off Big Time
I'll admit, I don't really understand sports gambling all that much. What with all the point spreads, plus/minus odds, parlays, and the like, it can be a little overwhelming. But I do understand if you bet $1 and get $2 back, that's the goal in wagering -- to win!. It...
theadvocate.com
Female falls from dividing wall at Tiger Stadium ramp during the LSU-Alabama game
A female who fell from Tiger Stadium during LSU's game against Alabama on Saturday was reported to have been in stable condition following the incident, an LSU spokesperson said. The female fell over the dividing wall along one of the stadium's ramps, in section 100, said Abbi Rocha Laymoun, an...
Shaq Made His Presence Felt at the Alabama Game and the Fans went Crazy (Video)
LSU has some legendary alumni such as Joe Burrow, Lauren Daigle, Don Lemon, Todd Graves, Andrew Whitworth, Lolo Jones, and Odell Beckham Jr. However none more famous than LSU's giant aka the most dominant basketball player ever aka Superman aka The Diesel aka The Big Aristotle you know him as Shaquille O'Neal.
LSU Reveille
Letter to the Editor: Student section chant is 'vulgar,' humiliating
Like so many other LSU alumni and lifetime LSU fans, I celebrated an incredible victory in the stadium Saturday night. I was so proud of our guys and the courage they had in those last moments. I cheered, I sang, my adrenaline was working overtime. A hearty salute to our fearless, talented football players and the brilliant game plan laid out by their coaches!
wbrz.com
Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama game
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly injured a deputy who was trying to break up a fight outside Tiger Stadium before the big game against Alabama. Video posted to social media Saturday morning shows the unidentified man swinging at and fighting off a sheriff's deputy who was trying to stop a violent brawl going on just outside the stadium, near Mike the Tiger's habitat.
1-year-old dies from fentanyl overdose in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Officials have determined that the death of a 1-year-old child on Halloween night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was due to a fentanyl overdose. This is at least the second fentanyl-related death of a young child in the capital this year and will likely result in further demands for reform in […]
brproud.com
Convicted felon arrested in Baton Rouge after fentanyl, gun, marijuana and more seized during traffic stop
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Members of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop last week in the 11000 block of N Harrells Ferry Rd. A Dodge Avenger driven by Jimmy Veal, 32, of Baton Rouge, was stopped due to alleged traffic violations. As Veal...
