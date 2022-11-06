Exactly where Tyree Jackson will fit in the tight end room is unclear. The Eagles have one week to figure it out after opening his return-to-practice window on Oct. 26. That’s two weeks ago, and the window is only allowed to be open for 21 days before they have to add him to the 53-man roster or put him back on IR for the remainder of the season.

DALLAS, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO