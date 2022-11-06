Read full article on original website
Justin Verlander, Yuli Gurriel, Dusty Baker may not return to Astros after World Series win
Expiring deals and contract options appear to be in play before the Astros can even start a repeat bid. Who would you want to return the most?
Tri-City Herald
Rumored Phillies Free Agent Target Just Opted Out of Contract
Shortstop Xander Bogaerts has just opted out of his the final year of his three-year, $60 million contract with the Boston Red Sox. Bogaerts has been a name floated recently as a potential fit for the Philadelphia Phillies and there has been reported interest in the shortstop. With Jean Segura's...
Phillies Release Six Pitchers as Offseason Begins
The Phillies offseason is already underway. The team was eliminated from the World Series on Saturday and on Sunday, six players are now free agents, all pitchers, including Kyle Gibson, Brad Hand, Corey Knebel, David Robertson, Noah Syndergaard and Chris Devenski all declared free agency. It will be interesting to...
Yardbarker
Some reasons to be excited about the Braves latest trade
The Braves added Sam Hilliard from the Rockies in exchange for one of their 2021 draft picks. On the surface, it may not look like much. Hilliard only hit .184 last season with a .544 OPS over 70 games. That doesn’t sound like anybody who is going to contribute in Atlanta next season. However, his peripherals suggest this could be a trade with a decent amount of upside for the Braves. Throw in the fact that it took very little to acquire Hilliard, and it might be another genius under-the-radar addition by Alex Anthopoulos.
Two Women Brawl at Astros World Series Parade
Two women got into a vicious fight during the Astros World Series parade.
Cardinals: Insider Katie Woo predicts blockbuster signing for St. Louis
In a recent piece on The Athletic, Katie Woo predicted a big signing is coming for St. Louis. The Cardinals have been off to a busy start to their offseason, already revamping their coaching staff and planting seeds for big moves this winter, and Cardinals insider Katie Woo is buying into the buzz that St. Louis will make a major upgrade this offseason.
New York Yankees fans going to puke after Brian Cashman’s comments
The amount of New York Yankees fans that want to see Josh Donaldson back in pinstripes can likely be counted on one hand. General manager Brian Cashman does not care. Cashman defended the embattled third baseman, saying that Donaldson will be starting at the hot corner in 2023. He lauded Donaldson’s defense and said that he feels that there is a lot more left in the bat than he showed in 2022.
This Hawks-Suns Trade Features John Collins
Expectations define success. The more you expect, the higher the bar becomes. NBA teams have their own measures of success too. Suppose you’ve just started a business. if it’s a side hustle, you’ll be content with whatever you bring in. On the other hand, if your livelihood depends on it, you’re hoping to make the big bucks.
UNDENIABLE! Astros overcome scandal, Phillies for 2nd World Series win
Astros fans waiting for Yordan Alvarez's power to return got it when the 'Stros need it most.
Which NL designated hitter will win the Silver Slugger?
It’s award season, that time when MLB recognizes personal excellence and keeps fans engaged as they wait for the hot stove to begin heating up. On November 10, the Silver Slugger winners will be announced. In 2022, the first full-season Silver Slugger will be awarded in the National League...
Xander Bogaerts officially opts out of contract, becomes free agent
BOSTON -- To the surprise of nobody, Xander Bogaerts has officially opted out of his contract with the Boston Red Sox. The 30-year-old shortstop is now a free agent.Bogaerts signed an extension with Boston in April of 2019, one that paid him $20 million annually from 2020-25, with an option year for 2026. That contract, though, had an opt-out clause following the 2022 season. And with Bogaerts playing at an All-Star level in three of the past few years, he has chosen to opt out and head into the open market.Bogaerts hit .307 with an .833 OPS last season, hitting 15 home runs with 73 RBIs. He was also a Gold Glove finalist for the first time in his career.Originally signed by the Red Sox as a 16-year-old, Bogaerts has spent his entire professional career in the Red Sox system. He expressed a desire to renegotiate his contract last offseason, but he indicated at the start of the year that a new deal was nowhere close to happening with Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox front office.
Ex-Phillies Minor League Hitting Coordinator Lands with Red Sox
Jason Ochart, who was once the Philadelphia Phillies Minor League Hitting Coordinator, has found a new role with the Boston Red Sox.
FanSided
