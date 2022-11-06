ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Related
Tri-City Herald

Rumored Phillies Free Agent Target Just Opted Out of Contract

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts has just opted out of his the final year of his three-year, $60 million contract with the Boston Red Sox. Bogaerts has been a name floated recently as a potential fit for the Philadelphia Phillies and there has been reported interest in the shortstop. With Jean Segura's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
97.3 ESPN

Phillies Release Six Pitchers as Offseason Begins

The Phillies offseason is already underway. The team was eliminated from the World Series on Saturday and on Sunday, six players are now free agents, all pitchers, including Kyle Gibson, Brad Hand, Corey Knebel, David Robertson, Noah Syndergaard and Chris Devenski all declared free agency. It will be interesting to...
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Some reasons to be excited about the Braves latest trade

The Braves added Sam Hilliard from the Rockies in exchange for one of their 2021 draft picks. On the surface, it may not look like much. Hilliard only hit .184 last season with a .544 OPS over 70 games. That doesn’t sound like anybody who is going to contribute in Atlanta next season. However, his peripherals suggest this could be a trade with a decent amount of upside for the Braves. Throw in the fact that it took very little to acquire Hilliard, and it might be another genius under-the-radar addition by Alex Anthopoulos.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

New York Yankees fans going to puke after Brian Cashman’s comments

The amount of New York Yankees fans that want to see Josh Donaldson back in pinstripes can likely be counted on one hand. General manager Brian Cashman does not care. Cashman defended the embattled third baseman, saying that Donaldson will be starting at the hot corner in 2023. He lauded Donaldson’s defense and said that he feels that there is a lot more left in the bat than he showed in 2022.
NEW YORK STATE
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Suns Trade Features John Collins

Expectations define success. The more you expect, the higher the bar becomes. NBA teams have their own measures of success too. Suppose you’ve just started a business. if it’s a side hustle, you’ll be content with whatever you bring in. On the other hand, if your livelihood depends on it, you’re hoping to make the big bucks.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Which NL designated hitter will win the Silver Slugger?

It’s award season, that time when MLB recognizes personal excellence and keeps fans engaged as they wait for the hot stove to begin heating up. On November 10, the Silver Slugger winners will be announced. In 2022, the first full-season Silver Slugger will be awarded in the National League...
CBS Boston

Xander Bogaerts officially opts out of contract, becomes free agent

BOSTON -- To the surprise of nobody, Xander Bogaerts has officially opted out of his contract with the Boston Red Sox. The 30-year-old shortstop is now a free agent.Bogaerts signed an extension with Boston in April of 2019, one that paid him $20 million annually from 2020-25, with an option year for 2026. That contract, though, had an opt-out clause following the 2022 season. And with Bogaerts playing at an All-Star level in three of the past few years, he has chosen to opt out and head into the open market.Bogaerts hit .307 with an .833 OPS last season, hitting 15 home runs with 73 RBIs. He was also a Gold Glove finalist for the first time in his career.Originally signed by the Red Sox as a 16-year-old, Bogaerts has spent his entire professional career in the Red Sox system. He expressed a desire to renegotiate his contract last offseason, but he indicated at the start of the year that a new deal was nowhere close to happening with Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox front office.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

FanSided

