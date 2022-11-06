Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
The Two Mistakes That Led to Frank Reich’s Firing
Nine weeks down, nine weeks to go, and a pretty newsworthy Monday at the turn…. • The easiest place to start when doing an autopsy on the Frank Reich era in Indianapolis is the most important position on the field—and there’s no question that Reich and Colts GM Chris Ballard were dealt a crappy hand there after quarterback Andrew Luck’s shocking retirement in the summer of 2019.
Centre Daily
‘Rejoice!’ Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs is Cryptically Celebrating ... Something
The Buffalo Bills have much to be thankful for, and they play this month on Thanksgiving at lowly Detroit, so ... "Rejoice...''. Also, they are hopeful that QB Josh Allen's possible UCL elbow injury isn't too serious, so ... "Rejoice...'' Or maybe Buffalo's pursuit of free agent Odell Beckham Jr. will bring positive news, so ... "Rejoice...''
Centre Daily
Indianapolis Colts’ Frank Reich’s Firing Nearly Mirrored Erik Spoelstra in First Years with Miami
View the original article to see embedded media. Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich was fired this morning after a 3-5-1 start to the season. The Colts took a brutal 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. They have the worst scoring offense in the league and will once again have to make changes at the quarterback position during the offseason. Veteran Matt Ryan was expected to be the answer at that position but has been underwhelming so far in Indianapolis.
Centre Daily
The Jeff Saturday Hiring Is a Crushing Defeat for Many Coaches
Talk to people in the coaching world who are fighting for a more equitable and diverse system, and the refrain you’ll hear is that this is less about skin color than it is about résumés. Stacking up a lifetime of work only to be passed over in...
Centre Daily
Jack Stoll Emerging as Perfect Complement to Budding Superstar Dallas Goedert
Exactly where Tyree Jackson will fit in the tight end room is unclear. The Eagles have one week to figure it out after opening his return-to-practice window on Oct. 26. That’s two weeks ago, and the window is only allowed to be open for 21 days before they have to add him to the 53-man roster or put him back on IR for the remainder of the season.
Centre Daily
Jaylen Warren Ready for Bigger Role in Steelers Backfield
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin took the podium for his Week 10 press conference and told everyone watching that one of his biggest takeaways was the rep distribution at running back. Like many, the interpretation was that Jaylen Warren would begin receiving more rushes while Najee Harris...
Centre Daily
Wednesday Injury Report: Lots of Names (and Some Big Ones) Included
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans did not exactly hit the ground running Wednesday when they began preparations for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos at Nissan Stadium. “It won’t be too fast today,” coach Mike Vrabel said when he met the media ahead of the day’s workout....
Centre Daily
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Wednesday Silver and Black Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--Coach Josh McDaniels of the Las Vegas Raiders has the Silver and Black sitting at(2-6) and ready to get back on the field. McDaniels knows that taking on the Indianapolis Colts won't be easy, and he took time moments ago at his Wednesday update to discuss the state of the Silver and Black.
Centre Daily
Raiders Making Moves at the Safety Position Following Abram Cut
The Las Vegas Raiders upgraded safety Isaiah Pola-Mao to the active roster and signed safety Jalen Elliott to the practice squad, the club announced Wednesday. These two moves came just a day after the team released safety Johnathan Abram. Pola-Mao has played two games for the Raiders this season, Week...
Centre Daily
Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr Week 10 Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves entering their week nine tilt against the Indianapolis Colts with a disappointing 2-6 record. Let there be no doubt, no one in this organization can allow the Silver and Black to garner another loss this weekend. The Silver and Black's Derek Carr spoke...
Centre Daily
Joe Mixon Picks Up Second Weekly Award After Historic Panthers Performance
CINCINNATI — Make that two weekly NFL awards for Joe Mixon after winning Week 9 FedEx Ground Player of the Week. The Bengals star running back picked up the fan-voted honor after rushing 22 times for 153 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday's 42-21 victory over Carolina. He also...
Centre Daily
Packers Sign Receiver (to Practice Squad)
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have signed receiver Jeff Cotton to the practice squad. The transaction will be made official later but he was on the practice field on Wednesday. An undrafted free agent out of Idaho in 2020, he played one snap in his only...
Centre Daily
The Bayou Blitz Podcast - Saints vs Steelers Preview
Saints News Network Reporters and The Bayou Blitz Podcast Co-Host Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan discuss the Saints MNF loss to Ravens. They are also joined by Rudy Reyes to preview Saints vs Steelers in Week 10. Watch Full Episode Here:. Want More Bayou Blitz?. Follow the podcast on Twitter...
Centre Daily
Giants TE Daniel Bellinger Gives Encouraging Update on His Eye Injury
Although the New York Giants have managed a 6-2 record entering Week 10 of the NFL season, they have had to deal with injuries to numerous key players. One of these key players to go down was tight end Daniel Bellinger, a 22-year-old rookie out of San Diego State. A...
Centre Daily
Miami Heat Could Have A New Arena Name After FTX Collapse, Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Among The Affected
The Miami Heat and FTX Arena may become a brief partnership. With the company collapsing recently, the Heat could be in the need of a new sponsor and name for their arena. FTX, a crypto exhange, experienced a liquidity crunch earlier week and its future is unknow. Among those who...
Centre Daily
Simply Strange: Belichick Explains Benching Patriots Rookie
Cole Strange was supposed to pave the way for the New England Patriots' offensive future. Alas for Foxboro and the Chattanooga alum, Strange's present has seen its share of challenges. Though New England (5-4) has generated some offensive traction in recent weeks, thanks primarily to the efforts of newly-minted top...
Centre Daily
Do-It-All Safety Ryan Neal Takes Surprising Star Turn Anchoring Revived Seahawks Defense
When Jamal Adams went down with a quad injury in a Week 1 win over the Broncos, the Seahawks suffered a major blow losing one of their best players for the remainder of the season that many NFL teams would have struggled to overcome. But while Seattle undoubtedly has missed...
