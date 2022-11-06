Read full article on original website
Britain to push back N.Ireland election deadline to March – source
BELFAST (Reuters) -Britain will announce on Wednesday it intends to push back a deadline to hold a new election in Northern Ireland by six weeks to early March, with the option of extending it by a further six weeks, a source briefed on the plan said. Northern Ireland has been...
Hungary industry minister resigns over energy issues – website index.hu
BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary’s Minister for Technology and Industry Laszlo Palkovics has resigned ahead of a planned transfer of the energy portfolio to a new energy ministry, news website index.hu reported on Wednesday. Reuters could not independently verify the information. “It is the Prime Minister who decides on members of...
U.S. diplomat Sherman to visit Mexico to build on trade momentum – State Dept
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will visit Mexico this week to build on momentum following the two countries’ bilateral High-Level Economic Dialogue (HLED) and prepare for next month’s American Leaders’ Summit, the State Department said on Wednesday. Sherman will visit Mexico...
Factbox-Republicans pick up U.S. House seats from Democrats, Edison Research projects, about half of races still not called
(Reuters) – Republicans have picked up a net four seats in the U.S. House of Representatives that had previously been held by Democrats with 204 of 435 races not yet called, Edison Research projected on Tuesday. For House races, Edison Research is tracking the net number of seats that...
Potentially divided U.S. government tees up tough economic debates for 2023
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Potential Republican control of at least one chamber of the U.S. Congress sets the stage for economically risky battles in 2023 over federal spending limits and the government’s response should a recession develop. Results of Tuesday’s election remain uncertain, with President Joe Biden’s Democratic party...
South African court reverses earlier ruling against Amazon’s Africa HQ
CAPE TOWN (Reuters) – A South African court has overturned an earlier order halting construction of Amazon’s new African headquarters in Cape Town after some descendants of the country’s earliest inhabitants said the land it would be built on was sacred. In March the court agreed to...
Russia links extension of Black Sea deal to freeing its grain and fertiliser exports
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia said on Wednesday it still saw no progress on easing its exports of fertilisers and grain – parts of the Black Sea grain deal that Moscow views as fundamental to extending the initiative beyond next week. Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman told reporters the United...
Kremlin: U.S. midterms won’t change bad Moscow-Washington relations – state media
(Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Wednesday that U.S. midterm elections would not improve the “bad” relations between Moscow and Washington, as it dismissed allegations Russia was meddling in the U.S. vote, Russian state media reported. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also told reporters it was too early...
Hungary’s government imposes price caps on eggs and potatoes -PM’s chief of staff
BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary’ government imposed price caps on eggs and potatoes, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff Gergely Gulyas said on Wednesday, after inflation data showed food prices soared in October. The government put a price cap on six foodstuffs including milk and flour in...
Bangladesh sought IMF loan to prevent economic crisis, says minister
DHAKA (Reuters) – Bangladesh’s finance minister said on Wednesday the country had sought an International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan to ensure economic instability does not escalate into a crisis. The IMF provisionally agreed a $4.5-billion support programme on Wednesday for Bangladesh, hit by inflation and dwindling reserves of...
Exclusive: US, EU plan new pledge targeting oil and gas methane emissions – document
SHARM EL SHEIKH (Reuters) – The United States and European Union plan to unveil a joint agreement this week to step up efforts to reduce emissions of the potent greenhouse gas methane from the fossil fuel sector, and are hoping other nations will sign up. A draft of the...
RBNZ review finds monetary policy decisions largely warranted
WELLINGTON (Reuters) – An internal review of New Zealand’s central bank decisions over the past five years found that the dramatic easing in monetary policy was largely warranted over the pandemic but that with hindsight monetary policy should have been tightened earlier in 2021. The monetary policy review...
UK hiring falls as political upheaval adds to employers’ worries
LONDON (Reuters) – British employers cut their hiring of permanent staff via recruitment firms for the first time in nearly two years in October as the country’s political upheaval added to concerns about the economy, a survey showed on Thursday. With the Bank of England now warning of...
UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech’s bivalent COVID booster
(Reuters) – Britain’s medicines regulator on Wednesday approved an adapted COVID-19 vaccine from U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and German partner BioNTech as a booster. The shot targets the original coronavirus as well as Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
Biden says Elon Musk’s relationships with other countries ‘worthy of being looked at’
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he thinks Twitter’s top boss Elon Musk’s relationships with other countries was worthy of being looked at. Biden was asked at a news conference whether he thought Musk was a threat to national security and if his acquisition of Twitter with help from a Saudi Arabian conglomerate should be investigated by the U.S. government.
Russia’s Evraz says auditor EY terminates services
(Reuters) – Russia’s Evraz said on Wednesday its auditor Ernst & Young has terminated services due to the sanctions imposed on the steel maker following the Russia-Ukraine conflict, highlighting the plight of Russian firms in finding auditors. Evraz also said it has been unable to find a UK...
China and El Salvador to begin free trade talks
SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) -China and El Salvador will begin free trade talks, the Chinese ambassador to the country and Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele said during an event in El Salvador Wednesday. The two countries would work together to finalize the process “as soon as possible,” the Chinese embassy in El...
Biden to discuss North Korea nuclear threat with Japan, South Korea leaders
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden will meet Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan and South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol during an upcoming trip to Asia to discuss how to stem North Korea’s nuclear program, a White House official said on Wednesday. The leaders will meet in Cambodia...
Iran calls for deeper ties in energy and trade with Russia – Nournews
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s top security official Ali Shamkhani called on Wednesday for deeper ties in energy, transportation, agriculture, trade and banking with Russia, said NourNews, which is affiliated with the country’s top security body. Shamkhani’s comments came after his meeting with Russia’s Security Council Secretary Nikolai...
Unidentified drone strike targets Iranian fuel convoy in Syria -Iraqi sources
BAGHDAD/BEIRUT (Reuters) -At least two fuel trucks were destroyed in an air strike by an unidentified drone on the Syrian side of the border with Iraq late on Tuesday, Iraqi security and border officials told Reuters. The strike was carried out by a drone and targeted a tanker truck convoy...
