UK PM Sunak: will continue to press Egypt to resolve hunger striker situation
LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday he would continue to press the Egyptian government to resolve the situation of imprisoned Egyptian-British hunger striker Alaa Abd el-Fattah. “I know the whole House will share my deep concern about his case, which grows more urgent by...
China willing to contribute to climate compensation mechanism – Chinese climate envoy
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – China would be willing to contribute to a mechanism for compensating poorer countries for losses and damage caused by climate change, China’s climate envoy Xie Zhenhua said on Wednesday at the COP27 conference in Egypt. Xie said China had no obligation to participate,...
Hungary industry minister resigns over energy issues – website index.hu
BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary’s Minister for Technology and Industry Laszlo Palkovics has resigned ahead of a planned transfer of the energy portfolio to a new energy ministry, news website index.hu reported on Wednesday. Reuters could not independently verify the information. “It is the Prime Minister who decides on members of...
Analysis-Bulgaria’s euro zone entry threatened by election stalemate
SOFIA (Reuters) – Bulgaria’s longstanding political deadlock threatens to delay its plan to adopt the euro on Jan. 1, 2024, at a time when the eurosceptic and pro-Russian Revival party is increasingly vocal and Bulgarians themselves are deeply divided about the euro. Joining the euro zone would help...
Bangladesh sought IMF loan to prevent economic crisis, says minister
DHAKA (Reuters) – Bangladesh’s finance minister said on Wednesday the country had sought an International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan to ensure economic instability does not escalate into a crisis. The IMF provisionally agreed a $4.5-billion support programme on Wednesday for Bangladesh, hit by inflation and dwindling reserves of...
In Russia, some hope U.S. midterms will mean less Ukraine aid and more chaos
LONDON (Reuters) – Pro-Kremlin forces in Russia are hoping that the Republicans win control of Congress, an outcome they believe could mean Democratic President Joe Biden faces a tougher and longer slog to get military aid packages for Ukraine approved. But for now, few in Moscow expect the bipartisan...
Britain to push back N.Ireland election deadline to March – source
BELFAST (Reuters) -Britain will announce on Wednesday it intends to push back a deadline to hold a new election in Northern Ireland by six weeks to early March, with the option of extending it by a further six weeks, a source briefed on the plan said. Northern Ireland has been...
UN chief Guterres laughs off ‘wrong speech’ moment at COP27
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres delivered an unexpected moment of levity at the COP27 climate conference on Wednesday, reading the beginning of the wrong speech before realising, chuckling and starting again with a different opening line. Speaking in the main plenary hall of the...
U.S. diplomat Sherman to visit Mexico to build on trade momentum – State Dept
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will visit Mexico this week to build on momentum following the two countries’ bilateral High-Level Economic Dialogue (HLED) and prepare for next month’s American Leaders’ Summit, the State Department said on Wednesday. Sherman will visit Mexico...
Hungary’s government imposes price caps on eggs and potatoes -PM’s chief of staff
BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary’ government imposed price caps on eggs and potatoes, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff Gergely Gulyas said on Wednesday, after inflation data showed food prices soared in October. The government put a price cap on six foodstuffs including milk and flour in...
Kremlin: U.S. midterms won’t change bad Moscow-Washington relations – state media
(Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Wednesday that U.S. midterm elections would not improve the “bad” relations between Moscow and Washington, as it dismissed allegations Russia was meddling in the U.S. vote, Russian state media reported. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also told reporters it was too early...
Russia links extension of Black Sea deal to freeing its grain and fertiliser exports
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia said on Wednesday it still saw no progress on easing its exports of fertilisers and grain – parts of the Black Sea grain deal that Moscow views as fundamental to extending the initiative beyond next week. Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman told reporters the United...
South African court reverses earlier ruling against Amazon’s Africa HQ
CAPE TOWN (Reuters) – A South African court has overturned an earlier order halting construction of Amazon’s new African headquarters in Cape Town after some descendants of the country’s earliest inhabitants said the land it would be built on was sacred. In March the court agreed to...
China and El Salvador to begin free trade talks
SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) -China and El Salvador will begin free trade talks, the Chinese ambassador to the country and Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele said during an event in El Salvador Wednesday. The two countries would work together to finalize the process “as soon as possible,” the Chinese embassy in El...
U.S. changes sanction reasons on virtual currency service Tornado Cash
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury has broadened its justification for sanctioning virtual currency mixing service Tornado Cash on allegations it supports North Korea, despite criticism from users that the Treasury is targeting a service and not an organization. In a press release, the Treasury said its Office of...
RBNZ review finds monetary policy decisions largely warranted
WELLINGTON (Reuters) – An internal review of New Zealand’s central bank decisions over the past five years found that the dramatic easing in monetary policy was largely warranted over the pandemic but that with hindsight monetary policy should have been tightened earlier in 2021. The monetary policy review...
Russia’s Evraz says auditor EY terminates services
(Reuters) – Russia’s Evraz said on Wednesday its auditor Ernst & Young has terminated services due to the sanctions imposed on the steel maker following the Russia-Ukraine conflict, highlighting the plight of Russian firms in finding auditors. Evraz also said it has been unable to find a UK...
Peru central bank expects economy to grow 3% in 2022
LIMA (Reuters) – Peruvian central bank President Julio Velarde said on Wednesday he expects the Andean nation’s economy to grow 3% this year and next, slightly lower than his previous forecast of 3.1% and 3.2% growth for 2022 and 2023 respectively. Velarde’s revision comes a day after Peru’s...
SEAT-VW says to go ahead with Spanish e-car, battery project
MADRID (Reuters) – Volkswagen’s Spanish unit SEAT will go ahead with a mega project to make electric vehicles and batteries after overcoming initial reservations about government subsidies, it said on Wednesday. The SEAT-led project, in which 60 other Volkswagen-linked companies will also take part, foresees an investment of...
Czech government approves plan to skim revenue from electricity producers
PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech government approved plans for revenue caps on prices charged by electricity producers as it seeks to raise tens of billions of crowns to pay for planned measures to ease the burden of soaring energy prices, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Wednesday. The plan...
