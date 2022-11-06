ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutgers football is the first Power Five offer for Ramapo quarterback Jack Grusser

By Kristian Dyer
 3 days ago

Rutgers football became the first Power Five offer for Jack Grusser, the class of 2023 quarterback from New Jersey.

Grusser, a star at Ramapo High School (Franklin, N.J.) has played eight games this season. He has 1,571 passing yards and a 73.8 completion percentage with 21 touchdowns and three interceptions .

The senior quarterback also has 214 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 44 rushing attempts this season.

The Raiders are 8-2 on the season . They have won four straight, having beaten Ridge 34-27 on Friday. They play Northern Highlands on Friday night.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound quarterback holds offers from several programs in the Ivy League including Columbia, Dartmouth and UPenn as well as offers from teams like Army, UMass, Old Dominion and Western Michigan among others.

Grusser tweeted about the offer on Sunday afternoon:

Last season as a junior, Grusser was a first-team all-county selection.

