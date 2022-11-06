ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Flood Watch issued for burn areas ahead of impending storm

By CBSLA Staff
 3 days ago

Alex Biston's weather forecast (Nov. 6) 03:26

Forecasters say a flood watch will be in effect on Monday through Tuesday for the recent burn areas in Los Angeles County.

The watch is the result of an impending storm that is expected to bring widespread rain to the region as well as strong winds and mountain snow.

The watch will take effect Monday night through Tuesday evening for the Los Angeles County Mountains, the Antelope Valley, the Santa Clarita Valley, Los Angeles County and San Gabriel Valley.

Forecasters said it will include the cities of Santa Clarita, Palmdale, Lancaster, Pomona, San Gabriel, Newhall, Acton, Mount Wilson, Pasadena, El Monte, Castaic Lake, East Los Angeles, and Valencia.

According to experts, the watch is intended to warn of mud and debris flows in and around the recent burn areas. Those in the affected areas are urged to monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared should flooding develop.

For information on obtaining sandbags through LA County, click here .

CBS LA

Record rainfall reported throughout Southern California

A massive storm front that rolled through Southern California brought a flurry of wild weather along with it, including flooding, high-powered winds, snowfall and record-setting rainfall. The storm slowly moved into the region on Monday, when precipitation began to fall, causing headaches for beginning of the week commuters. While rain fell through most of the day, the storm flexed its true power overnight and throughout Tuesday, when downpours accompanied by strong wind caused a bevy of watches, warnings and evacuations for people living all over Southern California. While the storm is expected to last through the earliest parts of Wednesday, some regions have...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Mandatory evacuations in Durante as rain, snow sweep through region

As a significant storm sweeps across Southern California Tuesday, dousing much of the region with light rain overnight and continuing off-and-on through the day, but the forecast of more significant downpours has already prompted evacuation orders and warnings due to possible debris flows.City officials said 25 homes in the Fish Fire burn area of Durante are under mandatory evacuation orders due to the storm and the danger of flooding and debris flows. Valley View Elementary School, 237 Mel Canyon Road, will be closed Tuesday, along with various streets near the burn area, including Brookridge Road and Opal Canyon Road, Opal...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Rain drenches Southern California for 2nd day; flash flood warning in effect in L.A. County

Heavy rainfall throughout Southern California prompted mandatory evacuation orders as well as flash flood warnings Tuesday. A flash flood warning was issued for parts of Los Angeles County until 4:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. “This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation,” an emergency alert read. “Do not attempt to travel unless you […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Evacuations ordered in LA, Orange counties due to storm

A significant storm system rumbled over Southern California Tuesday, soaking much of the region overnight and prompting evacuation orders in Los Angeles and Orange counties due to the threat of even heavier downpours that could prompt flooding and debris flows. National Weather Service forecasters noted that the first wave of...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Rain delays ballot tally count in Downey Tally Operation Center

Rain has caused delays for ballot tally counting at the Los Angeles County Tally Operation Center in Downey, Rick Montanez reports. Some of the helicopters that carry the ballots from outlying areas into the center were grounded due to weather and in some cases, Sheriff's deputies drove the ballot boxes to the center.  Catalina Island had its ballots brought over on the Sheriff's boat as the island helicopter was grounded. It is reported that helicopters are making their way to the center as weather conditions improve.After Vote Centers close at 8 p.m. on Election Day, all voted ballots are sealed, secured and transported by sheriff's deputies to be centrally tabulated at the Tally Operation Center at 9150 E Imperial Highway, Downey. It is reported that helicopters are making their way to the center as the weather conditions improve.  
DOWNEY, CA
Key News Network

Heavy Rain Floods Streets Near LAX

Westchester, Los Angeles, CA: A storm is drenching the Southland with more downpours expected Tuesday afternoon and into the evening. Key News Network captured the rain on video flooding Aviation Boulevard and West 104th Street at 7:05 a.m. Nov. 8, in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles. The heavy downpour...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Beachgoers warned against swimming in ocean after winter storm

Angelenos have been warned against ocean activities due to the winter storm that just rolled through the area. Los Angeles County Department of Health officials issued the warning Wednesday morning due to the high possibility of stormwater runoff in the wake of the storm, which brought unprecedented levels of rainfall to the area. The warning is expected to last through noon on Saturday, as officials continue to test the water. Beachgoers have been advised against swimming, surfing and playing in the water, especially in areas near storm drains, creeks or rivers that connect to the shoreline. Health officials stressed that stormwater runoff can be contaminated with bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash and other health hazards.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

Storm So Far Producing Mixed Results For Ventura County

For the latest rainfall amounts and updates you can go to https://www.vcwatershed.net/fws/rain-map/. For official information in Ventura County https://www.vcemergency.com/. Update-The storm that is still expected to bring significant amounts of rain to a dry Ventura County has through election day morning produced mixed results. Forecasters are predicting 1-3 inches in...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Wet weather moving into Southern California as storm sweeps through

Diamond Bar, Santa Monica, and Studio City were just some of the many Los Angeles County cities that saw wet weather Monday morning, as a significant storm sweeps through Southern California, bringing rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday.Most areas of Los Angeles and Orange County experienced substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and on Election Day Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they'll still be intermittent.Total rainfall could exceed 5 inches, according to the NWS' Los Angeles office.Due to the wet...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

110 Freeway in Highland Park closed in both directions due to flooding from heavy rainfall

The winter storm rolling through the Southland has caused heavy flooding on the 110 Freeway in Highland Park. Flooding was first reported at around 7:15 a.m. near the Via Marisol offramp, where several vehicles were getting stuck in the rising water. Caltrans crews that rushed to the scene were able to clear the hazard, and reopened the lanes to traffic at around 8 a.m., before another round of rainfall caused even more flooding. Traffic was diverted around the large puddle of water as workers attempted to clear the drainage area of debris. "The drainage system into which the freeway drains lead is jammed with debris," said Caltrans District 7 officials on Twitter. "The city of Los Angeles is trying to clear the debris."
LOS ANGELES, CA
