Flood Watch issued for burn areas ahead of impending storm

Alex Biston's weather forecast (Nov. 6) 03:26

Forecasters say a flood watch will be in effect on Monday through Tuesday for the recent burn areas in Los Angeles County.

The watch is the result of an impending storm that is expected to bring widespread rain to the region as well as strong winds and mountain snow.

The watch will take effect Monday night through Tuesday evening for the Los Angeles County Mountains, the Antelope Valley, the Santa Clarita Valley, Los Angeles County and San Gabriel Valley.

Forecasters said it will include the cities of Santa Clarita, Palmdale, Lancaster, Pomona, San Gabriel, Newhall, Acton, Mount Wilson, Pasadena, El Monte, Castaic Lake, East Los Angeles, and Valencia.

According to experts, the watch is intended to warn of mud and debris flows in and around the recent burn areas. Those in the affected areas are urged to monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared should flooding develop.

For information on obtaining sandbags through LA County, click here .