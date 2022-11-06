ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Whales Move 877,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Series of Massive Crypto Transactions Amid Extreme Market Volatility

Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors are moving hundreds of billions of the dog-themed meme token amid the turmoil in the crypto market. Citing data from Ethereum (ETH) analytics platform Etherscan, Shiba Inu burn project ShibaPlay says crypto whales transferred a total of 877 billion SHIB tokens worth $7.8 million in a series of transactions.
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT

The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Pop As Binance Announces Plan to Acquire FTX

Bitcoin and the overall crypto markets are in the middle of an abrupt reversal as two of the world’s largest crypto exchanges announce a deal that’s sending shockwaves through the industry. Following rumors of FTX insolvency and liquidity troubles, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao and FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried...
dailyhodl.com

Binance CEO Says Crypto Industry Can Learn Two Big Lessons From Collapse of FTX

The CEO of crypto exchange giant Binance says the nascent industry has much to learn from the collapse of the embattled exchange FTX. Hours ago, Changpeng Zhao announced that Binance intends to acquire FTX pending a full due diligence analysis of the business. The stunning turn of events followed a...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Strategist Issues Ethereum Alert, Says ETH Could Mirror 2018 Bear Market and Plummet Over 73%

A popular crypto strategist is warning that leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) is likely now en route to print fresh bear market lows. Crypto analyst Justin Bennett tells his 110,700 Twitter followers that leading smart contract platform Ethereum appears to be setting up for an even deeper plunge after losing nearly 15% of its value in the last 24 hours.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Exchange BitMEX To Launch New Native Token BMEX This Friday

Cryptocurrency exchange and derivatives platform BitMEX is set to unveil its native token BMEX later this week. BitMEX says that the initial exchange offering (IEO) of the BMEX token will take place on Friday. The token will exclusively be listed on the BitMEX spot exchange before being made available for...
dailyhodl.com

Incoming Kraken CEO Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) Will Become Benchmark Asset in Traditional Currency Markets – Here’s Why

Incoming Kraken CEO David Ripley predicts Bitcoin (BTC) will become an important financial benchmark as use cases increase along with adoption. In a new interview with SALT’s managing director John Darsie, Ripley says Bitcoin could start performing independently of fiat currencies like the US dollar and become used as a standard financial measurement.
dailyhodl.com

Gate.io Proof-of-Reserves Audit Shows User Asset Reserves Exceed 100%

The global cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io has proven that it holds 108% of total user BTC assets in its reserves, according to the independent third-party firm Armanino LLP, which released the findings in a report following the completion of a proof-of-reserves assessment. In addition, the report found that 104% of users’...
dailyhodl.com

Mastercard CEO Says He’s Optimistic on Global Crypto Adoption Amid Partnership With Coinbase

The CEO of credit card giant Mastercard is optimistic that the day will come when there is worldwide adoption of cryptocurrency. In a new interview with Yahoo Finance, Mastercard CEO Michael Miebach says the company is investing in the crypto space with the belief that mass adoption of digital currency is “entirely possible” over time and with improvements.

