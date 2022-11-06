Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Crypto Crash Says End of Market Meltdown in Sight, Details Bitcoin, Solana and FTT Price Targets
A crypto trader known for accurately predicting the previous market crash earlier this year thinks the current digital asset price downtick is “far from over.”. The pseudonymous analyst known as Capo warns his 604,900 Twitter followers that the next leg down for crypto is “incoming.”. Capo predicts that...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Who Called May 2021 Bitcoin Crash Says BTC in Midst of Carving Multi-Month Bottom Formation
The crypto strategist who accurately predicted last year’s Bitcoin meltdown thinks that BTC is in the process of printing a bear market bottom. Pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave tells his 129,400 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is forming a classic reversal pattern on the daily chart. “Adam and Eve bottom...
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move 877,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Series of Massive Crypto Transactions Amid Extreme Market Volatility
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors are moving hundreds of billions of the dog-themed meme token amid the turmoil in the crypto market. Citing data from Ethereum (ETH) analytics platform Etherscan, Shiba Inu burn project ShibaPlay says crypto whales transferred a total of 877 billion SHIB tokens worth $7.8 million in a series of transactions.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT
The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
dailyhodl.com
Top Trader Forecasts Imminent Rallies for Bitcoin, Chainlink (LINK) and One of Ethereum’s Biggest Rivals
A closely followed crypto trader known for calling moves in the altcoin market says that Bitcoin (BTC) and two other digital assets are ready for rallies this week. The pseudonymous analyst known as Kaleo tells his 538,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is about to break out and target the $22,700 area.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Pop As Binance Announces Plan to Acquire FTX
Bitcoin and the overall crypto markets are in the middle of an abrupt reversal as two of the world’s largest crypto exchanges announce a deal that’s sending shockwaves through the industry. Following rumors of FTX insolvency and liquidity troubles, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao and FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Nailed 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Issues Ethereum Update, Says Altcoin Markets Primed for Volatility
The crypto strategist who accurately called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bottom is telling Ethereum (ETH) holders that the leading smart contract platform is set up for a significant correction. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 213,900 Twitter followers that Ethereum completed a five-wave rise on the lower timeframe and is...
dailyhodl.com
Macro Guru Raoul Pal Says Ethereum (ETH) Forming Massive and ‘Very Bullish’ Technical Pattern
Former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal says that after breaking a downtrend Ethereum (ETH) is forming a strong bullish technical pattern. In the Global Macro Investor newsletter, Pal says the world’s second largest cryptocurrency by market cap may form a cup-and-handle pattern. The so-called William O’Neil’s Cup with Handle...
dailyhodl.com
Polygon and Five Additional Altcoins Are Towering Above the Rest in November, According to Crypto Trader Luke Martin
Popular crypto trader Luke Martin says six altcoins, including blockchain scaling solution Polygon (MATIC), are the ones to watch this month. Martin tells his 320,900 Twitter followers that after last week’s rally, altcoins won’t go up in a straight line, could endure pullbacks and could “range for a while.”
dailyhodl.com
Binance CEO Says Crypto Industry Can Learn Two Big Lessons From Collapse of FTX
The CEO of crypto exchange giant Binance says the nascent industry has much to learn from the collapse of the embattled exchange FTX. Hours ago, Changpeng Zhao announced that Binance intends to acquire FTX pending a full due diligence analysis of the business. The stunning turn of events followed a...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Issues Ethereum Alert, Says ETH Could Mirror 2018 Bear Market and Plummet Over 73%
A popular crypto strategist is warning that leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) is likely now en route to print fresh bear market lows. Crypto analyst Justin Bennett tells his 110,700 Twitter followers that leading smart contract platform Ethereum appears to be setting up for an even deeper plunge after losing nearly 15% of its value in the last 24 hours.
dailyhodl.com
BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes Issues Warning, Says 2008-Style Market Crash To Claim More Crypto Casualties
BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes thinks the recent news about FTX could send Bitcoin (BTC) lower than $17,500. In a new tweet, Hayes compares the current crypto price downtick to the stock market crash in 2008. “FTX = Lehman. That wasn’t the bottom. SPX [S&P 500] hit 666 in March of...
dailyhodl.com
$854,000,000 in Liquidations Rock Bitcoin and Crypto Markets As FTX Token (FTT) Collapses 86%
FTX Token (FTT) is leading the market crash and is currently trading at $2.91, down over 86% in the last day and 93% down from its all time high. At time of writing, FTT is a low-cap altcoin, with a market cap of $773 million. FTT’s price crash coincides with...
dailyhodl.com
Altcoin That’s Up 50% in a Week Is Now One To Watch Ahead of Next Bull Cycle, Says Coin Bureau Host
The host of popular YouTube channel Coin Bureau says that an altcoin that has jumped 50% in the last week is one to keep an eye on for the next crypto bull market. In a new video update, the pseudonymous crypto analyst known as Guy tells his 2.16 million YouTube subscribers he’s keeping an eye on decentralized storage network Arweave (AR).
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called This Year’s Crypto Collapse Issues Solana Alert, Says Traders Not Ready for What’s Coming
A crypto analyst and trader known for accurately predicting the big 2022 market crash is putting Solana (SOL) bulls on notice. The pseudonymous analyst known as Capo tells his 588,000 Twitter followers that crypto markets are likely forming a classic bull trap. With the recent jump in prices, Capo says...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange BitMEX To Launch New Native Token BMEX This Friday
Cryptocurrency exchange and derivatives platform BitMEX is set to unveil its native token BMEX later this week. BitMEX says that the initial exchange offering (IEO) of the BMEX token will take place on Friday. The token will exclusively be listed on the BitMEX spot exchange before being made available for...
dailyhodl.com
Incoming Kraken CEO Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) Will Become Benchmark Asset in Traditional Currency Markets – Here’s Why
Incoming Kraken CEO David Ripley predicts Bitcoin (BTC) will become an important financial benchmark as use cases increase along with adoption. In a new interview with SALT’s managing director John Darsie, Ripley says Bitcoin could start performing independently of fiat currencies like the US dollar and become used as a standard financial measurement.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Protocol LBRY Loses Court Battle With SEC, LBC Token Ruled a Security – Is XRP Next?
File-sharing and payments protocol LBRY has lost its battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after a federal judge ruled that the firm violated securities laws when it sold LBRY Credits (LBC). The SEC filed a suit against LBRY in 2021 alleging that the New Hampshire-based company sold...
dailyhodl.com
Gate.io Proof-of-Reserves Audit Shows User Asset Reserves Exceed 100%
The global cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io has proven that it holds 108% of total user BTC assets in its reserves, according to the independent third-party firm Armanino LLP, which released the findings in a report following the completion of a proof-of-reserves assessment. In addition, the report found that 104% of users’...
dailyhodl.com
Mastercard CEO Says He’s Optimistic on Global Crypto Adoption Amid Partnership With Coinbase
The CEO of credit card giant Mastercard is optimistic that the day will come when there is worldwide adoption of cryptocurrency. In a new interview with Yahoo Finance, Mastercard CEO Michael Miebach says the company is investing in the crypto space with the belief that mass adoption of digital currency is “entirely possible” over time and with improvements.
Comments / 0