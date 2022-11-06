ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Vote 2022: President Biden aims to boost Gov. Hochul at rally in Yonkers

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Gov. Kathy Hochul will appear at a big rally with President Joe Biden in Yonkers Sunday night with the hopes of getting a boost ahead of Election Day this Tuesday.

Biden's visit comes a day after Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin was on the campaign trail with Republican candidates from Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties in Mahopac on Saturday. He will join Hochul at Sarah Lawrence College.

Presidential visits on the weekend before Election Day are typically reserved for what is considered the most crucial toss ups across the country. The fact that Biden will be in Yonkers for his first official visit to the city underscores just how competitive the race for New York state governor has become for Hochul.

At the end of the summer, Hochul was leading Zeldin in the polls by double digits. It has since shrunk by a few points within the margin of error for most polls.

News 12 ’s Tara Rosenblum will have more from the rally later tonight.

News 12

News 12

