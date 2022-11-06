Passionate voters speak out at Sarah Lawrence College ahead of Biden-Hochul rally

A mostly pro-Gov. Kathy Hochul and President Joe Biden told News 12 they were excited to see the two rally voters together tonight on the campus of Sarah Lawrence College in Yonkers.

Recent polling shows the Governor's race within eight or nine points and at least two of the four Hudson Valley seats in jeopardy of flipping from blue to red.

Some supporters of Rep. Lee Zeldin and former President Donald Trump were also in attendance.

News 12's Jonathan Gordon was there to speak with both sides before the rally started.

