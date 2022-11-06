ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Passionate voters speak out at Sarah Lawrence College ahead of Biden-Hochul rally

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yGf1R_0j0z5FYl00

A mostly pro-Gov. Kathy Hochul and President Joe Biden told News 12 they were excited to see the two rally voters together tonight on the campus of Sarah Lawrence College in Yonkers.

Recent polling shows the Governor's race within eight or nine points and at least two of the four Hudson Valley seats in jeopardy of flipping from blue to red.

Some supporters of Rep. Lee Zeldin and former President Donald Trump were also in attendance.

News 12's Jonathan Gordon was there to speak with both sides before the rally started.

MORE: Vote 2022: President Biden aims to boost Gov. Hochul at rally in Yonkers

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Examiner

Midterm results: Marc Molinaro flips upstate New York House district back to GOP control

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro (R-NY) defeated attorney Josh Riley (D-NY), flipping a closely watched upstate New York House district to GOP control. Molinaro was elected to represent New York's 19th Congressional District just months after Rep. Pat Ryan (D-NY) edged him out in a special election to replace former Rep. Antonio Delgado. Delgado resigned on May 25 to become lieutenant governor of New York. After the state was forced to redraw its congressional map earlier this year, Ryan decided to seek his first full term in office in the newly drawn 18th Congressional District.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Lonsberry: THE DEMOCRATS RAN THE TABLE

In a stunning repudiation of the Republican Party and its candidates, the Democratic Party ran the table in statewide New York offices and in Monroe County. The best Republican campaign in years fell flat on its face. A once-in-a-generation convergence of issues and circumstances gave New York Republicans a path to victory in spite of a two-to-one enrollment disadvantage.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
Washington Examiner

Republican wins New York’s 4th District, flipping key House seat red

Republican Anthony D'Esposito won the House race for New York’s 4th Congressional District, edging out Democratic opponent Lauren Gillen and flipping the seat red for the first time in more than two decades. D’Esposito’s victory in the 4th District, which encompasses much of Nassau County’s southern shore, marks the...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
newsnationnow.com

New York Election Results Midterms 2022

(NewsNation) — Voters in New York head to polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in several important races in the 2022 midterm elections. After carrying a sizable lead during much of the campaign season, New York Democratic candidates started to feel their races tightening just two weeks before election day.
NEW YORK STATE
PIX11

Hochul, Zeldin hit campaign trail before Election Day

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin are making last-minute pushes ahead of Election Day. The race for New York governor is one of the key races this year. In the latest PIX 11/Emerson College poll, Hochul had 52% support compared to 44% for Zeldin. The tightening New York gubernatorial […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
waer.org

Election 2022: May declares victory; Conole decides to wait

Update 11:56 p.m.: Conole will not declare victory until all the votes have been counted. Update 11:52 p.m.: Three State Assembly Districts called. Update 11:23 p.m.: Abbott concedes the race to May at Republican watch party. Update 11:16 p.m.: Elise Stefanik reelected in 21st Congressional District. Update 11:15 p.m.: Rachel...
NBC New York

New York: What to Expect on Election Night

Ever-blue New York has twice as many registered Democrats as Republicans and has turned less friendly for Republicans over the past decade, thanks in part to upstate population loss and a decrease in New Yorkers identifying as Republicans. Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election decisively in the state. Democrats control the governor’s office and enjoy supermajorities in both chambers of the state Legislature.
NEW YORK STATE
News 12

News 12

118K+
Followers
40K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy