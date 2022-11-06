Carbondale Community School interns interview Mayor Godes and local rock shop owner Patti ‘Rockstar’

Read full article on original website
Rifle shows support for using green space north of Centennial Park for educational purposes
Nearly three acres of green space and wetlands rest just behind the old Napa Auto Parts warehouse on Railroad Avenue. Right now there’s a proposal to convert that green space into a multifaceted outdoor classroom. Garfield County Extension Director Carla Farrand told Rifle City Council members and staff on...
Monday letters: Catching up on some non-endorsement reader perspectives
First of all, I would like to thank the Post Independent for posting letters from our community, especially regarding the upcoming election. It’s been enlightening to read all the different viewpoints, and being able to agree to disagree. I have a conservative viewpoint and have posted a few letters...
Frisch holds slight edge over Boebert on Wednesday morning, more votes to be counted
Aspen resident Adam Frisch on Wednesday morning held a slight lead over Rep. Lauren Boebert in his bid to turn the 3rd Congressional District blue. Frisch, the Democratic nominee challenging the Silt Republican, was clinging to 50.59% of the vote as of 8:49 a.m. Wednesday, while Boebert had 49.41% of the vote, according to the Colorado secretary of state. The same update showed Frisch with 149,421 votes and Boebert with 145,946.
Aspen voters go for short-term rental tax hike
With 50.34% of votes in at 10:49 p.m., it appears that voters approved ballot issue 2A, a hotly-contested proposal of sales-tax increases on short-term rentals in Aspen. The tax will impose a 5% tax on nightly room rates for STRs with lodge-exempt permits (STR-LE) and owner-occupied unit permits (STR-OO). For second-home owners or investment properties (STR-C), 2A will implement a 10% increase.
Final count gives Jankovsky win over Gordon for Garfield County commissioner
It took an extra day of vote-counting, but incumbent Republican Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky emerged as the winner in his re-election bid over Democratic challenger Ryan Gordon with the final tally released Wednesday afternoon. After the late-night count Tuesday gave Jankovsky the edge by just 44 votes, there were...
Election Results For Mesa County and Delta County 2022
The mid-term election is in the books and here is a look at the results of local races and issues for Mesa County and Delta County. Over 65% of Mesa and Delta County Voters Participated. More than 65% of Mesa County's registered voters cast a ballot in Tuesday's primary election....
Unofficial results show Buglione defeating DiSalvo in race for Pitkin County sheriff
A new sheriff in town? It looks like it. Unofficial results from the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office showed challenger Michael Buglione receiving 4,671 votes, or 52.23%, and incumbent three-term Sheriff Joe DiSalvo garnering 4,272 votes, or 47.77%. The county posted the final official results at 1:50 a.m....
A 2000 Pound Boulder Plows Through Colorado Home
The good thing about living in or very near the mountains is the scenery that you get to experience everyday and having outdoor recreation literally right outside your front door, the drawback of being so close to natural beauty, a case like this when a part of that natural beauty comes crashing down the mountain and into your home.
All ballot questions pass for western Garfield County cities
Ballot questions for Parachute, Rifle and Silt all passed following Tuesday’s election. This election cycle saw Parachute include two ballot questions. Question 2E asked voters to support an amendment allowing existing appointed or elected officials to fill a vacancy to serve until the expiration of the office term. As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, the question passed 168 votes over 65.
New mini-storage facility coming to West Glenwood by Ami’s Acres
Garfield County commissioners on Monday agreed to a land use permit for a mini-storage development to be built to the west of the Ami’s Acres Campground west of Glenwood Springs. “This is quite a project,” Garfield County Commissioner Mike Samson said. “It’s an unusual, unique piece of property and...
Thank You for Thank you Cowboy Up Carbondale 2022!
Roaring Fork Athletics would like to thank the board members of Cowboy Up who chose us as their recipient of their fundraiser this year. It was a great community event and helped raise $15,000 for Roaring Fork Athletics. Many local businesses donated to our silent and live auctions to bring in the funds for RFHS Athletics. Thanks also to the local ranching families and businesses that bought a table and enjoyed the event with us.
Eagle County ballot issues roundup: County, Gypsum voters in favor of new lodging tax
Voters in unincorporated Eagle County as well as Gypsum were asked to approve a 2% lodging tax to benefit the local workforce. These are the only areas currently without a lodging tax in the county. As of 9 p.m., the measure is passing with around 60% of votes in favor...
PHOTOS: Rifle honors local veterans
Kelly Hansen American Legion Post 78 held a procession down Railroad Avenue in Rifle on Saturday in honor of upcoming Veterans Day. Veterans Day is this Friday. Local vets waved to the public from the back of an open trailer. Many bikers roared down the street in support. The Rifle Police Department escorted the procession.
Buglione holds lead over DiSalvo in PitCo sheriff’s race that’s too close to call
The race for Pitkin County sheriff was too close to call as of 11 p.m. Tuesday, when the upset-minded challenger Michael Buglione held a 292-vote lead over incumbent Joe DiSalvo. Buglione’s 3,416 votes amounted to 52.23%; DiSalvo had garnered 3,124 votes, or 47.77%. The final results, regardless of the...
Jankovsky surpasses Gordon by 44 votes in race for Garfield County Commissioner, too close to call
Republican incumbent Tom Jankovsky claimed the late lead in his race for reelection to the Garfield County Commission District 1 seat over Democrat Ryan Gordon late Tuesday night, but the race remained too close to call as of press time. As of the latest update at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, Jankovsky...
Kury glides toward second term as Pitkin County Commissioner
It looks like Kelly McNicholas Kury will serve another term on the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners. Running for re-election as a Democrat, she held a commanding lead in Tuesday’s election over challenger Erin Smiddy, who has no party affiliation. With just over 50% of the ballots counted as of 9:40 p.m., Kury had received 4,182 votes to Smiddy’s 1,863 votes.
Uptick in diesel fuel costs behind 5% Rifle trash rate increase, refuse provider says
Refuse and recycling rates residents pay in Rifle are rising. Mountain Waste & Recycling, Rifle’s contracted refuse provider, reports that increases in fuel costs are determining factors behind its new rate adjustment. According to the contract agreement made between the city and Mountain Waste in 2017, the refuse service...
Obituary: Donald Lukens Stewart Jr.
May 3, 1931 – October 28, 2022. Dr. Donald Lukens Stewart Jr., 91, of Glenwood Springs, CO., died Friday, October 28th, 2022 in his home. He was born on May 3rd, 1931 in Greeley, CO. to Donald L. Stewart and Frances E. Stewart. He married Joyce Ruth Fisher on October 13th, 1954 in Twin Falls, ID. He was preceded in death by his wife. Donald and Joyce Stewart had four children, Charles Reed Stewart of Gallup, NM., Gunnar Arthur Stewart of West Park, FL., Patrick Birchard Stewart of Columbia, S.C., and Gretchen Louise Manker, of Twin Falls, ID. who all survive. Donald graduated from College High in Greely Co. in 1949. He graduated in the class of 1953 from The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina, in Charleston, SC. He then graduated from the University of Missouri Kansas City Dental School in 1957. He was a Captain in the US Army from 1957 until 1961. He opened his private dental practice in Glenwood Springs in 1961 and worked as a dentist until 1990 when he retired. He hiked the entire Appalachian Trail in 1994 at the age of 63 and began competing in Vintage Motocross at the age of 75. Funeral service will be held at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Glenwood Springs, CO. on Monday, November 21st. at 10:00 a.m. An additional service will be held in Twin Falls, ID. at a later date.
Carbondale vacation rentals tax for workforce housing passes easily
A question before Carbondale voters in Tuesday’s election to impose a 6% excise tax on short-term vacation rentals to bolster the town’s affordable housing funds passed easily. Partial unofficial election results reported by the Garfield County Clerk and Recorder’s Office on Tuesday night had the measure passing with...
Rifle Metro Pool revenue takes slight dip but popularity still waterproof
Rifle Metro Pool served 2,517 pretzels, 1,503 nachos and 2,420 cups of cheese in summer 2022, administrative data shows. In case you’re wondering, those total cups equate to 37.8 gallons of liquid cheese. Rifle Parks and Recreation Director Austin Rickstrew told Rifle City Council on Nov. 2 that despite...
