ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

‘Foreigner’ coming to Topeka in 2023

By Michael Dakota
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cIKWf_0j0z4A6v00

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The band that produced such classics as “Juke Box Hero” and “Feels Like the First Time” is coming to Topeka.

“Foreigner,” still popular after 40 years, is coming to Stormont Vail Events Center May 2, 2023 .

Update: Body found in S Wichita canal is male

The lone original member of the band, Mick Jones, still performs with the band that he formed in 1976. Jones performed with fellow Brits Ian McDonald and Dennis Elliot as well as Americans Lou Gramm, Alan Greenwood and Ed Gagliardi, according to the band’s biography .

“I’m grateful to be surrounded by the talented musicians that make up Foreigner today. Now each night on stage brings Foreigner’s music alive with energy and excitement. Thanks guys for making it all new again!”

Mick Jones

The May stop is part of their Greatest Hits Tour.

Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand

Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app . For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App . Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

Topeka Mayor weighs in on elections, 45th St. Bar violence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla says local officials have taken action before to shut down a business that was the scene of repeated violent incidents. Padilla recalled the situation during an interview Wednesday on Eye on NE Kansas. Asked about recent incidents - including a homicide - outside 45th St. Bar, Padilla shared his perspective as a former Topeka Police Officer and former chief enforcement officer for the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control. Watch the interview to hear his comments.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Crash near Melvern Lake sends two to Topeka hospital

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were transported to a hospital as a result of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 75 near Melvern Lake on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officials were dispatched just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8 to an injury accident at milepost 119 on U.S. Highway 75.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Police investigate suicide outside Shawnee Co. polling place

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating a suicide that happened outside a Shawnee Co. polling place Tuesday morning. A spokesperson for the City of Topeka said the suicide happened Tuesday, November 8 inside a vehicle that was parked in front of a polling place at 312 NE Freeman Ave.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Truck hits deer Wednesday morning near Gage Park in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Raymond Espinosa was driving to work Wednesday morning when a deer ran out in front of his pickup truck on a street along the south edge of Gage Park in west Topeka. Espinosa didn’t have time to react as his Ford F-150 struck the deer around...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Safe broken into at Manhattan Dairy Queen

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department reported that the Dairy Queen in the 1000 block of N. 3rd Street in Manhattan was broken into on Nov. 8 around 8:30 a.m. Investigators say the Dairy Queen was broken into through the back door and cash inside a safe was stolen. Police estimate $1,500 was […]
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

TPD warns of phone scam circulating Capital City

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department took to Facebook to warn Capital City residents of a recent phone scam circulating the area. TPD indicated that on Tuesday night, Nov. 8, it received several reports about a scammer who pretended to be a TPD sergeant. The scammer reportedly called about “contempt of court” and “car registry issues.”
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas couple heartbroken after baby drowns in bathtub

BASEHOR, Kan. (KCTV) -- A Basehor couple is grieving after losing their 1-year-old baby girl to a drowning accident at home. Now, they’re bravely sharing their story in hopes that it saves even one life. Baby Penelope’s parents said that she was pure sunshine, a lover that never knew...
BASEHOR, KS
KSNT News

Topeka City Manager speaks out on new projects

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Topeka City Manager Stephen Wade speaks out on employment opportunities, as well as new and old projects getting completed before the winter season in the community. Watch the interview above to see what new project might impact you. 📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go. 📧 Sign up […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Mommy & Me to move to new location in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mommy & Me will open the doors at its new location in Topeka, which is more than twice the size of its previous location. Mommy & Me, the mom-and-daughter retailer, says it has moved to a new location in the Capital City and will open for the first time at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, at 1930 SW Wanamaker Rd., Suite A1.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

2022 General Election Results

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Voters across the Sunflower State took to the polls on Tuesday to cast their votes. Find the 2022 Election Results HERE.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka police investigating death in front of polling place

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police are investigating a death that happened in front of a polling place at 312 N.E. Freeman Ave. Police are calling the death a suicide. Authorities said there were no other injuries and there is no danger to the public. The polling place will remain open, according to the Topeka […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

$10,000 sculpture missing from Shawnee Co. yard

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A missing sculpture, valued at $10,000, is missing from a Shawnee County yard and deputies want to find it. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the 150-pound sculpture of a bat and is appealing to the public for help finding the item. The bat has a 10-foot wing span. According […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Police rule suspicious death in SW Topeka as a suicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A suspicious death in SW Topeka has officially been ruled a suicide. On Monday afternoon, Nov. 7, the Topeka Police Department says it ruled a suspicious death to be the result of a suicide. As such, the deceased will not be identified. Just after 6 p.m....
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy