‘Foreigner’ coming to Topeka in 2023

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The band that produced such classics as “Juke Box Hero” and “Feels Like the First Time” is coming to Topeka.

“Foreigner,” still popular after 40 years, is coming to Stormont Vail Events Center May 2, 2023 .

The lone original member of the band, Mick Jones, still performs with the band that he formed in 1976. Jones performed with fellow Brits Ian McDonald and Dennis Elliot as well as Americans Lou Gramm, Alan Greenwood and Ed Gagliardi, according to the band’s biography .

“I’m grateful to be surrounded by the talented musicians that make up Foreigner today. Now each night on stage brings Foreigner’s music alive with energy and excitement. Thanks guys for making it all new again!” Mick Jones

The May stop is part of their Greatest Hits Tour.

