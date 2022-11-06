Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Star Reportedly Returning Soon
The Bloodline have been dominating the WWE landscape for some time now, and the group recently set their sights on Sheamus when they assaulted him with a steel chair on SmackDown a few weeks ago. Following the show WWE announced a storyline injury for Sheamus when it was revealed that...
tjrwrestling.net
Alexa Bliss Flaunts New Look Following WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss had a rough night at Crown Jewel as she lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship but now she seems to be embracing a new look. At Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, Bliss teamed with Asuka to defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Title against the two women they defeated for the belts on Raw, Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.
wrestlingworld.co
Chelsea Green Debunks WWE Return Rumors
Over the last month, Chelsea Green, Mia Yim, and Tegan Nox have all been rumored to be returning to WWE under Triple H’s regime. Although Green was the favorite to be making her way back to the company, Fightful reports that, as per Green’s claims, WWE hasn’t yet contacted her about returning and that she is still with Billy Corgan’s NWA. Green further revealed that she is booked for the indies through March 2023.
ringsidenews.com
Jason Jordan Was Very Busy Backstage During WWE RAW This Week
Jason Jordan was promoted to the role of Lead Producer last year. This came after John Laurinaitis was moved to overseeing talent relations. Seth Rollins is one of the most popular and consistent performers on the WWE roster today. The Visionary has gained a reputation as an incredible storyteller inside the squared circle. It looks like Jordan produced all of Seth Rollins’ segments.
wrestletalk.com
WWE To Work With NJPW For ‘Forbidden Door’ Dream Match?
With WWE seemingly slowly opening its ‘Forbidden Door’ lately, could the company work with NJPW at some point soon?. Will Ospreay seems to think it may be possible. Speaking with Tokyo Sports, Ospreay named WWE’s Ricochet and Seth Rollins as dream opponents. Interestingly, he also said:. “I...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Confirms Injury & Will Require Surgery
WWE star R-Truth has confirmed that has suffered a torn quad during his match on last week’s WWE NXT show. On the November 1 episode of NXT, Truth took on Grayson Waller in singles action. During the match, Truth attempted a dive to the outside, but his leg gave...
ComicBook
John Cena Reacts to Logan Paul's WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Performance
Logan Paul's match with Roman Reigns at WWE's Crown Jewel event on Saturday managed to catch John Cena's attention. The 16-time former world champion took to Instagram over the weekend and posted photos of both Paul and The Bloodline, indicating he was giving his seal of approval to both. As always, Cena's posts were made "without explanation, for your interpretation."
wrestletalk.com
Bray Wyatt Recruiting WWE Raw Star?
Is Bray Wyatt recruiting a WWE Raw star? Eagle eyed viewers spotted a big tease during tonight’s show. If you blinked, it may have missed Bray Wyatt appear on tonight’s edition of WWE Raw (November 7). Well, sort of. During their ring entrance, Asuka and Alexa Bliss were...
wrestletalk.com
New In-Ring Look For WWE Star
On WWE NXT, a star has debuted a new in-ring look, returning to a previous style that hadn’t been seen since before the NXT 2.0 era. In the NXT opener, Joe Gacy took on Cameron Grimes with his faction, The Schism at ringside alongside him. As the action kicked...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star To Miss Raw November 7
WWE Raw star Omos is set to miss Monday’s (November 7) edition of Monday Night Raw, following WWE Crown Jewel. At the November 5 premium live event in Saudi Arabia, Omos faced Braun Strowman in a super-heavyweight battle. Strowman was ultimately victorious, pinning Omos after a huge powerslam. TMZ...
wrestletalk.com
Released WWE Star Discusses Possibility Of Return Amid Speculation
Former WWE star Chelsea Green has addressed the possibility of a return to the company, amid speculation about her wrestling future. A number of released WWE names have returned to the company under the Triple H regime, with Emma most recently making a surprise comeback on the October 28 edition of SmackDown.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Unhappy With Recent Booking Decision?
A WWE name has revealed their disappointment over a recent booking decision made during Raw on November 7. Dana Brooke has not been having it easy, of late. She has been on the receiving end of some undermining comments from Seth Rollins, and during the November 7 edition of Raw, Brooke lost her 24/7 championship.
wrestletalk.com
First WarGames Match For Survivor Series Announced On WWE Raw
With a violent feud continuing from Crown Jewel to WWE Raw, one champ has just declared that the battles will be settled at WarGames!. A segment on tonight’s WWE Raw revealed one of the planned WarGames matches with an on-going feud set to face the final war at the premium live event.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Another Former WWE Star Makes AEW Debut
He’s another one on the list. The rise of AEW has changed the way the wrestling world works as there are now several different spots available for various wrestlers. Rather than having WWE as the only major promotion for wrestlers to go to, AEW has offered somewhere new for the wrestlers to go. Some former WWE stars will appear in AEW and now another name has.
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Calls Out Company For Being Ignored
WWE star and current United States Champion Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins has called out the company for ignoring him. WWE has been celebrating the 10th anniversary of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins this month, 10 years after the Shield first graced our television screens at Survivor Series 2012. Dean...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/7/22)
WWE RAW will air live tonight from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, following Saturday’s Crown Jewel. As of this writing, WWE has not announced any matches for tonight’s RAW, but the show will feature Crown Jewel fallout, including new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Damage CTRL.
wrestletalk.com
New Champion Crowned On WWE Raw
A title changed hands tonight on WWE Raw. After making a big impact at the tail end of a segment announcing the women’s division’s match for Survivor Series WarGames, Nikki Cross made a thunderous in-ring return to the championship scene. The recently returned and more rabid than ever...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star To Make ‘Major Announcement’
A WWE star is set to make a ‘major announcement’ soon. Earlier today, TMZ shared heartwarming footage of WWE star Omos returning to his home in Nigeria. This was Omos’ first time in his home country for 14 years, and TMZ captured the moment he surprised his family, which you can see here.
wrestletalk.com
NXT Star Makes Main Roster Debut At WWE Raw
At tonight’s (November 7th) WWE Raw, another fan favorite NXT star has made their main roster debut, find out who!. A talented woman by many names throughout her time in NXT (may it be Karen Q or Mei Ying) tonight was the night for Wendy Choo to make her main roster debut!
wrestletalk.com
New Feud For Two NXT Stars Looking For Fresh Start
Two NXT stars orphaned by main roster call ups have entered a full on feud with one another on WWE NXT. After being a victim to an attack from a surprise return from Elektra Lopez last week, tonight (November 8) on NXT, Indi Hartwell returned the favor. Popping in to...
