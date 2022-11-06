Read full article on original website
dallasexpress.com
Investigation Continues into Cause of Business Fires
Dallas Fire-Rescue is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out early Sunday morning that damaged a building containing several businesses. Luckily, none of the businesses in the 10600 block of Wireway Drive were open at the time of the fire, but one of the business owners called to report the fire after going to check on his shop around 9 a.m.
Police chasing truck near Dallas, TX
DALLAS, TX – A police pursuit is currently underway in Dallas County. Officers were originally following a maroon truck was seen driving the wrong way down a highway. Click here for the rest of the article.
Two-alarm structure fire leads to roof collapse in northwest Dallas, official says
DALLAS — In a little over three hours, the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department (DFR) has put out a two-alarm fire at a one-story building in northwest Dallas. A DFR official said units got a 911 call at around 9 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, about a structure fire on Wireway Drive.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Dallas (Dallas, TX)
According to the Dallas Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Dallas on Friday night at around 10:30 p.m. The crash happened along Skillman Street while the motorcycle was speeding.
fox4news.com
Investigation underway into cause of fire that damaged several Dallas businesses
DALLAS - Dallas Fire-Rescue is investigating the cause of a fire Sunday morning that damaged several businesses in a building. The fire was reported just after 9 a.m., at a building in the 10600 block of Wireway Drive. There were several businesses in the building. None of the businesses were...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Driver, Passenger Switch Vehicles in Erratic Wrong-Way Chase in Dallas County
Two people are in custody and police are searching for another who led officers on an erratic and dangerous wrong-way pursuit through Dallas County Wednesday afternoon in a stolen pickup truck. NBC 5 has learned the pursuit of the driver and a passenger in a maroon pickup truck began at...
hotelnewsresource.com
Aloft Dallas Arlington Hotel Opens
Aloft Hotelswill open its latest property in Arlington, Texas. The hotel located at 4432 South Collins Street is owned and managed by Stonewood Hotels of Irving, Texas. Centrally located between Dallas and Fort Worth, 15 miles from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and 25 miles from Dallas Love Field, the Aloft Dallas Arlington offers guests convenient access to the Grand Prairie Premium Outlets, AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Park, Six Flags Over Texas, Hurricane Harbor Arlington and Arlington Highlands offering numerous shopping, dining and entertainment options.
fox4news.com
1 rushed to hospital in Fort Worth after shooting on I-30
FORT WORTH, Texas - An early morning shooting on I-30 in Fort Worth is causing serious delays for drivers. The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The victim was apparently driving on I-30 near Cooks Lane, when they were shot. They were taken to John Peter Smith Hospital...
1 Person Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Dallas (Dallas, TX)
According to the Dallas Police, a deadly hit-and-run accident occurred in Dallas on Saturday. The crash happened in the 9900 block of Forest Lane. According to the officers, the victim stepped onto the road while on his phone when he was hit by a speeding driver.
Popular grocery chain expanding in Dallas with 3 new locations
There is more good news for people in the Dallas area. Following recent H-E-B store openings, another popular grocery chain is also expanding in Dallas. Sprouts Farmers Market is known for its fresh organic produce, bulk nuts, and supplements and currently operates over 380 stores across the United States, with 61 of those in Texas.
How do Dallas locals handle these severe storms?
I’ve lived here for 2 years. and I really struggle with these tornado threats. I have massive amounts of tornado anxiety. Before i moved everyone I talked to would say “I’ve never experienced a tornado” “there don’t actually happen that much” “you don’t have to worry”
fox4news.com
Body recovered from Lake Ray Hubbard
DALLAS - A Dallas Fire-Rescue crew was called to Lake Ray Hubbard Monday morning to recover a body. DFR confirmed someone spotted the body around 10:30 a.m. near Interstate 30 and Highway 66. Images from SKY 4 showed police in the area and rescue boats in the water. Police haven’t...
Eastbound lanes of I-30 reopened following police investigation
**This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.** FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — All eastbound lanes of I-30 have reopened following a police investigation into a possible shooting Tuesday morning.At 9:51 a.m. Nov. 8, a safety alert went out from the Texas Department of Transportation to inform drivers of the closure.A source at the scene told CBS 11 that a victim was shot multiple times from a passing vehicle, causing them to wreck. The same source said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital where they're in critical but stable condition.
IH-30 Eastbound at Cooks Lane closed due to a police investigation
FORT WORTH, TX (CBSDFW.COM) — A safety alert went out at Tuesday morning from the Texas Department of Transportation to inform drivers of a closure on IH-30 Eastbound. All lanes of IH-30 Eastbound at Cooks Lane have been closed as of the alert at 9:51 a.m.The information that Fort Worth Police has released this morning shows that there is a police investigation in the area causing the closure. According to the Texas Emergency Traveler Assistance System, "TXDOT has not been advised how long this closure will last due to crime scene investigation".CBS 11 has reached out to Fort Worth Police for more information on the investigation and this article will be updated when we recieve a response.
Woman dead in hit-and-run accident, Dallas police look for suspect
Florence Kelly was crossing Royal at Rosser Road just after 11 Monday morning, when she was hit by a gray Toyota Avalon, speeding eastbound on Royal. The Avalon has a Texas license plate: PKH5392.
fox44news.com
Man injured while changing bus tire on roadside
HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is in the hospital after receiving injuries while changing a tire on a charter bus. The Hill County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the scene on Sunday evening – at southbound Interstate 35 West, just north of Itasca. A man was injured while changing a tire on a charter bus that broke down. The patient was airlifted, by Air Evac, to Harris Hospital in Fort Worth. His condition is not known.
Two Stations Along DART’s Silver Line Under Construction In Plano, Texas
Two new stations along DART’s incoming 26-mile Silver Line are under construction in Plano. By 2024 residents will be able to travel to DFW metro area and the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. The Silver Line will extend between the DFW airport and Shiloh Road in Plano. The $1.899 billion...
cbs4local.com
Man in connection to deadly hit-and-run crash on I-10 arrested
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police officials said the man in connection to the deadly hit-and-run crash on I-10 near Dallas on Sunday has been arrested. Officers arrested 42-year-old Hector Octavio Saenz. Officials said an anonymous tip to investigators led to the discovery of the vehicle and the identification...
Watch: Dangerous tornadoes captured on camera tearing through Texas
Tornadoes were seen near the towns of Sulphur Springs, Miller Grove, Athens and New Boston, Texas.
Arlington officer on administrative leave for firing his pistol during a traffic stop
An Arlington police officer has been put on administrative leave while Sunday’s firearm discharge is under investigation. The officer fired his pistol during a traffic stop.
