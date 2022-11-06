FORT WORTH, TX (CBSDFW.COM) — A safety alert went out at Tuesday morning from the Texas Department of Transportation to inform drivers of a closure on IH-30 Eastbound. All lanes of IH-30 Eastbound at Cooks Lane have been closed as of the alert at 9:51 a.m.The information that Fort Worth Police has released this morning shows that there is a police investigation in the area causing the closure. According to the Texas Emergency Traveler Assistance System, "TXDOT has not been advised how long this closure will last due to crime scene investigation".CBS 11 has reached out to Fort Worth Police for more information on the investigation and this article will be updated when we recieve a response.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO