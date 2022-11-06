ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

Investigation Continues into Cause of Business Fires

Dallas Fire-Rescue is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out early Sunday morning that damaged a building containing several businesses. Luckily, none of the businesses in the 10600 block of Wireway Drive were open at the time of the fire, but one of the business owners called to report the fire after going to check on his shop around 9 a.m.
DALLAS, TX
hotelnewsresource.com

Aloft Dallas Arlington Hotel Opens

Aloft Hotelswill open its latest property in Arlington, Texas. The hotel located at 4432 South Collins Street is owned and managed by Stonewood Hotels of Irving, Texas. Centrally located between Dallas and Fort Worth, 15 miles from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and 25 miles from Dallas Love Field, the Aloft Dallas Arlington offers guests convenient access to the Grand Prairie Premium Outlets, AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Park, Six Flags Over Texas, Hurricane Harbor Arlington and Arlington Highlands offering numerous shopping, dining and entertainment options.
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

1 rushed to hospital in Fort Worth after shooting on I-30

FORT WORTH, Texas - An early morning shooting on I-30 in Fort Worth is causing serious delays for drivers. The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The victim was apparently driving on I-30 near Cooks Lane, when they were shot. They were taken to John Peter Smith Hospital...
FORT WORTH, TX
Ash Jurberg

Popular grocery chain expanding in Dallas with 3 new locations

There is more good news for people in the Dallas area. Following recent H-E-B store openings, another popular grocery chain is also expanding in Dallas. Sprouts Farmers Market is known for its fresh organic produce, bulk nuts, and supplements and currently operates over 380 stores across the United States, with 61 of those in Texas.
DALLAS, TX
Local Insider

How do Dallas locals handle these severe storms?

I’ve lived here for 2 years. and I really struggle with these tornado threats. I have massive amounts of tornado anxiety. Before i moved everyone I talked to would say “I’ve never experienced a tornado” “there don’t actually happen that much” “you don’t have to worry”
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Body recovered from Lake Ray Hubbard

DALLAS - A Dallas Fire-Rescue crew was called to Lake Ray Hubbard Monday morning to recover a body. DFR confirmed someone spotted the body around 10:30 a.m. near Interstate 30 and Highway 66. Images from SKY 4 showed police in the area and rescue boats in the water. Police haven’t...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Eastbound lanes of I-30 reopened following police investigation

**This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.**  FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — All eastbound lanes of I-30 have reopened following a police investigation into a possible shooting Tuesday morning.At 9:51 a.m. Nov. 8, a safety alert went out from the Texas Department of Transportation to inform drivers of the closure.A source at the scene told CBS 11 that a victim was shot multiple times from a passing vehicle, causing them to wreck. The same source said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital where they're in critical but stable condition.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

IH-30 Eastbound at Cooks Lane closed due to a police investigation

FORT WORTH, TX (CBSDFW.COM) — A safety alert went out at Tuesday morning from the Texas Department of Transportation to inform drivers of a closure on IH-30 Eastbound. All lanes of IH-30 Eastbound at Cooks Lane have been closed as of the alert at 9:51 a.m.The information that Fort Worth Police has released this morning shows that there is a police investigation in the area causing the closure. According to the Texas Emergency Traveler Assistance System, "TXDOT has not been advised how long this closure will last due to crime scene investigation".CBS 11 has reached out to Fort Worth Police for more information on the investigation and this article will be updated when we recieve a response.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox44news.com

Man injured while changing bus tire on roadside

HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is in the hospital after receiving injuries while changing a tire on a charter bus. The Hill County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the scene on Sunday evening – at southbound Interstate 35 West, just north of Itasca. A man was injured while changing a tire on a charter bus that broke down. The patient was airlifted, by Air Evac, to Harris Hospital in Fort Worth. His condition is not known.
ITASCA, TX
cbs4local.com

Man in connection to deadly hit-and-run crash on I-10 arrested

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police officials said the man in connection to the deadly hit-and-run crash on I-10 near Dallas on Sunday has been arrested. Officers arrested 42-year-old Hector Octavio Saenz. Officials said an anonymous tip to investigators led to the discovery of the vehicle and the identification...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy