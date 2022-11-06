ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
wfyi.org

Indiana voters reject 4 of 8 school referendums for property tax increases

Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. Leaders at Brown County Schools, Delphi Community School Corp. in Carroll County, Medora Community School Corp. in Jackson County, and MSD of Wabash County could not convince their communities to support the extra cost to property bills.
INDIANA STATE
casscountyonline.com

General Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan is reminding Hoosiers that tomorrow, November 8, is General Election Day. On General Election Day, polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time. Hoosiers can check their voting status, see polling locations, and view a sample ballot at IndianaVoters.com.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

What you can (and cannot) do at Indiana polling places on Election Day

If you are a proud Hoosier Democrat, Republican, or Libertarian planning to vote, there are some things you need to know. Like how your freedoms of speech and expression are limited at Indiana polling places. The section of law (Indiana Code 3-14-3-6) deals with the crime of ‘electioneering’. It details what is and is not […]
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

What you need to know: Election Day 2022 in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Election Day arrives Tuesday with polling places open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early voting ended at noon Monday across Indiana. Registered voters can go online and click on “voting location” to find out where to vote and to see what’s on the ballot.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Jennifer McCormick considers run for Indiana governor

INDIANAPOLIS — Jennifer McCormick, who served as Indiana's superintendent of public instruction, is considering a run for governor. McCormick was the superintendent of public instruction from 2017 through 2021, when Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill eliminating McCormick's elected position and creating an appointed secretary of education position in its place.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana Republicans bullish following strong election night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Election night 2022 left the state’s Republicans in a jubilant mood. As the polls closed, Indiana Republican Party Chair Kyle Hupfer told News 8 he expected his party would retain its control over the legislature and all statewide offices. The mood at the state GOP watch party was relaxed throughout the evening.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Lax gun laws put Hoosier voters at risk

Forty-three. That’s where Indiana ranks in terms of voter participation, according to a report published by two non-partisan organizations, the U.S. Elections Project and NonprofitVOTE. The state dropped five places compared to the 2016 election. While there are several factors contributing to Indiana ranking near the bottom of the list (cutting off voter registration four […] The post Lax gun laws put Hoosier voters at risk appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
warricknews.com

Republican wins Indiana Senate seat representing Lake County

Two experienced politicians competing in a redrawn district generated some of the most excitement, and anguish, of any Indiana Senate contest anywhere in the state this year. In the end, it appears that District 1 voters decided to award Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, a four-year term representing Highland, Griffith, Dyer, Schererville, St. John, unincorporated Calumet Township and southwestern Merrillville.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Indiana US House election results: Incumbents hold onto seats in Congress

INDIANAPOLIS — In Tuesday's election, Republicans were hoping to take a northwestern Indiana congressional seat that has been a Democratic stronghold since the 1930s in the GOP-dominated state. Democrat Frank Mrvan has won reelection to his congressional seat. Mrvan on Tuesday survived an expensive campaign in which Republicans made...
INDIANA STATE
wfyi.org

Democrats take 2 of 3 Marion County state senate seats

Democrats took two of three state senate seats representing Marion County during Tuesday's midterm election. Democratic incumbent J.D. Ford defeated Republican challenger Alexander Choi in a tight race to represent Indiana Senate District 29. The Associated Press called the race for Ford around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday with the Democrat collecting 51.5 percent of the vote.
MARION COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

GOP's Morales wins Indiana elections office that ousted him

INDIANAPOLIS — Republican Diego Morales extended on Tuesday his party’s control of Indiana’s top elections office after a campaign during which he faced criticism for doubting the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election and twice being ousted from jobs in that office. Morales, a former governor’s office...
INDIANA STATE
14news.com

Gov. Holcomb declares Winter Weather Awareness Week in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This week is Winter Weather Awareness Week in Indiana. Governor Eric Holcomb declared this week as a way to remind Hoosiers to prepare for the potential hazards that come with winter weather. The Indiana Department of Transportation are offering a few tips including, slow down and...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Indiana unemployment rates impacting Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Unemployment rates across the country rose 0.2% in the month of October. the national unemployment rate now sits at 3.7% overall. Indiana unemployment rates slowed down in September but rose again in October. According to Hoosierdata.IN.gov, Vigo County rose about the state unemployment rate of 2.2% by 0.3 percentage points.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
casscountyonline.com

Indiana launches new platform to connect eligible students and families with math, reading tutoring

Last Updated on November 7, 2022 by Indiana Department of Education. New Indiana Learns platform allows families to access funds and schedule tutoring. INDIANAPOLIS – Eligible families can now access the Indiana Learns family platform, an online portal where they can view their grant funds, see Learning Partner vendors, and schedule tutoring services for their qualifying student. Indiana Learns is a new statewide grant program that provides families, demonstrating both financial and academic need, with up to $1,000 to spend on math and reading high-dosage tutoring and approved out-of-school academic programs for their students.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy