wfyi.org
Indiana voters reject 4 of 8 school referendums for property tax increases
Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. Leaders at Brown County Schools, Delphi Community School Corp. in Carroll County, Medora Community School Corp. in Jackson County, and MSD of Wabash County could not convince their communities to support the extra cost to property bills.
casscountyonline.com
General Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan is reminding Hoosiers that tomorrow, November 8, is General Election Day. On General Election Day, polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time. Hoosiers can check their voting status, see polling locations, and view a sample ballot at IndianaVoters.com.
Indiana’s District 71 state rep. race still too close to call as officials review provisional ballots
Election officials are moving into a 10-day period to count provisional ballots in Southern Indiana's District 71 state representative race.
What you can (and cannot) do at Indiana polling places on Election Day
If you are a proud Hoosier Democrat, Republican, or Libertarian planning to vote, there are some things you need to know. Like how your freedoms of speech and expression are limited at Indiana polling places. The section of law (Indiana Code 3-14-3-6) deals with the crime of ‘electioneering’. It details what is and is not […]
WLWT 5
Election results: Indiana statewide races
Here are the election results for Indiana's treasurer, auditor and secretary of state races. Having trouble viewing results? Click here.
WISH-TV
What you need to know: Election Day 2022 in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Election Day arrives Tuesday with polling places open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early voting ended at noon Monday across Indiana. Registered voters can go online and click on “voting location” to find out where to vote and to see what’s on the ballot.
Jennifer McCormick considers run for Indiana governor
INDIANAPOLIS — Jennifer McCormick, who served as Indiana's superintendent of public instruction, is considering a run for governor. McCormick was the superintendent of public instruction from 2017 through 2021, when Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill eliminating McCormick's elected position and creating an appointed secretary of education position in its place.
WISH-TV
Indiana Republicans bullish following strong election night
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Election night 2022 left the state’s Republicans in a jubilant mood. As the polls closed, Indiana Republican Party Chair Kyle Hupfer told News 8 he expected his party would retain its control over the legislature and all statewide offices. The mood at the state GOP watch party was relaxed throughout the evening.
See Indiana Traffic Cameras, Plow Cameras and More with the INDOT App
One way to be prepared for the upcoming cold weather is to keep an eye on road conditions and INDOT is making that easier than ever!. The Indiana Department of Transportation (or INDOT) is in charge of building and maintaining roads in the state of Indiana, as their mission states:
Lax gun laws put Hoosier voters at risk
Forty-three. That’s where Indiana ranks in terms of voter participation, according to a report published by two non-partisan organizations, the U.S. Elections Project and NonprofitVOTE. The state dropped five places compared to the 2016 election. While there are several factors contributing to Indiana ranking near the bottom of the list (cutting off voter registration four […] The post Lax gun laws put Hoosier voters at risk appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
warricknews.com
Republican wins Indiana Senate seat representing Lake County
Two experienced politicians competing in a redrawn district generated some of the most excitement, and anguish, of any Indiana Senate contest anywhere in the state this year. In the end, it appears that District 1 voters decided to award Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, a four-year term representing Highland, Griffith, Dyer, Schererville, St. John, unincorporated Calumet Township and southwestern Merrillville.
Indiana US House election results: Incumbents hold onto seats in Congress
INDIANAPOLIS — In Tuesday's election, Republicans were hoping to take a northwestern Indiana congressional seat that has been a Democratic stronghold since the 1930s in the GOP-dominated state. Democrat Frank Mrvan has won reelection to his congressional seat. Mrvan on Tuesday survived an expensive campaign in which Republicans made...
wfyi.org
Democrats take 2 of 3 Marion County state senate seats
Democrats took two of three state senate seats representing Marion County during Tuesday's midterm election. Democratic incumbent J.D. Ford defeated Republican challenger Alexander Choi in a tight race to represent Indiana Senate District 29. The Associated Press called the race for Ford around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday with the Democrat collecting 51.5 percent of the vote.
cbs4indy.com
Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including...
Indiana elections 2022: Republicans aiming for longtime Democratic NW IN US House seat
Democrats have typically won the 1st District, which hugs Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline near Chicago, by large margins, but former President Donald Trump closed the gap by appealing to working class voters in the district that has some of the country's largest steel mills.
GOP's Morales wins Indiana elections office that ousted him
INDIANAPOLIS — Republican Diego Morales extended on Tuesday his party’s control of Indiana’s top elections office after a campaign during which he faced criticism for doubting the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election and twice being ousted from jobs in that office. Morales, a former governor’s office...
14news.com
Gov. Holcomb declares Winter Weather Awareness Week in Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This week is Winter Weather Awareness Week in Indiana. Governor Eric Holcomb declared this week as a way to remind Hoosiers to prepare for the potential hazards that come with winter weather. The Indiana Department of Transportation are offering a few tips including, slow down and...
Operator of 78 nursing homes in Indiana at center of Supreme Court case
A case that went before the Supreme Court Tuesday could impact millions of families across the country with loved ones in a nursing home. The case questions whether people should be able to sue states for violations at state-run facilities.
WTHI
Indiana unemployment rates impacting Vigo County
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Unemployment rates across the country rose 0.2% in the month of October. the national unemployment rate now sits at 3.7% overall. Indiana unemployment rates slowed down in September but rose again in October. According to Hoosierdata.IN.gov, Vigo County rose about the state unemployment rate of 2.2% by 0.3 percentage points.
casscountyonline.com
Indiana launches new platform to connect eligible students and families with math, reading tutoring
Last Updated on November 7, 2022 by Indiana Department of Education. New Indiana Learns platform allows families to access funds and schedule tutoring. INDIANAPOLIS – Eligible families can now access the Indiana Learns family platform, an online portal where they can view their grant funds, see Learning Partner vendors, and schedule tutoring services for their qualifying student. Indiana Learns is a new statewide grant program that provides families, demonstrating both financial and academic need, with up to $1,000 to spend on math and reading high-dosage tutoring and approved out-of-school academic programs for their students.
