ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

‘My kids don’t want to go’: Kansas foster mom pleads for help as state takes kids from home

By Rebekah Chung
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38jfQZ_0j0z3Zkn00

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) —  A Kansas foster mom is pleading for help amid an ongoing battle with the Kansas Department of Children and Families and foster care contractor Cornerstones of Care.

Jackie Schooler, a foster mom in Lawrence, is speaking out after countless attempts to advocate on behalf of her foster children.

“Cornerstones of Care, they count on foster parents to back down,” Schooler said. “They don’t want foster parents that speak up.”

Man’s body found in Wichita canal

Schooler is a single mom who is caring for three foster siblings that are part of a sibling set of eight.

In an interview with Kansas Capitol Bureau, Schooler said her foster kids are at risk of being moved to an adoptive family in Manhattan, miles away from the only home they’ve known, in a matter of weeks. She said she’s reached out to the Governor’s Office, the Kansas Department of Children and Families, and Cornerstones of Care, but has not received any help.

“Their therapists, their teachers, their doctors have all said this is the worst possible scenario,” she said.

Schooler’s foster children will be moved to the adoptive family the day before Thanksgiving. They have been with her for more than three years after being removed from their biological home.

In a string of unanswered emails, Schooler expressed to the foster care contractor that her foster kids have experienced anxiety because of the move and requested more information.

A transition plan sent by the organization laid out about a month’s worth of steps, starting in mid-October, in just seven sentences.

“After 40 months of living with me, this is the best they could do,” Schooler said.

Furniture store owner takes home $75 million on World Series bets

Meanwhile, Schooler said the organization has shot down requests to keep the children closer to their home in Lawrence.

Schooler said the organization has refused to allow her to adopt the youngest of the siblings, who she’s had since they were one year old.

She said the organization has also turned down an adoption request from a nearby family, who already has a relationship with the children.

“The primary goal of kids that can’t be reintegrated are to go live with non-related kin… ‘NR kin’… and that’s who this family in town is,” Schooler explained. “It’s their daycare provider. And so, they spend every single day with her. And DCF and Cornerstones of Care refuse to allow for that. There’s no reason to traumatize my kids again by making them move to Manhattan to a family of strangers.”

Cornerstones of Care has also faced backlash from upset lawmakers and foster families that are in a similar spot as Schooler.

A closed meeting was held in October with the Kansas Department of Children and Families to discuss other cases that involve this sibling set.

However, Schooler said the department and Cornerstones of Care have yet to take action to make a redetermination in their case.

“My foster son has asked me to keep fighting for him, so I’m here because of him, and because my kids don’t want to go to this family, and they don’t want me to give up trying,” Schooler said.

In a statement, Mike Deines, a spokesman for the Kansas Department of Children and Families, said that “confidentiality requirements prevent DCF from commenting about a current open case.”

Cornerstones of Care spokesman John Ratliff also declined to comment in a phone call with Kansas Capitol Bureau on Friday.

Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand

Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app . For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App . Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 21

Glenda Dean
3d ago

Very sad! Here this lady has gad them for three years and willing to either keep them or adopt the youngest or let all three go to the day are provider that they evidently love and know but the state is doing there thing by wanting them to go to some strangers they don't know. And what if these people are abusive and bad people? Then the kids get hurt it's the states fault but they get no blame what so ever the people the state put them with gets all the blame.

Reply
11
Stories with Friends
3d ago

who can override this decision? common sense keeps families/kids together? I don't get it. is there something we don't know? Theres not enough foster homes ad it us it's a crises . Kids are so hurting these days. they're exploited and victimized from woke to foster care. this appears tragic

Reply
8
Cathy Drake
2d ago

This is wrong on so many levels. Clearly the children’s mental states are not at all important to cornerstone or Child care services…nor our Governor for that matter. This system just keeps failing the children. I wonder who it is that’s making a profit off of the many situations like this.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAKE TV

Kansas couple heartbroken after baby drowns in bathtub

BASEHOR, Kan. (KCTV) -- A Basehor couple is grieving after losing their 1-year-old baby girl to a drowning accident at home. Now, they’re bravely sharing their story in hopes that it saves even one life. Baby Penelope’s parents said that she was pure sunshine, a lover that never knew...
BASEHOR, KS
KSN News

Former Wichita police chief elected as Minnesota sheriff

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay has a new job. Voters in St. Louis County, Minnesota, have elected him as their new sheriff. He beat the challenger, 49.8% to 40.3%. Ramsay left Wichita in March after announcing his departure last December. He said he was leaving for personal reasons. “I am […]
WICHITA, KS
wpsdlocal6.com

Police officers help save life of infant girl in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Two police officers rushed into life-saving mode Thursday, and helped an infant who wasn’t breathing. The Kansas City Police Department says Officer Richard DuChaine and his partner, Officer Charles Owen, were called to a scene where a 1-month-old girl was unable to breathe.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Respiratory illness forces KCK school to close for the rest of the week

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A surge in an upper respiratory illness has shut down a Kansas City, Kansas, school and is filling pediatric wards around the metro area. Micah Nelson turned 9 months old on Wednesday. He's being treated at the University of Kansas Health System for RSV and has been in and out of the pediatric ward of the hospital for about a week.
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Crash near Melvern Lake sends two to Topeka hospital

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were transported to a hospital as a result of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 75 near Melvern Lake on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officials were dispatched just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8 to an injury accident at milepost 119 on U.S. Highway 75.
TOPEKA, KS
107.3 PopCrush

The Best Christmas Towns In Oklahoma To Visit In 2022

Now that we're getting into the nitty-gritty of the annual holiday season, let's go ahead and toss this out there so you can have enough time to plan your family festivities. The topic is christmas lights because, well, what person doesn't enjoy looking at the holiday light displays that are spread out across the state?
OKLAHOMA STATE
kfdi.com

FRA-GEE-LAY: Fifty-Foot Leg Lamp Goes Up In Oklahoma

Fifty-Foot Leg Lamp Goes Up In Oklahoma Over the past two years, the leg lamp has become a symbol of Christmas cheer, and one Oklahoma town is going all in. Chickasha will celebrate the grand opening of a new downtown park this weekend that features a new 50-foot permanent fiberglass statue of the leg lamp and crate as its centerpiece.
CHICKASHA, OK
WIBW

1 person seriously injured in Central Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating a shooting in central Topeka that sent one person to the hospital. TPD says officers responded just after 7 p.m. Monday to SW 11th and SW Buchanan St. Shortly after the call, they were told a person arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Some Kansas cities found to be among best in nation for sports

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some cities in Kansas have been found to be among the best in the nation for sports. With the sports industry expected to reach a value of $83.1 billion in 2023 and football season in the throes while basketball season starts, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best Sports Cities on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Search warrant leads to arrest of Topeka man

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 34-year-old Topeka man was arrested on Tuesday after TPD officers located drugs while serving a search warrant. According to officials, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant Tuesday, November 8 in the 1000 block of SW Plass Ave. in relation to an ongoing investigation. Over the course of the search warrant, officers located marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia.
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy