ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Idaho Cash
06-15-24-38-43
(six, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-eight, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $39,500
Lucky For Life
01-07-17-32-36, Lucky Ball: 4
(one, seven, seventeen, thirty-two, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: four)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 154,000,000
Pick 3 Day
5-7-1
(five, seven, one)
Pick 3 Night
9-5-4
(nine, five, four)
Pick 4 Day
8-5-8-3
(eight, five, eight, three)
Pick 4 Night
8-5-4-0
(eight, five, four, zero)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 1,900,000,000
Weekly Grand
05-12-15-29-32
(five, twelve, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two)
Comments / 0