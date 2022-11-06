ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

ID Lottery

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Idaho Cash

06-15-24-38-43

(six, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-eight, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $39,500

Lucky For Life

01-07-17-32-36, Lucky Ball: 4

(one, seven, seventeen, thirty-two, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: four)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 154,000,000

Pick 3 Day

5-7-1

(five, seven, one)

Pick 3 Night

9-5-4

(nine, five, four)

Pick 4 Day

8-5-8-3

(eight, five, eight, three)

Pick 4 Night

8-5-4-0

(eight, five, four, zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 1,900,000,000

Weekly Grand

05-12-15-29-32

(five, twelve, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

