Russia-Ukraine war live news: Kyiv wary of Moscow’s retreat from Kherson; US general estimates 100,000 Russian military casualties
Volodymyr Zelenskiy and advisers cautious to claim victory in key southern city; Mark Milley says Ukraine’s armed forces ‘probably’ suffered similar level of casualties
To the murderous regime that oppresses Iran, hear this: at home or abroad, we will never surrender
Being an Iranian woman is a heavy birthright. It comes with knowing a true, deep, feminism, while also knowing violent oppression at the hand of the government ruling our homeland. And for millions of us, it means displacement. My parents and I were granted political asylum in Aotearoa New Zealand...
Putin will not go to G20 summit in Bali
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the G20 leaders' summit in Indonesia next week, Moscow's embassy in Jakarta told AFP on Thursday. Fruitful results might come up in bilateral meetings but the rest of it is just the leaders trying to attend in respect for Indonesia as the host."
