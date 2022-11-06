ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Putin will not go to G20 summit in Bali

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the G20 leaders' summit in Indonesia next week, Moscow's embassy in Jakarta told AFP on Thursday. Fruitful results might come up in bilateral meetings but the rest of it is just the leaders trying to attend in respect for Indonesia as the host."

