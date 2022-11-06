Read full article on original website
wevv.com
EPD: Man charged with burglary after break-in at Golfmoor Baseball Park
An Evansville man is being charged with burglary after being arrested at Golfmoor Baseball Park on Tuesday, according to police. The Evansville Police Department says officers were sent to Golfmoor Baseball Park around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a burglary after someone noticed a man inside a building via security camera.
104.1 WIKY
Evansville Man Charged In Shooting
Officers arrested 57 year old Charles Brumitt on Monday and charged him with aggravated battery. Originally, Brumitt told EPD that a woman broke into his home on Roselawn Circle. There was a struggle over a gun when the female was shot in the hand. The female told police she met...
wevv.com
Man arrested after burglary of Evansville computer repair store
An Evansville man was arrested and charged with burglary after a break-in that happened at a local business on Sunday. Police say they responded to a burglary alarm at the Computers Plus store off of North Burkhardt Road early Sunday morning around 2:30 a.m. When they arrived, police said they...
HCSO: Hanson man killed in hit and run
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) says Zachary T. Higgins, 30, of Hanson, was killed in a hit and run incident. HCSO says on November 9, at about 12:49 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Tippett Road in reference to an unknown subject lying in the roadway. […]
WANE-TV
‘I’m going to raise hell’: Man accused in massage spa robbery spree
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – His modus operandi was almost always the same. He’d walk into a massage parlor with a tan hat and a black mask, grab the hair of a woman at the front and point a gun at her head while demanding cash. He’s accused...
Another wrongful death lawsuit filed against city of Evansville, EPD
(WEHT) - The parents of a 20-year-old who died while in custody in November of 2020 filed a federal wrongful death civil rights lawsuit on Wednesday against the city of Evansville and seven Evansville Police Department officers.
POLICE: Stolen SUV found, suspect at large in Carmi
CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) — Officers say a stolen Chevy SUV has been found, but their suspect still remains unidentified. According to the Carmi Police Department, officers responded to the Walmart parking lot around 6 o’clock Sunday evening. Police believe a man seen walking into the Walmart stole a blue 2007 Chevrolet Suburban, which has since […]
k105.com
Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding stolen truck
The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help locating a stolen vehicle. On Monday afternoon at approximately 3:40, a gray 1999 Chevrolet Silverado with black wheels and a diamond plate toolbox (see photo) was reported stolen from the 2500 block of Hwy 762 near Utica, according to the sheriff’s office.
wevv.com
Multiple vehicle break-ins reported in Daviess County, Indiana
Police are investigating multiple vehicle break-ins in the Daviess County, Indiana city of Washington. The Washington Police Department said that officers began responding to multiple reports of vehicle break-ins around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday as community members started waking up. Police said that the break-ins occurred overnight, and that the majority...
wrul.com
Griffin Arrested For Possession Of Methamphetamine
A traffic stop in Crossville resulted in the arrest of a Crossville man who was found to be in possession of meth. At around 9 p.m. on November 4th, Deputy Capeheart with the White County Sheriff’s Department was on patrol when he observed a black motorcycle traveling on Hammill Street that did not have a working rear tail light. As the Deputy got closer to the motorcycle, he also noticed that there was no registration plate so a traffic stop was conducted. Capeheart made contact with the driver who identified himself as Stanley L Griffin 38 of Superior Avenue. When asked for license and registration he told the Deputy he didn’t have either one. He told the Deputy that his license had been revoked, but did provide a state ID card.
wevv.com
Woman shot during struggle at Evansville home, police say
A woman was sent to the hospital in Evansville on Monday after a shooting at a home, according to police. Officers with the Evansville Police Department responded to the shooting around 1 p.m. Monday at a home on Roselawn Circle, which is off of Oak Hill Road just south of Lynch Road.
14news.com
Car crashes into church in Henderson, police say
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to an accident Tuesday morning after police say a vehicle crashed into a church. According to Henderson Police Department, that happened around 6:50 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Church. HPD officials say the driver told them they lost their brakes and wrecked...
wevv.com
Man killed in Hopkins County hit-and-run, authorities looking for driver
Authorities are looking for the driver behind a fatal hit-and-run that happened in Hopkins County, Kentucky on Wednesday morning. The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the area of Tippett Road and Livingston Road in Hanson just before 1 a.m. Wednesday after someone reported a man lying in the road.
wpsdlocal6.com
30-year-old man killed in Hopkins County hit-and-run, deputies say
MADISONVILLE, KY — A 30-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday evening, police say, and they're looking for the vehicle that struck him. According to a release from the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 400 block of Tippett Road around 12:49 a.m. on Wednesday to investigate a report of person lying in the road.
One hospitalized after Henderson motorcycle crash
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A crash Wednesday evening left one person hospitalized in Henderson. Dispatch tells us that around 6:45 p.m., first-responders rushed to a two-vehicle accident at US60 on the cloverleaf. Authorities say a motorcycle rider rear-ended a pickup truck. EMS and fire officials responded to the scene, and police tell us one person […]
14news.com
Intersection accident caused by drunk driver
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An intersection opened back up after an accident in Evansville. Authorities rushed to Stringtown and Cardinal just before 7:30 p.m. Evansville Police say two cars crashed and confirmed that one person went to the hospital for minor injures. EPD also confirmed one person was arrested for...
wrul.com
Carmi Police Department Reports Three Arrests Over The Weekend
Two were booked into the White County Jail on Friday. At around 3:20 p.m. an Officer with the Carmi Police Department stopped 33 year old Colton Shelow near Elm and 4th Street while on his moped. Shelow was arrested for Driving While License Suspended and Operation of an Uninsured Motor Vehicle. Shelow paid $250 bond and was released.
hot96.com
One Person Injured In Crash Caused By Drunk Driver
A drunk driver caused an accident on Evansville’s north side Monday evening around 7:30. Emergency crews were called to Stringtown Road and Cardinal Drive for a two vehicle crash that sent one person to the hospital for minor injuries. A witness told police she had been driving behind the...
wevv.com
Owensboro convenience store saves boy from attack by teen gang
A Facebook video shows a group of angry young males trying to break in to a convenience store. A teen ran inside the Quality Convenience store on Friday, seeking shelter from a group of males who were chasing after him. Surveillance cameras show a group of 8 young males, wearing...
14news.com
Decision 2022: Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff race
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Democrat Noah Robinson and Republican Jeff Hales are facing off in the race for Vanderburgh County Sheriff. Both candidates say they know there is work to be done with drug overdoses and gun violence in the county, without taking guns out of the hands of law abiding citizens.
