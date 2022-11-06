Read full article on original website
AEW Star Fires Shots At Braun Strowman & Calls WWE ‘Banana Nosed Circus’ On Dynamite
On last week’s (November 2) episode of AEW Dynamite, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett made his shocking debut for All Elite Wrestling. Jarrett came to the ring after Darby Allin’s match with Jay Lethal on the show, dropping Darby with his signature guitar shot. We got to...
WWE Star Unhappy With Recent Booking Decision?
A WWE name has revealed their disappointment over a recent booking decision made during Raw on November 7. Dana Brooke has not been having it easy, of late. She has been on the receiving end of some undermining comments from Seth Rollins, and during the November 7 edition of Raw, Brooke lost her 24/7 championship.
WWE Star Confirms Injury & Will Require Surgery
WWE star R-Truth has confirmed that has suffered a torn quad during his match on last week’s WWE NXT show. On the November 1 episode of NXT, Truth took on Grayson Waller in singles action. During the match, Truth attempted a dive to the outside, but his leg gave...
Roman Reigns Next WWE Appearance Date Revealed?
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns’ next WWE appearance date has been revealed. The Tribal Chief made his most recent defence of his titles at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Roman defeated YouTube star turned wrestler Logan Paul in the main event with a Spear. During the show,...
WWE Star To Make ‘Major Announcement’
A WWE star is set to make a ‘major announcement’ soon. Earlier today, TMZ shared heartwarming footage of WWE star Omos returning to his home in Nigeria. This was Omos’ first time in his home country for 14 years, and TMZ captured the moment he surprised his family, which you can see here.
WWE Star To Miss Raw November 7
WWE Raw star Omos is set to miss Monday’s (November 7) edition of Monday Night Raw, following WWE Crown Jewel. At the November 5 premium live event in Saudi Arabia, Omos faced Braun Strowman in a super-heavyweight battle. Strowman was ultimately victorious, pinning Omos after a huge powerslam. TMZ...
WWE Star Refers To Another As “Mr. Irrelevant” Backstage
In a backstage interview, one WWE star called another “Mr. Irrelevant” before accepting a his challenge for a match, tonight!. In a backstage interview. Austin Theory first discussed his thoughts on Seth Rollins’ Open Challenge for the United States Championship before he was met by a formidable foe.
Former WWE Star Is Ready For The Royal Rumble
A former WWE star has said that they are willing to make an appearance in the 2023 Royal Rumble if they are asked to by Triple H. The Royal Rumble is one of WWE’s most popular annual events, with the winner of the titular match being offered a guaranteed title match at that year’s WrestleMania.
WWE Spoils Huge Star Appearing At WrestleMania 39?
WrestleMania 39 may be months away, but the build-up to the big event has already started from a production point of view. Ringside News reports that they have obtained photographs of the WWE production trucks with designs for the upcoming premium live event. Posting the images to their Instagram, we...
Championship Open Challenge Set For November 7 WWE Raw
A championship open challenge has been announced for tonight’s (November 7) episode of WWE Raw. In recent weeks, Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins has been at loggerheads with Mustafa Ali after he captured the United States Championship from Bobby Lashley on October 10. Many expected Rollins to defend the...
First WarGames Match For Survivor Series Announced On WWE Raw
With a violent feud continuing from Crown Jewel to WWE Raw, one champ has just declared that the battles will be settled at WarGames!. A segment on tonight’s WWE Raw revealed one of the planned WarGames matches with an on-going feud set to face the final war at the premium live event.
Former WWE Star Released From Jail On $1 Million Bail
Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez, who was with WWE for a time in 2019-2020, has been released from jail on a $1 million bail. Velasquez had spent eight months in jail on attempted murder charges. Back in February, Velasquez had chased down in his truck, and attempted to shoot,...
Top AEW Star Addresses Dream Match With Top WWE Star
Inaugural AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill has addressed the possibility of a potential dream match against WWE star Sasha Banks. Banks has not been seen on WWE television since she walked out of the company with tag team partner Naomi prior to the May 16, 2022 episode of WWE Raw.
Update On Released WWE Star’s Contract Status Amid Return Rumors
Matt Cardona has confirmed his current contract status, amid rumors that he will soon make a WWE return. A number of stars have returned to the company under the Triple H regime, with Mia Yim most recently making her comeback on Monday’s (November 7) edition of WWE Raw. Following...
9 Potential WrestleMania 39 Opponents For John Cena
WWE is reportedly expecting John Cena to wrestle at next year’s WrestleMania 39 event in Los Angeles. Cena hasn’t wrestled since he was defeated by Roman Reigns at the 2021 SummerSlam event, and has only made one appearance for WWE in the year 2022, which took place back on June 27.
Top WWE Star Calls Out Company For Being Ignored
WWE star and current United States Champion Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins has called out the company for ignoring him. WWE has been celebrating the 10th anniversary of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins this month, 10 years after the Shield first graced our television screens at Survivor Series 2012. Dean...
Real Reason For AEW Star’s Name Change
Former WWE star Ari Daivari has explained the inspiration behind his name change following his AEW debut. Prior to his AEW run, Ari Daivari wrestled using his real name, Ariya Daivari. Daivari even used his birth name while with WWE, following his debut in the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic. Speaking on...
Logan Paul Teases Match With Major WWE Star
YouTuber-turned-wrestler Logan Paul has teased a potential match with former WWE World Champion-turned-actor John Cena. In a recent interview with Louis Dangoor of Givemesport, WrestleVotes said that John Cena should be making an appearance at the next WrestleMania, and that he “should be wrestling” at the event. In...
Interesting Name With Ties To Huge WWE Star Set To Attend AEW Dynamite
It looks like an interesting name with ties to huge WWE star is set to attend tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Boston, Massachusetts. Since their inception in 2019, All Elite Wrestling has seen their fair share of WWE stars make the jump over to the promotion. However, fans have never...
New Champion Crowned On WWE Raw
A title changed hands tonight on WWE Raw. After making a big impact at the tail end of a segment announcing the women’s division’s match for Survivor Series WarGames, Nikki Cross made a thunderous in-ring return to the championship scene. The recently returned and more rabid than ever...
