The Verge

Meta announces huge job cuts affecting 11,000 employees

Meta has announced it will lay off 11,000 employees or around 13 percent of the company’s total staff. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the news in a blog post, saying he was at fault for being overoptimistic about the company’s future growth based on a pandemic surge. “At the...
The Independent

Facebook owner Meta to lay off thousands of employees

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is to lay off thousands of employees, equivalent to 13 per cent of its workforce.Mark Zuckerberg, the company’s CEO, said letting go more than 11,000 employees was one of the “most difficult changes in Meta’s history.”The layoffs follow similar moves from other US tech giants, including Microsoft, Salesforce and Twitter.Workers in the US will receive 16 weeks of base pay plus two extra weeks for every year of service. Those outside the US will receive “similar” compensation.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Facebook parent company Meta expected to lay off thousands of employeesFacebook parent company Meta expected to lay off thousands of employeesNew ‘Lonely Bounty’ Christmas ad from Mars Wrigley pokes fun at festive tearjerkers
CoinTelegraph

Meta joins big tech layoffs, lets go of 11,000 employees

The Facebook parent company Meta announced that about 13% of its current workforce has been cut in the first mass layoff in the company’s history. In a letter to his employees, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the layoffs and also reiterated that the hiring freeze, which began earlier this year, will be extended into the first fiscal quarter of next year.
CNET

How to Claim Money From T-Mobile's $350 Million Data Breach Settlement

Current and former T-Mobile customers may be eligible for part of a mammoth $350 million settlement stemming from a 2021 cyberattack. A class action suit filed in Missouri merged at least 44 separate complaints about the breach, which exposed millions of users' addresses, PINs and other personal information. If the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Meta could begin large-scale layoffs this week, report says

Meta could begin to carry out large-scale layoffs as soon as Wednesday, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. The layoffs are expected to impact thousands of employees, the report said. Facebook parent Meta could begin large-scale layoffs as soon as Wednesday, according to a report from the...
The Independent

Mark Zuckerberg ‘accountable’ as Meta prepares to cut thousands of jobs

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, the parent company of Facebook, said he is accountable for thousands of layoffs the company will see in the near future.During a meeting with company officials on Tuesday, Mr Zuckerberg reportedly appeared downcast and took responsibility for the mass layoffs facing the company and the missteps that led to the cuts.According to the Wall Street Journal, Mr Zuckerberg said his over-optimism about growth led to overhiring. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, the parent company of Facebook, said he is accountable for thousands of...
Investopedia

Meta (Facebook) Begins Biggest Layoffs in Company's History

Meta Platforms Inc., the parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp Messenger, announced the first major job cuts in the company's 18-year history on Wednesday morning, firing 11,000 employees as CEO Mark Zuckerberg blamed his own overly optimistic outlook for growth. The cuts, roughly 13% of the workforce, will be the...
The Jewish Press

Meta Lays Off 11,000 Employees, But Keeps Israeli Footprint

Meta (Facebook) CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced layoffs of 11,000 employees – 13 percent of its workforce — starting Wednesday at 6 am, while retaining its presence in Israel. The move comes as Meta joins other tech firms facing a growing global economic crisis. This is the first time...
PYMNTS

Meta Invests in Metaverse Plans Amid Sweeping Layoffs

In the middle of the first mass layoffs in its history, Meta is set to purchase Audio Analytic as part of CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse ambitions. According to published reports Wednesday (Nov. 9), Meta will acquire the U.K.-based software company, which makes artificial intelligence-driven (AI) sound recognition software, for an undisclosed figure.
todaynftnews.com

Meta’s significant job layoffs lead to a Metaverse ‘fever’ warning on Chinese newspaper

Even though Facebook owner Meta Platforms announced job layoffs this week, China’s main economic newspaper warned against “frenziedly” hopping on the metaverse bandwagon as local governments and businesses rush to the expanding industry. Be cautious of blindly following suit and placing large bets on it while disassociated...

