Pell City, AL

St. Clair County Sheriff’s investigating homicide

By AJ Holliday
 3 days ago

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday morning.

According to authorities, officers responded and found Victoria Malet, 54, dead in the 2600 block of Cook Springs Road in Pell City around 11 a.m. Malet had been shot and the Sheriff’s Office is attempting to follow up on all leads.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story .

